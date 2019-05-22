2016 bmw 428i
by 05/22/2019on
My best friend and I came to Nashua from Bangor,Me on May 4, 2019 to compare an audi a5 with their bmw 428. We were met at the door and greeted by Josh McClaskey and introduced to Corbin Tulley as well. Josh was very honest comparing the differences and after taking a test drive, I decided to crunch some numbers and get a trade in estimate. We came to an agreement and I was introduced to Joe in finance who very very detail orientated explaining page by page in my contract. When I got back to Maine, Josh continued to follow up with me and when I had an issue with my local town office, I messaged Josh who was very prompt getting me connected to Joe who called my town office and straightened it out right away.I would recommend tulley bmw to everyone and I thank them again for such a positive experience.
BUSINESS PRACTICES ARE UNETHICAL AT BEST. BUYER BEWARE!!!
by 07/09/2019on
Purchase and Sales agreement in hand and signed by the dealership and myself. Deposit was collected by the dealership and items placed in the car by me in anticipation of a delivery. I also have texts confirming the deal with Chris Geer (Internet Sales Manager) and had more than a fair share of conversations to iron out the specifics. Handshakes don't mean anything. We want your business banter is also just part of the game they play.... Bob M (Preowned Manager) kept talking to me about what a great deal this was and that he never would have done it as a dealer representative. I guess at the end of the day his weight in this trumped Chris Geer. Valeriy Goldenberg (General Sales Manager) was texting with me on here at 11:30'one night that they wanted to make me a customer and was involved in coming up with the final numbers with Chris Geer. Went in on Saturday, June 15th to sign paperwork for a Father's Day delivery. Was told there was a problem by Chris with the trade and they would get back to me on Monday after contacting BMWFS about the MMR on the trade. They appraised the car twice and looked at the brand new tires I have on it and never an issue. Just told me in text not to drive to Florida. I have that text. Was also told by Chris that this was an issue he was not concerned about and that it would be taken care of. In the interim I reached out to Peabody and Stratham and they told me that Tulley was way too aggressive on their deal and that was why they were backing out. I was informed that the purchase contract was something they must honor but the waiting continued. Just got a call this am after having a 45 minute conversation with the COO/GM advising him of the situation the other day. While on with the COO I was told that Brian Tulley handed this off to him as I reached out to him via VM and email. I guess the owner didn't want to get involved and is ok with these business practices. Val was rude and abrasive and told me the deal was dead when he called me and told me I should take my business elsewhere. Really? Sales man texted me on Wednesday, June 26th because some of his customers wanted to know what happened. I guess the internet is a forum to voice the facts so others don't suffer. He said his name is on the purchase contract and that he posts BMW videos so people see items from this dealership. He told me he was on my side on this and was going to go talk to management upstairs. Since that time I have been asking him for an update and I have heard NOTHING. I guess he actually is no better than the rest here. I understand he wants his job and these people problem told him to keep his mouth shut. Again, I reiterate, I DID NOTHING WRONG HERE..... If they said here is the deal we CAN DO I would have listed to them but they are not the type of dealership to admit to a mistake. I guess that is why at least one dealership that I know wont even trade cars with the... Too many issues and the GSM has quite the reputation from all the GMs I have talked to since this matter got to the point I was told the deal was off. I guess a contract is a mute point at this place and ethics are not a requirement.
Please consider another dealership
by 06/05/2017on
I Hope this helps anyone who is thinking of purchasing a BMW at Tulley BMW (please reconsider). We bought our car two years ago (2011 z4) and when we were brought to the finance manager were sold an extended service plan. We spent a considerable amount of time talking about the merits of the warranty. We asked about very specific details on what would be covered and what was not, and were assured that everything was covered except for the brakes, rims and tires. We were also told that the service plan was in place unlimited 100K miles without an expiration. Well as you might suspect these claims were not true! and my plan will expire this month with 62k miles on the car. When calling the dealership today I spoke with a manager who asked for the description of the person in finance. I provided that description and was told the person that meet that description was TERMINATED, and that those practices do not exist NOW. I get the impression that perhaps there were other shady doings with that employee / organization and will pursue that aspect with the New Hampshire Department of Insurance. Now I concede that this is a shame on me moment, I did not read the fine print on the contracts, took what I was being told at face value and I will continue to beat myself up on that. I would recommend that you find a reputable dealer (that would be one that does not accept deceptive sales practices at ANY TIME), and read every line of the 20 documents presented for signature.
Went to Tulley to rule out buying a BMW
by 10/25/2014on
This Summer I went car shopping. I was looking for a nice daily driver with just a bit more hauling capacity than a sedan. I stopped by Tulley BMW of Nashua (New Hampshire) just to peak at the cars and rule out a BMW. I ended up taking a test drive and was so impressed with the car that I decided to consider a BMW. I'm a slow buyer. I read as many car magazine reviews as I could find. I obtained a copy of the owner's manual and read it cover to cover. I looked at what people were saying online. And then I peppered the dealership with detailed questions. The dealership did a great job answering my questions. The few cases where they couldn't immediately give me an answer they quickly got back to me. I mostly dealt with Mr. Chris Geer and Mr. Ajay Goyal. I ended up ordering a 2015 BMW 328d Sports Wagon from the factory. The dealership kept me apprised of the status while the car was being built in Germany and transported to the USA. The car was delivered to me in perfect condition. I have now driven 2,000+ miles and I have not encountered any defects. Both the dealership and the car greatly exceeded my expectations. I recommend Tulley BMW of Nashua to anyone in the market for a car. Greg M.
Purchase of a new BMW
by 10/07/2014on
My sales consultant, Ajay, was very professional and answered all of my questions and concerns. He made the purchase go very smoothly. I will definitely recommend Tulley BMW to my family and friends.
Smooth no hassle process
by 10/03/2014on
First BMW purchase , Had Len as our dealer who was upfront and honest about the car and the timing. Len was constantly in touch and kept updating about the delivery status. Would highly recommend these guys.
Outstanding
by 07/30/2014on
I'm on my 5th BMW, 4th from Nashua Tulley and Salesman Mark T. Great guy, great dealership, I buy for the fair and easy deals and stay for the outstanding service I've received over the years. Visit them if you're looking for a great experience buying a BMW.
Fantastic cars and fantastic dealership!
by 06/25/2014on
The BMW is an absolutely fantastic car! This was also the best experience I ever had in a car dealership. It was painless! Thank you for all the great help!
Very pleasant experience
by 02/24/2014on
Competitive pricing, no hard pressure selling, accurate information, went the extra mile to help client -- I plan another purchase this fall
Ultimate Car Buying Experience
by 02/24/2014on
Great car buying experience from start to finish.
Great Personal Customer Service!
by 02/21/2014on
I visited the dealership and picked out my new car. At the time, I had a rental. On the day of delivery, I could not get a ride from the rental car company to the Dealership. I asked the sales representative if he could pick me up and give me a ride to the dealership. He was there on time and during a huge snow storm. The representative was driving the same car I was purchasing. Throughout the ride, I was able to get familiar with my new vehicle. What a great way of doing business!
Great Dealership and Sales force
by 06/27/2013on
I purchased 5 vehicles in the past 42 months from Tulley BWM. Purchased all 5 vehicles from the same person, Mark T. To me dealing with the same Sales person is extremely important. We developed a great relationship over the years. Mark understands my needs, talks to me even if I'm not in the business of buying a new car. Dealership is extremely nice, clean and professional from Service to Sales. I would continue to do business at Tulley for years to come.
second purchase within the past year
by 06/14/2013on
My wife and I purchased an X5 at Tulley BMW last fall after looking at many cars at many dealerships. Our salesman at Tulley, Frank C., took the time to listen to what we wanted and arranged test drives in several vehicles. We eventually ordered a new vehicle ( Frank, thanks for your patience). Our experience with the entire sales process was so positive that we just purchased a second BMW from Tulley.
Top Notch Staff.......
by 06/07/2013on
This is my second BMW purchase from Tulley. I went into the Manchester branch to just look at convertibles! My salesperson, John S., came out to assist me and showed me a few cars I might be interested in. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicles and never pressured me, but offered to assist in any way that he could. The professionalism, courtesy and friendliness from the General Manager Jay on down the ladder were beyond words. The rest is history thank you John for assisting me in making my dream come true and for helping me get this awesome, rockin car!!! Suzanne Rivard, Manchester, NH
2010 BMW 335XI
by 06/04/2013on
I walked into this dealer not knowing what to expect, im a woman alone looking to buy a vehicle, I was sure the sales people would think they see an easy sell, I did my homework and pretty much knew what I wanted to purchase and for what price. What I wasnt sure of was what my trade-in was worth, I knew there was a huge possibility that I would leave son after without a sale because of my payoff amount. I met Ron at the door and he was incredibly professional, prompt and made me feel instantly comfortable. He introduced me to Dan who was very kind and friendly, i explained what I was looking for and he brought me out to the lot to look at vehicles, never pressured me to look at cars I knew were out of my price range. I saw a couple I really liked and we went back in and asked me where I wanted to be with my payments, wrote up a quote and presented it to Ron, of course it was higher than I wanted to be in payment wise but gave me a fabulous deal on my trade in, Ron and Dan put me right where I wanted to be and gave me a awesome deal on the BMW I bought!! I was thrilled, I love my new car and the experience was awesome, great bunch of sales people for sure. I will never buy a car anywhere else again. Finally back into a BMW thanks to Tulley!!! I truly thank you for all you have done!!! Lori Higginbottom
New Car Lease
by 05/29/2013on
We have recently leased a 2013 BMW from Tulley BMW and had an excellent experience. The sales team was very knowledgeable in the vehicles. They management was also very supportive and assisted in the process. Financing also went completely smooth. As a whole, the entire experience was very pleasing and we are very happy with the vehicle.
Everyone was great, would recommend!
by 05/27/2013on
I had a great experience buying my CPO BMW from Tulley the sales people were low pressure but took their time to go over all the features of the car. The negotiations went smoothly even though that is by far my least favorite part! It was awesome to pick up my car from the showroom, they had a little sign saying the car was going home with me today and were always super pleasant to interact with. Thanks to everyone at Tulley!
Hassle-free and honest
by 05/27/2013on
I had a great experience recently at Tulley BMW in purchasing my 328i. My sales rep (Dan C.) was helpful and informative without being overbearing. Perfect combination of attentive while respecting my "space". In fact, everyone I dealt with at Tulley (including the Finance department and the Parts department) was accommodating and pleasant to deal with. I was honestly not looking forward to the car-buying experience given the industry's reputation for playing games and pushing unnecessary and unwanted upgrades on car buyers. Tulley BMW was a pleasant surprise. I found them to be very reasonable in negotiating a fair price and accommodating my wishes. They were also able to score me a fantastic finance rate that ensured me "one-stop shopping". I could not be happier with my experience at Tulley (and with my beautiful new car!!).
Great people, very fair and respectable negotiation
by 05/26/2013on
Traded, yes traded two sports cars for a used, showroom 08 328i. The sales rep Mike was outstanding. He was open, honest, and throughout the whole transaction, it felt like he was on our side working the deal with the sales management team. The layout of the sales and service floor are very pleasing. I would def. buy another BMW from this dealership! No doubt.
Great buying experience!
by 05/25/2013on
Our salesperson Dan C. was exceptional ,his knowledge of the X3 that we purchased was impressive.When we picked up the vehicle Dan`s information on how everything worked was terrific. Thank you Dan for all your help! Sincerely, Joe D.
2014 BMW X3
by 05/25/2013on
Easiest purchase ever made on a vehicle (and I've been buying cars for almost 50 years). Extremely courteous and knowlegable. No real pressure to sign up for extra "stuff." Will buy there again.