We've been a Toyota family and long time customers (purchased 3 vehicles). We've also recommended this dealership to our family members, who (in total) have purchased 3 vehicles. We've been very happy overall until recently. The Sales folks have always been fair with us; but we've recently been having issues with our 2018 RAV, and the service department is unable to find the problem and unwilling to investigate. All we've gotten is pushback and ridiculous answers to the problem. Now I have a very unreliable vehicle that we do not use. It sits in the garage. Looking back over the years, this is the first time we've had a major issue with any Toyota vehicle. It tells me that if you have any issues outside of an oil change or tire rotation, they cannot handle it. We are also shocked at the poor treatment we have received especially since we've been part of the Steet Toyota family for many years. We reached out to Mr. Steet, and he did return our call and told us that his service manager would be contacting us. This individual never called. It's unfortunate, and they've lost long time customers, and potentially many more as we tell our friends and family about the poor treatment.
I took my car (lexus rx300, 2003) to this dealership basically to diagnosis the reason behind the check engine sign. Initially the service agent told me it's a 30 minutes job and it's gonna be $42...But then he said he was wrong...It's doesn't matter how long it takes, it's gonna be $89 for doing the diagnosis. After the diagnosis they were telling me that it's could be o2 sensor but yet they are not sure as they are seeing some leaks in the exhaust pipe that goes to o2 sensor. They can't fix it there and recommended me to go to lexus dealer and fix it from there. However, I took it somewhere else and fix it there.. They wiped the check engine sign but the sign came back after driving few miles...I had a car code reader and it tells me o2 sensor. I did contact toyota and told them all the above story and they schedule me for dropping my car at their location to check it. While the person scheduled me for the re-diagnosis, I asked him whether they are gonna charge me again. Then he said "No"...Only then I agreed and dropped my car. Once they did the diagnosis, they came up with exactly similar results which is leak still exist..Blah blah... Then came the real hypocrisy...They were asking me for $90 again for doing the diagnosis. I talked to the service rep, then manager, no one was willing to help me in this regard...Everyone was saying you have to pay...The manager was so arrogant, he called me outside of the building where he was in the middle of something instead of coming to me (or at service desk) to fix the issue or misunderstanding...Moreover, they were claiming whoever scheduled me, he is off on that day...So I have to pay...So be it... I had to pay another $90 for no reason...For nothing new...And on top of that they were not standing with their words/mistake... Will never be there and wouldn't recommend anyone to get their cars to this place....I found these people non-cooperative, ripping your wallet and tell a lie to their customer
Salemen were professional and courteous. The dealer had lots of stock, but not quite the truck we wanted. (Wanted the well-equiped base model in a CrewMax trim to accomodate our large family while saving a little cash on bells and whistles.) The dealership allowed us to order what we wanted with only a $100 deposit. Was not pleased with the financing deals offered, the finance officer was less professional, and a little arrogant and condescending. We did better negotiating the rate we wanted through our own credit union, but of course we did our research and secured financing before the purchase, so we did not take the act too seriously. Was very pleased with the amount offered for our trade, which was about $1000 over blue-book, while the final cost of the new vehicle was about $800 over invoice. The vehicle arrived about a week past the estimated arrival date, which was about 8 weeks, so not a huge deal...ma not have been a reflection on the dealer. Truck was as expected, we love it, and have no regrets. Would purchase from this dealer again, but will negotiate harder next time around.