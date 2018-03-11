1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

There are too many other nice dealers in the area. Steer clear from those rude people who don't respect u or ur time. I made an appointment, rented a car, and drove for +5 hours from BOSTON & guess what, "we have bad news for you, the car is sold this morning". No one bothered calling and telling me it was sold until I was there. No "We're sorry". I waited for 1 hr for the guy I had appointment with because he simply made 2 appts at the same time, then when I shouted asking for help, someone else worse came! He kept calling me some wrong name even if I corrected him few times. I test drove another car then we were discussing the price & he firmly said "I'm not giving you any discount" and started packing his papers as if he is done talking. Have you heard of something that rude at a dealership? By the time I left it was when they close at 5pm. The guy I originally had appointment with was still helping the other people. Imagine what could happen if I just waited for him since he confirmed it is few mins!!! - Two days before my appointment, I confirmed coming and asked for confirmation that the car is still available. That was more than a month ago and I still haven't heard back from the 2 ppl I emailed lol. - Once left I made one phone call with BMW of Brooklyn as they had couple of amazing offer. One phone call one car purchase. It is easy to deal with respectful people who appreciate your time and want your business. - I was told few funny reasons of selling the car I originally came to test drive: 1) My manager sold it (LOL.. guys make sure to buy from a manager or otherwise managers could sell the car). 2) we sold it to someone who came from CT (LOLOL... I came from MA baby!).. 3) there are 22 sales people in the floor and all of them want to sell cars (LOLOL... no comment). Those guys are at a new level of rudeness and badness.. Read more