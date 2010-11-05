Skip to main content
White Plains Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

70 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10601
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Very helpful, soft sell, customer friendly dealership

by ian787 on 05/11/2010

Like most people I'm more than a little cynical about car dealers and their constant "bait and switch" sales tactics. Advertised cars not available, deals that never existed, made up fees of the day, etc, etc. The good news is that in my dealings with the guys at White Plains Jeep, I didn't encounter any of the usual gamesmanship. Joe Demascio and his team were really terrific, ensuring that our purchase of a 2007 Jeep Liberty was painless! They were respectful and responsive at every point in the process, from their swift response to my first call on Sunday morning, working with me on pricing and finance and concluding the deal quickly to ensure I could drive away the vehicle today (Tuesday evening). I'm more than happy to recommend this dealership to friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
