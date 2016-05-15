2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

my sister bought a car from this dealership friday on a 72-month term loan at a 9.09% interest. over the night, she thought better and decided to change the terms to a 60-month term loan. saturday morning we came in early and were told that the finance officer will be back by monday. we came early again on monday. within 3 minutes, the finance officer (Jamie Casanova) showed us hell. we were told that the contract has already been submitted to the bank, so it can no longer be changed (the contract was signed on a friday, after banking hrs!) he was rude/crude/crass! exact opposite from the mr. nice of friday. he repeatedly said to us that ' i dont have time for you right now, i have 5 customers waiting for me' (we were early!! we sat near the entrance door and were told by the manager that he will be arriving in 7 mins. we said that we know it has not been submitted yet over the weekend. he insisted otherwise, loud voiced and aggressive. would we have other recourse then? he said, none. the contract has been signed, u should have thought of that before u signed the contract. it is a contract of adhesion, and unless we are asking for the moon, it could still be amended. we're not stupid! but we were raised well. decency requires even a modicum of tact. we came back on the premise that my sister was assured (by him! at that) that the terms could be changed if her credit rating is good (which it is) and since the start of payment starts march, the 6 yr loan could still be changed to 5 yrs. afterall, it is a $3,000 difference. but here's this poor excuse for a human being acting so pompous and dismissive. my sister is still a customer even after the sale! that is what dealerships forget. the minute u sign the contract they feel and act that they can now treat u like a neanderthal. my sister said, okay if that is your attitude we'll return the car. mr casanova said, fine, repossession then. not satisfied with his buffoon actuations, he shut the door! but not before he said the words.."i dont have time for you now, i have already given you enough of it last week.. i have other customers i need to attend to" (so, if he talks fast to get you into signing, that is directly proportional to how rude and fast he was to shut his door 2 days after you have signed) many thanks to the Polish GM, we were able to get the loan terms we need. sadly, his miniscule existence stilllll reflects on the dealership. (ask for Linda, the other finance officer, the others say) i would recommend the dealership if i am not anymore reeling over the experience! Read more