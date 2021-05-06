Smith Cairns Subaru - Yonkers
This dealership has great service
by 06/05/2021on
We leased our Subaru from this dealership. They helped us with trade in (we had two), found us great value, and really met our needs. I can’t speak more highly of Will and the rest of the team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service go above and beyond
by 10/24/2018on
Thank you Robert for all your help i had a problem with my satellite radio you went above and beyond to try to find a solution to my problem
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
waste of time
by 02/14/2017on
I had planned on buying a car here. Went in for a test drive, was up sold to a slightly higher end version that had some more accessories I enjoyed so I didn't mind. Was getting my funds in order and going back and forth over the price. The day I was going to make my purchase, had a bank check printed and everything, I was informed via e-mail that the car was sold by another associate that morning. Fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bad Service Department
by 02/10/2016on
My advice; if you have to go to Smith Cairns Yonkers Service make sure you record your conversations, take pictures of your car before service and after service while on their premises; get a copy of the service order before leaving and then compare to the final service order. They make serious mistakes and take no responsibility for it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They Don't Care
by 01/12/2016on
I've purchased my last three cars from Smith Cairns. Salesman for Subaru was more interested in doing his paperwork than selling a car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Negative
by 06/27/2014on
We went to this place THREE TIMES to see what was available for Subaru. Every time we went there was nothing. Then they made it sound like there was a shortage of Crosstreks everywhere (when we thought we wanted a Crosstrek) and when we finally decided to go for the Outback they said the same thing (different sales people - I kid you not - they must have some kind of skit their manager is giving them). Meanwhile, after checking several other Subaru dealerships, I'm seeing that there is plenty available. Every time we went in, they made it seem impossible to find the car we wanted. We eventually hit several other Subaru's and found the perfect Outback in Long Island.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
not very impresed
by 09/03/2013on
i am not a big fan of this place at all. it isnt clean and the service isnt good either, they dont really help consumers at all. not a recommended place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They don't care
by 03/11/2013on
At the begging of our car search we walked in and the first thing out of their months were that their inventory was low ( so don't expect a decent deal). They did not seem interested in showing any of their cars. We had to look around for our selves. Horrible sales people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Don't buy from Smith Cairns
by 02/23/2013on
About two years ago I bought a Subaru 2011 Outback from Smith Cairns. I appreciated the good price that they gave for the vehicle. Beside that though, unfortunately there have been several instances, which lead me to be extremely sorry for the fact that I ever purchased a vehicle from Smith Cairns. The first, much more serious, was a fact that apparently Smith Cairns never sent the form to DMV indicating that I no longer own the trade-in vehicle. The new owner of my trade in got into an accident before he ever registered it, and the fact that I remained the owner of my previous vehicle in DMV's books has caused me tremendous trouble with various insurance agencies and officials. I called into Smith Cairns to ask that they would fix this, and I was told that it is taken care of, but a few months after the call I was still getting the inquiries from the insurance agencies regarding the trade-in I no longer owned, saying I am still listed as the owner of that vehicle. To date I still don't know if I have been removed from the books, and I cannot do that without Smith Cairns apparently. I am busy, so while I should be calling them again about this matter, I have very little motivation to do so since Smith Cairns apparently cannot take care of business. The other incident I discovered just today. When purchasing the vehicle, I was asked if I wanted the bigger or smaller tow hitch. I am originally a foreigner, and in Europe they just have a single size, so I said I would prefer "the bigger" hitch. The whole tow hitch I knew would be for a future purpose. Now is that future, when I am trying to purchase a bicycle rack for the hitch. And of course what I am finding out is that I have the 1 1/4 " hitch, which limits very much my choice of the bicycle rack that I can get, as most of the 4 bicycle racks require the 2 " hitch. If I lived in New York, I would go in and request that they change the hitch, and would have shown up to make sure to get the paper work done concerning my previous trade in. I live in California now, so that makes it impossible. For anyone purchasing a new vehicle in NY area, go to some other dealer besides Smith Cairns.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I'm super pleased with the used suburu outback
by 10/01/2010on
I just had to verbalize what a positive experience I had purchasing my used suburu. She's a beauty and weeks after the purchase now, I just had to put it out there in written word what a great experience the whole thing was. It was definitely painless.....in fact, the salesman was so thorough, kind, and straightforward. I actually felt empowered and really pleased by the whole interaction. It was clear that this group runs their business with integrity, clarity, consistency. I got a great deal on my used outback with low-mileage. My two-year old loves it, calling it "her suburu." We feel safe and happy in our car. I just wanted to share that with everyone; I was so taken aback by the ease and positive outcome that I wanted others to experience it, instead of the alternatives we've all experienced in the past. I will only go to smith cairns henceforth.
Worst Dealer Experience Ever
by 08/12/2009on
I called to get info about buying a new 2010 fully equipped Outback with navigation, etc. and spoke with Tim. After telling him that I wanted to partake in the Subaru guaranteed trade buyback program for my 2005 Outback, he checked with his management and emailed me that Smith Cairns will NOT honor the Subaru program. I called Subaru HQ and the rep there at HQ then called Smith Cairns and spoke with Tim, telling him he cannot refuse to participate in the program, as Subaru HQ was providing the buyback, not the dealership. Tim then stated to me in an email: "Against my better judgement we have to see your car before we can agree or disagree to any part of the GTP program." I told him that 2 other dealerships who had already inspected the car earlier this week offered full value of the buyback, but that I would bring it in anyway this evening so his in-house appraiser, Tony Forcelli, could write it up and I would buy the car at a very good price he sent to me in an email an hour before I went there. When I arrived, this [violative content deleted] (Tony) then starts saying that there's a ding here and one there, etc., and that he would have to take money off the Subaru Guaranteed Trade price. My wife asked, in a joking manner, how much are you taking off, at which point Tony went berserk. He refused to write the appraisal, called me a [violative content deleted] and tried to get in my face. Tim had already walked away from Tony. I tried to calm Tony down, suggested to him that we start over again, but he was irate and quite honestly, out of his head. He clearly lost all control and basically chased out a willing, able, and ready buyer, as I had earlier stated to Tim that I would come in and purchase the vehicle. This is no friendly dealership, people. Stay away. While one never knows what kind of crazy people there are in the world of car salesmen and dealerships, you nows know about the type of people who work at Smith Cairns. Forewarned is forearmed.
Beware Of Terrible Salesman
by 07/31/2009on
After walking in the dealership and see'ing what i was interested in(2010 subaru outback) i get interrupted by a salesman... lets call him "Chip" after forcefully telling me to sit down and talk with him while i was inside the car, I go forward and tell him I'm interested in the outback model. After doing much research on the car and price I tell him about some deals other dealerships are having on that model. He then basically tells me I know nothing about the car and have no knowledge of how the pricing of vehicles work. I was interested in a car in Maryland, so he then tells me its impossible to get that car for that price and is impossible to register here in NY state. Though it isnt possible to register a non pzev vehicle in NY state all i needed was a pzev 200-300 option which would make it possible to register in NY, but instead he took the route of telling me i was wrong and is impossible to register the car. I only wanted to sit in the outback and compare different models, but instead i got a rude introduction and a very rude conversation with a terrible salesman. I bought a 07 Forester from [another dealership] and was infact treated VERY nice, salesmen were very knowledgeable and friendly. Also he told me about [the other dealership] and how they dont sell real subarus. just because they put their own options in to cars if you wanted. If i had to rate this dealership on my visit. 2 out of 10. Plus for wrx/sti fans, dont bother coming here they dont carry turbo models except the impreza GT(pretty much a 08' wrx auto) Beware of this dealership and beware of Chip. They also give sub par deals on their cars, please if you were to buy a subaru take your interest into another dealership.
This car dealer is a [violative content deleted], don't go there for anything
by 05/17/2009on
This firm is a complete [violative content deleted]. I had a Subaru which only had its side doors and one front wheel damaged in a very slow collision accident. I had to use an authorized dealer to repair to keep the warranty, so they got the job. Instead of repairing it, they kept making up new excuses that there is something further wrong with the car. Whenever I call them, they would say the car is ready, only to have me show up and then tell me further repair is needed. In the end, they ran up such a huge bill that the car has to be totaled. Then when I tried to pick up my belongings in the car, they lost some of them. The client service person is always rude, and do not know anything about cars. When I ask questions, they would claim it had nothing to do with them, because it is at the "body-shop." That is a pathetic excuse because the body shop is part of the dealer. In the end, they got $13,000 for repairing a pair of doors and one front wheel suspension, and you know what? The car was not fixed after all this saga and 3 months of my wasted time. Given that track record of fraudulent repairs, I don't think you should trust them when they sell a car to you, either. There are plenty of other dealers for Ford Lincoln Mercury Subaru and Mazda. Go somewhere else.
