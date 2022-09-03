5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Paragon Acura to purchase an RDX aSpec 2019 models, but what you want is not always what it seems. I met Carlos Rodriguez the first day, he took me out to do a drive test of the vehicle. i was not only impress with his knowledge but most importantly i was more impress because he was able to be more personable. Great attitude and professionalism. To make long story short i wasn't able to get the RDX 2019 but in all Carlos recommended if i was able to compromise to something smaller like the ILX 2019. At that point i was okay with the option, i remembered it took awhile before a decision was made. Carlos was there with me the whole time and keeping a positive spririt through it all. Finally i was approved and drove off with my New ILX 2019. I would recommend to anyone who love the Acura brand and stop by to see Carlos. Carlos has surpassed my expectations, willing to go the extra mile to make sure i was satisfied with the results. Thank you Carlos for being a true CHAMP!!! After getting approved for the ILX 2019, I met Shun Rodriguez as well whom went over the technology aspect of the car with me. Shun was very professional and knowledgeable. I was very satisfied to say the least. Shun made sure i had every details and information in regards to the car. thank you Shun for everything. I had an awesome Experience. You and Carlos both ROCK!!!! Read more