Stay away! Worst Experience Ive ever had buying a car . What a headache and unpleasant experience I had dealing with the people over in Lash VW. I walked into Lash VW in February to inquire about getting a car. I sat down with one of the sales guys and talked numbers. They asked if I was interested in trading in a car too and I said sure. I should of known right away things were going to go downhill when they came back with an extremely low offer for my trade. I decided not to do the trade in and just lease the car. They gave us a quote of $366/month and that we would need to put a deposit on the car. Before we signed we specifically asked a few key questions that made things very unpleasant down the road when the car showed up we wanted, We asked if the payments would vary in the coming months because we had to wait 2-3 months before the car came. Tom the sales manager explained that in all his years the most he's seen the payment go up due to changes in money factor and residual was $20-30 "AT MOST". We were set of the expectation that the car would not be here for at least 2-3 months. This is when it all goes wrong... Emails started off with pretty quick replies from the sales guy about general questions. However, after a few weeks everything went dark. No replies and calls went unanswered. I would finally get a reply saying they would get back to me with updates about the status of the car, however no reply ever happen I call VW of America this time and see if I can get some answers. They were VERY professional and even though they couldn't get me answers right away they would call me when they said they would and at least say they are still trying to locate the car for me and talk to the dealership to see what's going on. If they promised a call back with information by a date, they would call as promised. Don't know if that actually helped me or not, but about a few weeks or so later the car magically arrives at the dealership. Sales guy emails me on Saturday asking if I want to come get the car. I said sure, I'll be there Monday to pick it up. Monday at lunch time i get a call from Rick at Lash would some bad news... "the rates have changed and the price of the payment has gone up" $499!!! over $100 more than they originally quoted. Im like that doesn't make any sense., Why is it so much more money? Rick doesn't have an answer, says that the rates have changed. I explain to rick that Tom Specifically told us that the rates do not change that much and the most we would see is $20-$30. Rick seems confused and puts me on hold while I guess he talks to tom. Comes back and tells me they made a mistake when they quoted me. That he is sorry but there is nothing he can do. I explain to him that I had waited 3 months for this car and the DAY I'm supposed to pick up the car they notice an error? He explains to me that they originally thought I was including my trade in with the down payment which would of brought the payments down to that amount. I told him that is not with my purchase agreement says. It specifically says no trade in, the deposit amount and the monthly amount are written down and the trade in section is crossed out with "NO TRADE" written on the paper! I end up just buying the car because it was only $60 more a month and the car would be mine at the end of the term. They gave me $500 off MSRP which still is a bit of a joke. Mind you while this is all happening Tom the sales manager is walking around and doesn't say a word to me. No apologies or anything.. They lost one of my keys and had to find it. That took another hour or so. Apparently they left it at the service area. They called my insurance company and gave them the wrong name so they had to redo the insurance cards with the correct name. I was at the dealership for close to 5 hours when it was all said and done. Tom's only interaction with me was pointing to my car and giving me a thumbs up when he was in HIS car driving away..... so unprofessional. BY FAR...the WORST...experience. Which is a shame, I have had other bad experiences with dealerships but this one takes the cake. Do yourself a Favor. Go to any other VW dealer. It seems others have had similar issues as me. BAIT AND SWITCH. Read more