Customer Reviews of Carbone Subaru of Utica
Excellent
by 02/09/2022on
They had a car waiting for me when I dropped mine off for a service (even though it wasn't neede)needed. After a few hours they gave me a call when it was ready. They also cleaned the inside too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buying new subaru
by 01/28/2019on
Its easy to buy a vehicle from Carbone. It starts with Mike Green in the sales department and continues with fine service when you bring in for checkups.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Third attempt at feedback
by 01/11/2019on
I responded to a robocall, indicating that I was not completely satisfied, but nothing came of that. I was not transferred to a human, nor did I receive any response. I also gave feedback to an email I received after the service, but did not get any response. It is hard to believe that you really "value" my feedback. I made an appointment for an oil change and inspection, which took 2 hours. This seemed excessive for the service. It is always a long wait at this dealership. Also, I did not ask them to top all fluids, but they filled my windshield washer fluid reservoir and charged me $1.25! It costs $1.99 for a gallon! I find that every service I have at this dealership is significantly more expensive than going to an auto repair shop, but due to my oil consumption issue on this vehicle, I have all my oil changes done at the dealer. A month after my inspection, my battery died and there was no suggestion by dealer that the battery was at the end of its life. That would have been helpful. I must say that the staff at the dealership are all very nice and do their best to provide good service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deal made easy
by 01/06/2019on
Contacted the dealer, agreed on a price and that's it. Simple and quick. Just the way I like to purchase a vehicle. Will never purchase a vehicle from a dealer that goes back and forth with pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrific Service
by 12/06/2018on
Kudos to Carbone on their new showroom and service center. My Subaru was in for a recall (airbag) and because they told us the wait would be longer we were offered a brand new Legacy to have for the day.... in fact we were able to keep it overnight. Service was great! Love my Subaru!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1
by 11/25/2018on
I went in for an oil change and had a coupon the dealer sent to me. The girl that wrote up my oil change told me she was new. After 30 minutes she came out to the waiting room and told me I needed a new cabin filter, which i questioned but told her to put in the new one; at the time I noticed she had my write up and saw that I was being charged $19.99 for labor for the oil change and I questioned it and she said that is normal and I still questioned it. Well, it took almost a month with 2 visits and 2 phone calls to get my refund on the overcharge. I was told a lot of "excuses" why the refund wasn't done.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great sales staff!!
by 01/13/2014on
Staff at Don's Subaru made the buying experience fantastic! So happy with my 2014 Subaru Crosstrek!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Skip this dealership
by 09/15/2013on
Even though the dealership did not have the car I wanted on the lot they insisted on negotiating a deal. The offered me the MSRP, lowest possible trade in for my vehicle and an interest rate that was higher than I can get from my credit union. When we asked about the terms for the 0.9% they denied knowing anything about it and asked how we knew about it. It was listed on the Subaru website and written on the windshield of the Legacy I drove! All of this after we told them we had done our research on pricing and trade in. They wasted an hour of our time and insulted our intelligence. If you want to pay the highest possible price at the highest interest rate and get the lowest trade in for your current vehicle, visit Don's Ford; otherwise, get in your car and drive to Rochester. This isn't the only place to buy a Subaru. I listed the rating as a 1 because you can't give a 0.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
