Best car buying experience ever!
by 06/17/2020on
Was interested in a Hyundai Kona. Made an appointment online and met with Dana he showed us a couple of options then gave us some pricing including a very fair offer for our trade in. Absolutely no pressure. We took the info home and called him a couple of days later and made our offer. Called us within 15 minutes and the deal was done. Pick up was easy and even Jess in finance was great; offered us different options for extra maintenance but did not pressure us at all; we passed on the extras. Out in a 1/2 hour with our new car. Thank you Irwin Huyndai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 10/06/2021on
Fantastic as always. The service team is why I drive an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated with respect
by 09/30/2021on
Had appointment for 11 but didn't get serviced until 1130. They apologized and made effort to adjust final bill accordingly. Thanks for the concern it was appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob at service was great.
by 09/23/2021on
My service appointment was scheduled quickly and Bob and his team had my car done quickly. They are very friendly and professional at Irwin Hyundai. I would highly recommend them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 09/15/2021on
As always, the service team at Irwin Hyundai are so helpful and pleasant, in and out in no time at all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice visit
by 08/11/2021on
Very well professional people
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rober . Always is pleasant to work with and is extremly helpful, & listens.
by 07/28/2021on
Clean dealership, courteous, gives me a printout of all work completed on my vehicle. Tells me about any work that may have to be completed on my vehicle so I can make an educated decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never a hot seat don’t sit long enough to get one.
by 07/12/2021on
Bob Cote is one of a kind. Very nice personality and very helpful. Any problems I could of had were fixed without any worries to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Warm Welcome at Irwin Hyundai
by 06/23/2021on
Very friendly and helpful service manager in Bob Cote. Took his time in explaining work to be done and possible options. I really felt he listened to my concerns as well. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service in Lakes Region!
by 06/16/2021on
This dealership stands behind the cars they sell. They have serviced my 2 cars purchased at Irwin Hyundai and I believe their service department is outstanding. When I look for my next vehicle, I will be staying with Irwin because of the service. Kaylynn Brown is always smiling and willing to go the extra mile. Her outstanding service makes all my service needs simple and easy. I know she will take good care of me. Irwin is lucky to have such an outstanding employee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, As Always
by 06/15/2021on
Kaylynn never fails to disappoint. She is warm and friendly, greeted me by name. Was very personable. Always a pleasure to go into Hyundai Service. Car was inspected in 20 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly staff
by 06/15/2021on
The staff at Irwin Hyundai is always so friendly. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kaylynn in service and she is amazing. She always has a smile on her face and is extremely knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 06/10/2021on
Kaylynn is always friendly and smiles when you walk up to the window. Tries to accommodate my schedule. Explains what is going on with my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 06/09/2021on
Friendly fast professional curtesy. That is the truth of this dealership. Plus a nice clean place to wait for you car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 06/07/2021on
Bob Cote was great. Getting my car serviced here was my best decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth your Trust!
by 06/03/2021on
Service manager Kaylynn Brown is terrific! She's professional yet down to earth, explains things clearly and has a great manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Make a mundane task bearable
by 05/21/2021on
I got an oil change on my Elantra last week. Kaylynn in service was very friendly and make this mundane task bearable. That’s talent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service and customer service by Kaylynn Brown
by 05/12/2021on
We had a routine service, state inspection and correction of a recall item for our 2020 Hyundai Tuscon. As always, Kaylynn Brown at Laconia Hyundai Service Department provided excellent, friendly care and attention to our needs. She provides thorough and complete explanation before and after service completion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ALWAYS a Pleasure
by 05/07/2021on
We have had such great experiences with Irwin Hyundai. Bob Cote is The BEST. And Joe has sold us two vehicles. Always a Pleasure dealing with Irwin.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kaylynn
by 05/01/2021on
I had to purchase brakes and Kaylynn was able to assist me in finding exactly what I needed. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kaylynn
by 05/01/2021on
I picked up my floor mats and Kaylynn helped me. She always remembers me and treats me as a valued customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/26/2021on
I came in for service and Kaylynn was extremely helpful and kind as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
