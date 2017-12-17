BMW of Westchester
Great experience
12/17/2017
I had a very smooth and pleasant experience buying an i3 electric car from Ray Catena BMW of White Plains. My salesman Chris Bridges was with me every step of the way, even answering a few late night texts AFTER I left with the car on a SATURDAY NIGHT to help a panicked customer figure out some things about his new car. Michael Richardson also helped tremendously in helping me understand how to use an electric car which is definitely a learning curve. Car dealerships can be tough places to find nice people and I'm happy to report that I found plenty of them at this one!
Bad Sales Service
02/18/2013
I don't write to complain, because I usually try to give people the benefit of the doubt, but today I walked out of the Westchester BMW dealership in White Plains without finalizing the deal, even after I had gotten to an agreed upon price and completed all of the paperwork. This was the worst car buying experience I've ever had. I was a former Honda person, who was looking to buy my first BMW. The salesperson Dwayne was uninterested and kept deferring to my husband. Even when I tried to overlook that, when I signed the paperwork on the car, the manager came over and shook my husband's hand. I had enough and canceled the sale and even before I put my coat on he was checking his voice mail on speaker phone. You spend millions to make me feel the need to have the ultimate driving machine. I walk in and even put up with less than stellar service to get it, and even then, an inability, even at the manager level to ask - "who is the buyer?" was a final straw after two long days and caused the deal to be canceled. I still want a BMW, but I do not want to put up with crappy sales service to give someone my money to get it. This was so disappointing, you have no idea.
Very Pleased
08/03/2007
I do not like buying cars, actually, I hate buying cars because of all that stress that goes with it. I, however, had a very pleasant, buying experience with Westchester BMW. Just took delivery of my new vehicle, so while I cannot comment on the service department since I have no use for it yet, I will say that the sales staff, finance, reception, everyone I encountered there was was courteous, helpful and professional. I am very pleased with my decision to use this dealership as I had previously gone to another BMW dealership, but their lack of enthusiasm and overall indifference led me to look elsewhere. There were no games, or tricks. I got the vehicle that I wanted for what I considered to be a very fair price. My client advisor was great. I would recommend them to anyone I know who is looking for a Bimmer.