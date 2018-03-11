Rallye BMW
Customer Reviews of Rallye BMW
Abysmal
by 11/03/2018on
There are too many other nice dealers in the area. Steer clear from those rude people who don't respect u or ur time. I made an appointment, rented a car, and drove for +5 hours from BOSTON & guess what, "we have bad news for you, the car is sold this morning". No one bothered calling and telling me it was sold until I was there. No "We're sorry". I waited for 1 hr for the guy I had appointment with because he simply made 2 appts at the same time, then when I shouted asking for help, someone else worse came! He kept calling me some wrong name even if I corrected him few times. I test drove another car then we were discussing the price & he firmly said "I'm not giving you any discount" and started packing his papers as if he is done talking. Have you heard of something that rude at a dealership? By the time I left it was when they close at 5pm. The guy I originally had appointment with was still helping the other people. Imagine what could happen if I just waited for him since he confirmed it is few mins!!! - Two days before my appointment, I confirmed coming and asked for confirmation that the car is still available. That was more than a month ago and I still haven't heard back from the 2 ppl I emailed lol. - Once left I made one phone call with BMW of Brooklyn as they had couple of amazing offer. One phone call one car purchase. It is easy to deal with respectful people who appreciate your time and want your business. - I was told few funny reasons of selling the car I originally came to test drive: 1) My manager sold it (LOL.. guys make sure to buy from a manager or otherwise managers could sell the car). 2) we sold it to someone who came from CT (LOLOL... I came from MA baby!).. 3) there are 22 sales people in the floor and all of them want to sell cars (LOLOL... no comment). Those guys are at a new level of rudeness and badness..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Len is my go to guy
by 09/25/2015on
I saw a beautiful Alpine X5 on the website and ran to the dealer. Hour and change later it was my new prized possession. I wanted to take it home immediately but Len wanted to have it detailed etc. He had the rims refinished, a new tire, and ipod cable. The car had a defective antenna which required me to bring it back the next day but they fixed it, gave me a loaner and now everything works as should. Nothing in life is perfect but this was as good as I could of expected. Highly recommended.
Len made it painless and fun
by 09/08/2015on
After test driving and checking other BMW 335i convertibles we arrived at Rallye with mild expectations. Right away we found the whole experience different and enjoyable. Len was extremely courteous and professional giving us plenty of time to work through the buying process and finishing up with a car the family are delighted to have. Thank you Len. Wishing you the best!
Worst experience....Part Deux
by 07/02/2015on
This is the second review I am forced to write because of absolutely horrible service. After having a horrible first experience with my car delivery, the lack of service continues. This dealership sold me a car without the manuals..When I called them to get them, the told me that for some reason they could not find them and they needed to be ordered. That was 2 months go. Since then, I have requested them 4 additional times with not even a call back. On top of that, my title got here, shocker, it's incorrect. I have not gotten a phone call back about that either despite another 3 emails. Awful, awful attention to detail and follow up.
3rd is a charm
by 03/31/2015on
Just purchased my M3 from Rallye, I'll make it short and sweet! Bill Wagner and crew are phenomenal! It is my 3rd bmw purchase from them and they all where charms!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Team
by 03/04/2015on
I just bought my new x6 from them and it was easy and got everything I wanted at the best possible price.
New BMW 328xi
by 03/20/2014on
For anyone searching for a car this can be a very stressful and tedious process. After going to almost every BMW dealer on Long Island and not being happy with what was being offered to me, I decided to visit Rallye before I gave up on buying a new vehicle. Going into Rallye the atmosphere very professional and as soon as I stepped in I had a feeling this was going to be it for me. I met with Peter D. and spoke to him about the stresses and nightmares I was going through looking for a car. Not pressuring me to sell me something off the lot like the other dealers, he had actually asked me what I wanted and offered to build my car that has everything I envisioned in my first BMW. With that being said we ordered a 2014 328xi and went from there. Since this is my first lease Peter made sure that he answered all my questions and even stayed in contact with me when the car was in production to keep me in the loop. As time got closer for me to receive my car he worked around the clock to make sure everything was okay and give the best service. Finally, I have received my car and I cannot thank Peter D. and the staff who helped me at Rallye BMW make this process go smoothly. I love my new car and the professionalism cannot be topped anywhere else. To anyone who is looking for top notch and quality customer service don't hesitate to visit Rallye BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They owe me a refund - will not return messages
by 08/05/2013on
Purchased a car in May 2013. As part of the purchase, dealer collected ~ $850 in fees for title and license in my home state (out of state sale). Indicated any balance left over would be refunded. Fees for title and license were ~$260., meaning they owe me ~ $600 refund. 3 months later, . . . still waiting for the full amount to be refunded. A portion was refunded after 4 weeks of repeatedly contacting them. More is still due to be refunded. Basically, I feel the dealership has stolen my money. They will not return any messages or provide any details on this matter. I personally can not recommend this dealership to anyone - given what has happened to me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Sales Experience
by 06/21/2013on
This is my second BMW using Joel S. as my sales rep and I've never been more pleased. He went out of his way to make the entire experience at Rallye a pleasureable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Rallye review
by 11/13/2012on
Very with everything about dealer our salesman Joel S. went all out for us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid - Rude Service
by 10/23/2007on
Unacceptable treatment during visit on October 20, 2007. Receptionist didn't even attempt to find a salesperson to attend to us due to the fact that we did not have an appointment. Several salespeople could be seen standing around. My wife and I were well dressed as we had just come from a wedding, so it's not due to the fact that we were poorly dressed. It was just an attitude of "we are BMW and you can leave if you don't like our stuck-up attitude." I was seriously considering a BMW as my next car and will now be looking elsewhere.