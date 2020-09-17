1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my car (lexus rx300, 2003) to this dealership basically to diagnosis the reason behind the check engine sign. Initially the service agent told me it's a 30 minutes job and it's gonna be $42...But then he said he was wrong...It's doesn't matter how long it takes, it's gonna be $89 for doing the diagnosis. After the diagnosis they were telling me that it's could be o2 sensor but yet they are not sure as they are seeing some leaks in the exhaust pipe that goes to o2 sensor. They can't fix it there and recommended me to go to lexus dealer and fix it from there. However, I took it somewhere else and fix it there.. They wiped the check engine sign but the sign came back after driving few miles...I had a car code reader and it tells me o2 sensor. I did contact toyota and told them all the above story and they schedule me for dropping my car at their location to check it. While the person scheduled me for the re-diagnosis, I asked him whether they are gonna charge me again. Then he said "No"...Only then I agreed and dropped my car. Once they did the diagnosis, they came up with exactly similar results which is leak still exist..Blah blah... Then came the real hypocrisy...They were asking me for $90 again for doing the diagnosis. I talked to the service rep, then manager, no one was willing to help me in this regard...Everyone was saying you have to pay...The manager was so arrogant, he called me outside of the building where he was in the middle of something instead of coming to me (or at service desk) to fix the issue or misunderstanding...Moreover, they were claiming whoever scheduled me, he is off on that day...So I have to pay...So be it... I had to pay another $90 for no reason...For nothing new...And on top of that they were not standing with their words/mistake... Will never be there and wouldn't recommend anyone to get their cars to this place....I found these people non-cooperative, ripping your wallet and tell a lie to their customer Read more