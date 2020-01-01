Customer Reviews of Dover Chevrolet all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (51)
Recommend: Yes (
50) No ( 1) sales Rating
Dover Chevy provided a great, straight forward buying experience. Honest and not pushy. Happy to return, very happy with my new truck.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Very nice people and they make you feel like family! Very happy with how they were and love my new purchase!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service done incredibly fast at a very fair price.
service Rating
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service as always, on time with no complaints!
service Rating
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No issues oil change and tires rotated
service Rating
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
appt. for oil change, was there on time, completed in a reasonable amt. of time. They also washed my truck!
service Rating
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was completed much quicker than expected, great customer service
service Rating
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dover Chevrolet is a diamond in the rough
Like the sales and finance team, the service department at Dover Chevrolet has provided exemplary service. I’m speaking as someone who has specialized in customer service for nearly 2 decades.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating Excellent no stress maintenance
No pressure no stress just all helpful info
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Micheal Lewis provided a laid back professional buying experience
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating
Great experience. They made popcorn for the kids. Got the car right out for test drive. Was able to come back to finish paperwork up and recieve the car. Loved it since
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
The service was really great. Jennifer was very good,; I have known her as a service advisor for some time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating 2019 Chevy Tahoe Premier Purchase
by
DrewReeder 08/05/2019
Easy no hassle sale Best experience I have ever had buying a car
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
by
Charles2020 07/02/2019
Top notch dealership with tremendous sales force. Nick Elliott was the best.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating
Whenever I have called to set up an appt., have always been very accommodating to me and my work schedule. Very friendly, keeping me in the loop with what is going on as I wait.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Fast easy friendly. The waiting room is clean has great coffee charging station for handheld devices.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Great service as always!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating Loving our new Silverado !!
by
Ensingers 05/17/2019
Nick, Marty and Drake were a great help finding the 2019 black Silverado we wanted!
Customer focused, genuine, made the process go smoothly :-). Thanks guys !!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating Excellent Car-buying Experience
Low pressure, knowledgeable salespersons and finance team. Dover Chevy exceeded my expectations and made me a deal I could not refuse. The team was very responsive, subject matter experts, and most of all got me my truck within my budget. I would highly recommend Dover Chevrolet, Dover, NH. Thank you Ed and Marty!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Top class experience. First rate staff going above and beyond every time. Thanks Chris for going above and beyond for me.
It is always a pleasure to have you help me with my Chevy.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
I have been taking my Corvette to Dover Chevrolet for 10 years. Why Dover Chevy? It has the best service Dept in NH. Truly customer oriented and never a problem with work performed. You can trust them for an honest estimate for all services.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
