I am not one to go on the Web and hate on someone or a company, but this place needs to be called out. This is actually my first time writing a negative review on anything, and I usually don't pay attention to reviews. But I probably should have paid attention to the 1 star reviews this place got before we went there. Literally, the worst dealership I've ever experienced. The people who gave 5 stars are either employees faking the accounts, or customers that are not aware of what customer service should be. The only positive I can say is that I had a pleasant experience speaking with Monica in the Internet sales department when I originally called the dealership, but other than that, my wife and I came in contact with someone we had to hunt down to greet us (even though we had an appointment), and a random sales guy named Carl Ingraham who quite literally was the single worst salesman I've ever seen. The person who greeted us walked us to a waiting area, said "hello, nice to meet you, Drew, follow me" and completely ignored my wife. Great start. We sat down, and the sale rep who said they would be there for our appointment and had our whole story plus all info was not there. So we get stuck with this guy Carl. We sit down and explain our whole story, what we want to trade and what we want to get into for a new car. We asked to take a test drive, he looked at his inventory and said "What you want isn't here unfortunately. How about we just wait and see what the value of your trade is gonna be before we do anything. Let's not waste each other's time." Wow dude, you really want my business!! Eventually, after sitting there killing time talking with him awkwardly, he gets up, goes and gets the paper the used car manager gives him for a quote on our Cx9. He comes back. He says, "you might wanna keep your car for awhile, you ain't gonna like it." He tells us the value, and we were shocked since other Mazda dealers in the area we visited prior came above that by at least a few grand. And this is supposed to be one of the biggest Mazda dealerships in new England! We of course tell him that. He replies with, "Well, you might wanna take them up on that offer!" He then stands up, shakes our hands as we're saying "ok?" and tells us our car is out and to the left. "Have a good day!" he says. My wife and I were in such shock that it literally took us all the way until we got home to realize what craziness just happened. I figured I'd call Monica the next day since she was the original one I talked to. She was just as shocked as I was. I did not want to get her in the middle of it, so I asked her to transfer me to the sales manager, Mr Joe Cordaro. Apparently, Carl was notified that I wasn't happy, and decided to cover his behind and lied to the manager and Monica about what transpired, saying that we left and we didn't give him a chance to see what he could do for us! That was to be expected. Anyway, Mr Cordaro decided he would just let me vent and hear my side of the story when he conveniently called me back. I'd say he did absolutely nothing for me. Didn't tell me to come in so they could remedy the situation, didn't apologize or seem concerned at all, didn't seem like he wanted my business and or wanted to make sure we didn't go to a competitor over them... Nothin! He of course said he would look into it. I haven't heard anything back. Seriously people, save yourselves a horrible experience. I dug around and went in person to 3 dealerships that will treat you way better. North Shore Mazda is on the top of my list, and will be who we trade with and lease with (oh ya, they're giving us 5K more for our car than Tulley), Lannan is decent, and Quirk is good. Thanks so much for the pleasant experience guys! Read more