Betley Chevrolet

50 N Main St, Derry, NH 03038
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Betley Chevrolet

4.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Betley Chevrolet

by HAIRBEAR on 12/25/2019

Brian Fitzpatrick is the best. I have purchased several vehicles from Betley and I always go back for my next vehicle, because you are treated with respect, a no nonsense best pricing from the beginning, and no sales pressure to make a quick decision. Your treated like family, Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Betley Chevrolet

sales Rating

Chevy Cruze

by Ecmceltics on 06/22/2019

Dave Nelson assisted me in purchasing a vehicle. It was my first time doing so, and he made the experience as smooth as possible, with excellent customer service and answering any and all questions. I highly recommend Betley Chevrolet to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle, as they have a great selection and are represented very professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bill Jones

by Bill Jones on 12/11/2018

They fit me in quickly for the appointment and then diagnosed and repaired the problem promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Poor Sales

by matt171 on 07/09/2013

Salesman was unwilling to negotiate on listed price which was several thousand dollars over true market value. When confronted with our research on the vehicle and his competition he became defensive supporting his list price with NADA. Very disappointed in this dealership which I was told had good customer service. Also when we test drove the vehicle it STANK. The salesman said that it would be reconditioned before sale but it was already advertised for sale on the lot!? Go here only if you want to pay an inflated price and get taken for a ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

This dealer can not be trusted

by todd1234 on 08/29/2011

Asked for factory breaks to be put on my truck and instead they installed a cheap after market break pad. After going back to them several times complaining about my truck breaking poorly the continued to lie and reassured me that they put on factory pads. Only after I gave up on them and went to another dealer did I learn that they installed cheap after market pads.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

DO NOT BUY HERE!!!

by mperillo88 on 02/26/2008

These guys were condescending, and quite frankly [violative content deleted]. The sales manager was rude, pushy, and insulting. Telling me if I didn't buy there, nobody else could get me a loan. Funny, but I did get one, and at 12.9 APR NOT 24.99% DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
70 cars in stock
0 new43 used27 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|10 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
