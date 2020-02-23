3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a CPO from them. Very strong and supportive in getting you into the car you want at the price/budget you can afford. But, not there for you in responding to your questions and concerns after your purchase. Voice mails and emails not returned. Disappointing... especially with no apologies offered. Also, found their fees to be $200 to $300 more than other dealerships. While I appreciated the attentiveness during the sale, this dealership is hard for me to recommend to friends and neighbors if their concerns and questions won't receive the responsiveness or the attention their patronage deserves. Kind of "wham... bam... thank you ma'm." It's a shame... the salesman and the finance manager all seemed like real nice people. Read more