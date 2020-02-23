Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Nissan of Yorktown Heights

Nissan of Yorktown Heights

Visit dealer’s website 
3495 Crompond Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Nissan of Yorktown Heights

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great On The Selling.... Not So Great On Customer Care

by YMMV Mine Was Disappointing on 02/23/2020

Purchased a CPO from them. Very strong and supportive in getting you into the car you want at the price/budget you can afford. But, not there for you in responding to your questions and concerns after your purchase. Voice mails and emails not returned. Disappointing... especially with no apologies offered. Also, found their fees to be $200 to $300 more than other dealerships. While I appreciated the attentiveness during the sale, this dealership is hard for me to recommend to friends and neighbors if their concerns and questions won't receive the responsiveness or the attention their patronage deserves. Kind of "wham... bam... thank you ma'm." It's a shame... the salesman and the finance manager all seemed like real nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
113 cars in stock
0 new32 used81 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes