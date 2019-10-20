Carbone Chevrolet
good experience
by 10/20/2019on
my experience was excellent sales department couldnt have been better. i would recommend carbone chevrolet to anyone.
Great experience
by 04/12/2018on
Sales staff was great, very nice and not to pushy. Finance department was friendly and knowledgeable. I would absolutely purchase another vehicle here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch service
by 02/28/2017on
Nothing but grade A service and professionalism. I bought two vehicles in a week and will be back when I need more. Great group of guys over there at the GM store
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Escalade
by 01/29/2017on
My wife and I cannot imagine having a more pleasurable car-getting experience than the one we had at Carbone Cadillac. Before we even showed up at the dealership, we had enjoyed excellent help online and on the telephone from Derek Snell. On the scene, he and Frank Mastrovito continued to win our trust and respect all the way to the conclusion of the deal. Al Carbone was very helpful in leading us through the initial stages and has treated us wonderfully. He is truly a gentleman of class.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent People and Excellent Vehicle!
by 07/18/2016on
After car shopping for weeks for a new lease with my current lease expiring, I found myself frustrated and disappointed in other local car dealerships. In order to meet my family needs and financial budget I was given less than expected offers and sub par vehicle choices UNTIL I was referred to Carbone Chevy, Buick, GMC! One day with them and I walked out with an amazing vehicle, a 2016 GMC Terrain, and zero stress. The team didn't play the typical car salesman games and were straight to the point, exceeding my needs, meeting my financial requirements, and more! This left me with nothing but a positive client experience. I LOVE my new car and look forward to working with them again once my lease expires!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Winning Customer Service
by 09/30/2015on
I continue to be impressed with the quality of employees and level of personal care at Carbone Chevy Buick GMC. This is my second sales experience with the dealership and I couldn't be more pleased. It is refreshing to see customer service remain at the forefront for businesses today. A special thanks to Shawn, Tim, Chris, Matt, and Terri who made my truck buying experience enjoyable. If you are in the market for a new/used GM vehicle, do yourself a favor and make this your go-to dealership. You will not be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
