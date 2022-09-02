3 out of 5 stars service Rating

I responded to a robocall, indicating that I was not completely satisfied, but nothing came of that. I was not transferred to a human, nor did I receive any response. I also gave feedback to an email I received after the service, but did not get any response. It is hard to believe that you really "value" my feedback. I made an appointment for an oil change and inspection, which took 2 hours. This seemed excessive for the service. It is always a long wait at this dealership. Also, I did not ask them to top all fluids, but they filled my windshield washer fluid reservoir and charged me $1.25! It costs $1.99 for a gallon! I find that every service I have at this dealership is significantly more expensive than going to an auto repair shop, but due to my oil consumption issue on this vehicle, I have all my oil changes done at the dealer. A month after my inspection, my battery died and there was no suggestion by dealer that the battery was at the end of its life. That would have been helpful. I must say that the staff at the dealership are all very nice and do their best to provide good service. Read more