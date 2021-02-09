5 out of 5 stars service Rating

While avoiding an animal I hit a curb very hard. Put a hole in my tire. Called Quick Lane and spoke to Bill at 8am who said he would order a tire and have it by 3pm same day. I arrived back at 3:15 pm and by 4:05 I had a new tire on the car and a complete 4 wheel alignment ( the wheel that hit the curb was badly out of alignment .) My husband came with me to ensure I had a good experience and when he saw Bill Salta who he knew from many years as a customer of Salta Tires said " Don't worry you're in good hands", and I was. I had a very different experience at Irwin's main service dept. When I expressed my concern to Bill that maybe I had damaged the rim he took the time to look at the rim with me and explained it was just cosmetic damage. I'll be using Quick Lane for all basic service needs with my Lincoln.