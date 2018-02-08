5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

How friendly everyone at the dealership was and my sales rep was able to give me a lot of information about the car. I was impressed with all he knew about the car. The finance guy was great gave me all the numbers laid it right out for me very clear. I cant forget the lady who show me the operations of the car and helped me set up my cell phone. And best of all a full tank of gas Honda of White Plains 10 stars. When I am ready for my next car I will be back and all my friends I already told the to go there. Read more