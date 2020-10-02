sales Rating

Kudos to this dealership. To everyone from start to finish. I requested info on a particular vehicle and was immediately reached out to by Cara, who gave me exactly what I asked for, no beating around the bush. She was friendly and understood the situation I was in. I was notified when she left for the evening and one of the managers, Mike, continued to asses my needs and questions I had. They laid all the numbers out for me so all I did was walk in, pick what color I wanted, signed papers and took the new car home. When I got there my salesman Shawn Quinn continued to make the process smooth and fun! He was very personable and treated me like part of the family. Our finance manager was also fantastic, he was very thorough but in an efficient way, he got us in and out of there and wasnt pushy by any means. I cant say enough about this dealership. Customer service is extremely important to me and they exceeded my expectations by far. The General Manager, Diana, even personally congratulated me. You can tell she genuinely cares about her dealership and who she has working for her! I will refer everyone I know to come here and will absolutely be a customer for life!! Read more