Port City Nissan

Port City Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
120 Spaulding Tpke, Portsmouth, NH 03801
(888) 865-7549
Today 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Port City Nissan

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
58 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Worst experience

by Jt on 02/02/2019

I came I after they told me they would get an approval based on the info they had after they got me to drive down they failed to deliver on said promise and did not get an approval. The business manager was not professional and had a snooty attitude towards anyone that was below him and did not speak to us as if we were equal to him or that we were worth his time to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

service

by cicely on 08/25/2018

i was very pleased with the car that i am financing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by AZG6031 on 04/09/2018

I had a great experience purchasing a 2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk here. The Jeep was already well below the KBB value and I was even able to negotiate a lower price. Noah Bly was the salesperson who took care of me. Noah was very nice, honest, and easy to talk to. It was very refreshing. The whole staff seemed very friendly and nice and created and peaceful environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

wonderful customer service

by valjob07 on 03/22/2018

Our salesman went above and beyond to get us into a vehicle within our budget. We are very happy with our choice to purchase with Port City and will go back when its time for another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Juke service

by JustAJuke on 03/11/2018

Great service and very helpful providing a loaner car! Thanks--

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2015 Nissan Leaf

by joanlmb on 01/26/2018

I recently purchased a pre-owned, 2015 Nissan Leaf from Port City Nissan. The 2 sales reps I worked with, Kip and Darren, did an excellent job educating me about electric vehicles, and the Leaf in particular. They gave me a very fair price, and they were professional and knowledgeable to work with. I love my beautiful, quiet and no toxic emissions new car. It's like stepping into the future, and it is the envy of my whole neighborhood. I am very happy with my experience with Port City Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service at Port City Nissan

by arjun26 on 01/22/2018

I have always enjoyed the service at Port City Nissan. They are extremely professional and very good at the job they do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Straight forward and very curtious

by LWH22018 on 01/19/2018

Everything was straight forward; Jessica, Mike and Tyler were all very personable. I was comfortable in the dealings with the dealership and purchased a new vehicle that I am very happy about. I have and will recommend them to anyone looking for a Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good service

by Filio1412 on 01/11/2018

Sales guy Noah was very helpful and down to earth type of guy. He provided us with the best service even willing to drive home with me to picked up my nissan sentra that we traded in. Overall it was a great experience, keep it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bought a new car here today

by Litmetal23 on 01/08/2018

Excellent experience here today! I only had today available to purchase a vehicle and the staff was exceptional in helping me and was able to quickly yet thoroughly take me through the process. I really appreciate their professionalism and would reccomend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service as always!

by Sf232017 on 12/17/2017

The service at Port City Nissan was excellent as always!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A Satisfied Customer!

by titandriver2 on 09/23/2017

Port City Nissan Delivers! Our exceptional salesperson, Noah,(who was gracious, polite and welcoming) was attentive to our needs and concerns, and the deal was completed in a timely and professional manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service sales associate

by Pouliotkm7 on 09/16/2017

I'm just glad I switched from somersworth. Great customer service. Lovely people and great advive. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2017 Rogue Lease

by Erin603 on 08/26/2017

I purchased my 3rd vehicle from Port City on 8/20 and had great service as always. This was the second vehicle I purchased with the help of Noah Bly. He was very helpful, friendly and made my buying experience fun and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast friendly service

by 603Wendy on 08/14/2017

I had an oil change and state inspection performed in about an hour. They have a really good service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Service

by afyffer on 08/12/2017

Port City Nissan has an excellent Service Department. They not only accomplished the work I asked for, but went through with me the things that need attention, fixed my cold air intake free of charge, replaced a few things I hadn't noticed to keep my car running to it's peak. I recommend Port City Nissan to any family and friends for not only the professional customer service, but the care and attention to detail all vehicle owners deserve when servicing their cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Highly recommend!

by ChristineC13 on 07/26/2017

It was easy to get an appointment and they finished my car quickly and brought it back to me washed, very nice touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by JustAJuke on 07/23/2017

I brought in my 2012 Juke for service and knew I would need tires but....there were several other issues that needed to be addressed. They provided a loaner, were able to do the work in the same day and the bill was less than originally quoted. Thanks for keep ing my vehicle safe on the road!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service!

by msutton0526 on 07/20/2017

Had a small issue under the hood and my truck wouldn't start when I was leaving Best Buy. Port City came and picked me up, gave me a loaner car for the night, and when it was towed to their service department, they took care of the issue. There was no cost because I was still under their bumper to bumper warranty! Great people to deal with! So far, so good!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

How I met Noah!

by Dooodle on 07/04/2017

I had been looking at cars for 21/2 months , I had spoken to the cut throats and the liars then i drove into Port City and met Noah. By then I knew I was going to buy the Rouge and exactly what I wanted for options. Noah treated me with respect not his next

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Jason and Nate are great!

by cathermed on 06/30/2017

Nate is very accommodating in making sure the clients are satisfied with the work done by the service department. He also got me a ride across the street to my work. I appreciate that Jason took the time to explain my car issue to me in further detail, answer all my questions and show me what work was performed to eliminate the issue. Car is working great again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
228 cars in stock
151 new76 used1 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
28 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
26 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
21 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes