1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I don't write to complain, because I usually try to give people the benefit of the doubt, but today I walked out of the Westchester BMW dealership in White Plains without finalizing the deal, even after I had gotten to an agreed upon price and completed all of the paperwork. This was the worst car buying experience I've ever had. I was a former Honda person, who was looking to buy my first BMW. The salesperson Dwayne was uninterested and kept deferring to my husband. Even when I tried to overlook that, when I signed the paperwork on the car, the manager came over and shook my husband's hand. I had enough and canceled the sale and even before I put my coat on he was checking his voice mail on speaker phone. You spend millions to make me feel the need to have the ultimate driving machine. I walk in and even put up with less than stellar service to get it, and even then, an inability, even at the manager level to ask - "who is the buyer?" was a final straw after two long days and caused the deal to be canceled. I still want a BMW, but I do not want to put up with crappy sales service to give someone my money to get it. This was so disappointing, you have no idea. Read more