Dover Chevrolet

5 Dover Point Rd, Dover, NH 03820
(855) 970-2549
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dover Chevrolet

4.9
Overall Rating
(51)
Recommend: Yes (50) No (1)
sales Rating

Great local dealer

by P on 01/01/2020

Dover Chevy provided a great, straight forward buying experience. Honest and not pushy. Happy to return, very happy with my new truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
64 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Stephen on 11/27/2019

Very nice people and they make you feel like family! Very happy with how they were and love my new purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Wonderful

by Steve on 11/23/2019

Service done incredibly fast at a very fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Job

by Zack on 11/02/2019

Excellent Service as always, on time with no complaints!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

owner

by bob on 10/06/2019

No issues oil change and tires rotated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

service appt.

by mike on 10/05/2019

appt. for oil change, was there on time, completed in a reasonable amt. of time. They also washed my truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

excellent service

by Aaron on 10/02/2019

Service was completed much quicker than expected, great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Dover Chevrolet is a diamond in the rough

by Vince on 09/23/2019

Like the sales and finance team, the service department at Dover Chevrolet has provided exemplary service. I’m speaking as someone who has specialized in customer service for nearly 2 decades.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Excellent no stress maintenance

by Tim on 09/20/2019

No pressure no stress just all helpful info

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Chevy on 08/31/2019

Micheal Lewis provided a laid back professional buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience

by Lisa on 08/25/2019

Great experience. They made popcorn for the kids. Got the car right out for test drive. Was able to come back to finish paperwork up and recieve the car. Loved it since

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Good Service

by RP on 08/09/2019

The service was really great. Jennifer was very good,; I have known her as a service advisor for some time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

2019 Chevy Tahoe Premier Purchase

by DrewReeder on 08/05/2019

Easy no hassle sale Best experience I have ever had buying a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

The best

by Charles2020 on 07/02/2019

Top notch dealership with tremendous sales force. Nick Elliott was the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Front/back brakes

by Terri on 06/26/2019

Whenever I have called to set up an appt., have always been very accommodating to me and my work schedule. Very friendly, keeping me in the loop with what is going on as I wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Oil

by mags on 06/26/2019

Fast easy friendly. The waiting room is clean has great coffee charging station for handheld devices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service as always

by Colby on 06/04/2019

Great service as always!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Loving our new Silverado !!

by Ensingers on 05/17/2019

Nick, Marty and Drake were a great help finding the 2019 black Silverado we wanted! Customer focused, genuine, made the process go smoothly :-). Thanks guys !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent Car-buying Experience

by P.Minor on 05/08/2019

Low pressure, knowledgeable salespersons and finance team. Dover Chevy exceeded my expectations and made me a deal I could not refuse. The team was very responsive, subject matter experts, and most of all got me my truck within my budget. I would highly recommend Dover Chevrolet, Dover, NH. Thank you Ed and Marty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Outstanding

by Tom on 04/30/2019

Top class experience. First rate staff going above and beyond every time. Thanks Chris for going above and beyond for me. It is always a pleasure to have you help me with my Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Dover Chevrolet

by JAB on 04/30/2019

I have been taking my Corvette to Dover Chevrolet for 10 years. Why Dover Chevy? It has the best service Dept in NH. Truly customer oriented and never a problem with work performed. You can trust them for an honest estimate for all services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

