White Plains Honda

344 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of White Plains Honda

130 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2nd time's a charm

by Jvestil on 08/02/2018

I got my 2nd car here in less than a year. Kelly, the manager gave me a handsome discount on my second 2018 Honda Fit! No haggling needed! I came there prepared for the price of the car that I wanted, and she beat it! And my salesman Cristian was very cool! We had a great time chatting while Johan from the finance department was finishing up my paperwork. I had a great time here. They're all accommodating, professional, and friendly at the same time. Cristian even told me to come back anytime again to detail my car for free! Try getting that on other dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Careful

by Lorenzo on 05/24/2017

I went in to buy a specific car. After three hours of confusion and false statements, I had my car at a cost that was way beyond the original quote. My fault in that I didn't walk out. But I was clearly had.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Pilot Touring

by DrSnisky on 05/01/2017

Ricardo was honest , knowledgeable and respectful. He gave me wanted I wanted and wasn't pushy at all. When it came to finalizing the lease he did all the leg work to get my insurance binder and transfer me plates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with sales

by FernandaR on 04/21/2017

Received a call back after I had denied their offer and they came back with a better offer for my trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience from start to finish...

by Robert_Pas on 04/20/2017

Above and beyond.... Chris Paranzino and Monica Scotti were great from the second I walked in. Even Raquel who went through the car's setup and details and Mohamad with all the paper work were a pleasure to speak with. They answered all my questions and were easy to work with. Wonderful experience and wonderful people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing A New Honda from White Plains Honda

by WillSwill on 04/15/2017

Everything was planned ahead of when it was needed. I was called to remind me of the auto insurance I would need to pick-up the cad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda of White Plains. Don't go anywhere else!

by Helend1264 on 04/13/2017

Fast, friendly service. Knowledgeable staff. Got a new car in 3 hours. Chris, Lori and the entire team were awesome. Love my new Homda Accord

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Luz Honda

by Luzhonda on 04/04/2017

The sales person was very nice and polite in assisting me with getting a car. I was taken care of every time I went there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quality of service

by Samorapearce_1 on 04/01/2017

Everyone who I came across was exceptional. Well mannered and courteous. I came to this Honda dealership before and will continue to come again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service by Alberto

by Teresa726 on 03/31/2017

Alberto was great. He assisted me in selecting the right car for my driving needs and it was a smooth process. 2017 Honda Accord EX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer

by Jbologna on 03/14/2017

Everyone was very nice and helped me out a lot. Made sure I got what I wanted with what I could afford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 CRV EX-L

by mclougs on 03/10/2017

The staff at white plains honda are friendly people who worked hard to do what they could do to make me a satisfied customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Honda!!

by Frances4228 on 03/04/2017

The staff is amazing! Katherine was so helpful and knowledgeable. Her personality is so welcoming and thanks to her I own my very 1st car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best staff

by Ammy1126 on 03/02/2017

I felt like everyone was there ready to help us make a great purchase. I enjoyed the effort they put in you could realy tell they were working hard staying late with us and working all day so we can leave happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing made easy at White Plains Honda

by Carolmomoffive on 02/28/2017

My saleswoman Tatiana was professional, knowledgeable, polite, accommodating. The manager Chris did all he could to make leasing my car as easy as it could be

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our new Honda

by Ournewhonda1 on 02/28/2017

My wife and I were met by Ezequiel Caraballo when walked in the dealership. He was a pleasure to work with and made the process smooth and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Review

by Giovanni10 on 02/27/2017

Everyone was very professional and acccomodating. Chris saw that we had a smooth transition to our new Civic. Tatiana was VERY informative and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best dealership I ever been to.

by Onidas316 on 02/22/2017

How friendly everyone at the dealership was and my sales rep was able to give me a lot of information about the car. I was impressed with all he knew about the car. The finance guy was great gave me all the numbers laid it right out for me very clear. I cant forget the lady who show me the operations of the car and helped me set up my cell phone. And best of all a full tank of gas Honda of White Plains 10 stars. When I am ready for my next car I will be back and all my friends I already told the to go there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied

by Marcos9357 on 02/21/2017

Everything was really simple and easy..now i have my brand new suv.... nice guarante everything great.... I am going to recomend it for every one

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service

by Arvindsriram on 02/21/2017

Lori was terrific and went above and beyond. The manager was equally warm and courteous. Additionally we were very pleased with the overall experience - the test drive, less wait time etc

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of my new 2017 Honda Civic

by AllanCStein on 02/21/2017

Wonderful staff and they made the process easy and seamless. They were all very accommodating and professional. All a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

