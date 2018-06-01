Rockland Motors
Customer Reviews of Rockland Motors
Took care of an issue after purchase
01/06/2018
This review is for those wondering whether this dealer stands behind the cars it sells, and I can tell you the answer is an unqualified yes. Frank sold me a 2005 Buick LeSabre that appeared to be in great condition. Within a month, however, the transmission started having problems, giving a hard shift that shook the car in the lower gears. I called the dealer, they put me through to their service garage, made an appointment for that week and brought it down. They confirmed the issue on the car's computer, changed the transmission fluid and filter and added a chemical to dissolve any sediments that may have built up while the car was sitting. Three days after I got the car back, the issue reappeared so I took it down again. They couldn't replicate the issue, but just to be on the safe side, they sent it out to a transmission shop who confirmed that the transmission is now in good shape (it looks like the fluids just needed longer to flush out the sediment that had built up in the transmission). They returned the car to me and I've been driving it for over a month with no issues. They never charged me a dime, never questioned my assessments, never tried to dodge my calls or dragged their feet over the problem. These folks can definitely be trusted to take care of you if a car they sell you has an issue soon after you buy it. Frank, Karen, and the mechanics Lou and Billy, were all great from start to finish. I would definitely trust them to sell me another car, but I think the one I got from them this time is going to last me a while!
Super happy with my purchase
by 08/12/2017on
Rockland motors gave me a good car for the right price . Don't believe anything else . These people care about your business's and your reviews . Joe worked with me and always gave me assurance that if anything happen he had my back . I bought that car with confidence because he looked me in the eye's and said you won't be stranded in the wind , If something happens after your purchase and I wasn't . I had a small issue with the car missing a bolt cover and he came threw for me . I took the car after words to get inspected at a private mechanic shop around where I live and they even asked me where I bought the car because they could tell the car had new parts and had just been serviced . They told me there was nothing wrong with the car . It was a great car . There where times where joe was busy and things took a little bit of time but he reassured me and came threw for me 100 percent right after. So if you see your waiting for something just call him and trust me he will reassure you and come threw for you . Just work with him with the time . He has a lot of business but cares about yours . He told me he cared about my feedback and my business and he meant it . I'm so happy I came here . Honestly Im just a normal guy from the Bronx and this is my god honest truth . These people will not let you down . You see the car you want . Speak clear and they will respond clearly right back to you . They will let you know exactly what it is your getting into before you get into it . They won't trick you or push you out the door after you pay . Take the shot . They care . There worth your time and money . Thank you joe and Diane . You guys gave my family an excellent car we are so happy . I'm going to copy and paste this on other sites so people can know the truth about my experience . Once again thank you joe .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nothing but the best
by 02/23/2017on
Hi my name is Leo I've been a long time customer of Rockland Motors ive purchased 4 vehicle in the past few years and there services has been the up most very best from sales to service and i will say they are committed to there customers and keep thereword
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zero STARS!!
by 08/27/2016on
I KNOW ITS A LITTLE LONG BUT WORTH READING BEFORE PURCHASING A 20-30K CAR FROM THIS TERRIBLE MISLEADING COMPANY!! So at first Rockland Motors seemed perfect. I met Tom who sold me my car. He told me all the good stuff to get me to buy the car. Such as "we will fix everything that is wrong with it if anything is wrong", "the car will be perfect when you receive it", and my favorite line he said was "we are owned by Acura of Westchester" etc. and as you can imagine anything else to get you buy a car like all sales person do. He is a [non-permissible content removed]. I had to go to Acura of Westchester to get my car serviced they have nothing to do with them besides selling them the cars they can't get rid of at a wholesale price. So we are clear Acura of Westchester does not own Rockland Motors. Rockland Motors uses there good name to sale more cars! Then I met FRANK!! If you SEE FRANK RUN IMMEDIATELY. HE WILL SCREW YOU OVER!! He is in charge of the financing part of the car buying process. I will not lie if you want to drive an Acura with terrible credit he is the man to go to but KEEP IN MIND you will be signed to a HORRIBLE TERRIBLE contract. Had I known that he was lying to me about my contract they would have never got my business obviously. For starters you can NOT pay off your car EARLY like he claims you can with any of his LENDERS. I was thrown for a loop when i tried to pay off $5000 dollars of my car and was told it will not go towards principal only but to interest as well and that I'm just paying months ahead. I called FRANK and he said he would look into it and that what the lenders was telling me was false. He than NEVER EVER picked up my calls again or called me back. But when I was buying the car he NEVER EVER missed a call or text!! Thank GOD I was able to refinance out of the contract he put me in. IF YOU WANT TO DRIVE AN ACURA THEN YOU ARE BETTER OFF GOING TO ACURA OF WESTCHESTER WHO AGAIN DOES NOT HAVE SAME OWNERSHIP AS ROCKLAND MOTORS. They have EXCELLENT SERVICE! I can't do anything to Rockland Motors as much as I would LOVE to but write this review. I hope I help anyone that thinks of going there to rethink it!!! SERIOUSLY A BIG HUGE MISTAKE!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst Dealership in Rockland
by 11/08/2015on
Rockland Motors is hands down one of the most deceiving dealerships in the area. It seems like a nice place and they seem like they know what they're doing when it actuality, they are no better than a Craigslist salesmen. To start, they only provide you with a 1000 mile/ 1 month warranty, knowing that most people average well over that in a month. When I first signed the papers, I had to wait a few days to drive it home; after those few days when I finally saw the car, you can only imagine my surprise when I found the passenger side mirror had been broken. I returned the same day to request it to be fixed, and was told to return next weekend for it to be fixed, needless to say the part never arrived and I had to pay out of pocket to finally get it fixed myself. But to top it off, only 2 months later, I went to start my car and nothing. Come to find out, the starter had ALREADY BEEN going and is now COMPLETELY gone, and on top of that, they had a cheap battery placed in which is now on its way out as well. So thanks to Rockland Motors, I now have to put a NEW battery, NEW starter as well as REWIRING in the car; ONLY 2 MONTHS AFTER PURCHASING THIS VEHICLE. If you DARE purchase from this dealer, have your personal mechanic check the car before, during and after the signing process BEFORE you drive it off the lot.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
THE WORST BUY OF CAR I HAVE EVER HAD.
by 05/02/2015on
I Bought a car for almost $20,000 and I paid it in full amount without negotiating, trusting the seller who told me youll receive the car checked all around and with no problems at all. We had an agreement that if anything in the car needs to be replaced, it will be done by him before I came to pick up the car. I paid a deposit and left. A week and a half later I came to pick up the car, paid the rest of the money, and on the way back home I noticed that there was something wrong with the brakes and the shocks. Later I found out that the Bluetooth and heated seats were not working as well. I took the car to my own mechanic and found out that the rotors and brakes were completely out and that the serpentine belt is bad and was not replaced as promised, but instead it was just sprayed (dealer told me he will replace it because it made noises when I started the car). Also 3 days later the check engine light came on (and now I understood why when I first came to see the car the battery was unplugged). I went back to the dealer (1 hour drive, I live in queens) and he told me how embarrassed he was and that its not his fault. He just gave it to the mechanic and he messed it up and it is the mechanics fault. I believed him because I know people can make mistakes sometimes. Dealer asked me to leave the car and come back in few days (did I mention I had to take 3 hours train and bus back to queens). Two weeks later came to pick up the car and the dealer said that EVERYTHING was fixed. The brakes felt OK in the beginning but later started to squeak and make all kinds of weird noises. I took it to my mechanic again (which I had to pay for a checkup, second time.) and found out that nothing was done with the shocks, brakes and pads were cheap and did not fit the type of car I bought, heated seat on the left side still wasnt working, and for dessert, few days later the check engine light came back on. How beautiful was that!!!! I called again to dealer to complain but this time I wasnt ready to go there again and lose another day of work. The dealer didnt offer anything else besides that and here I am stuck with a car that needs $2,500 of work done to it after I paid full price for it and got a 30 day warranty from the dealer which of course didnt help at all. Needless to say it was hard to get them the salesman on the phone after that. To the people out there who are thinking to buy a car from them, beware and do not make the same mistakes I did. If you do buy a car from them, dont just believe the beautiful words they might tell you there. Bring your own mechanic with you to check the car even if itll cost you some money. It will save you a lot of headache and much more money later. Also, dont pay the full amount until your mechanic checks that everything was done to the car as agreed. If anybody have any questions about my transaction, you are welcome to message me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very professional from start to end
by 01/03/2014on
First of all, if you are looking for a used luxury car, this is the place to find it. Every car on the lot is in very nice condition and is a luxury car, they have all the brands it seems. I bet if you are looking for a very specific car they can find it. I bought a used Lexus SUV and I travelled to Rockland county from Queens because of a car they had that we both (wife&me) really liked. My experience with everyone I interacted with was very professional, from my salesman (Joe L) to the office workers that handle the paperwork, warranties, finance, etc. When I had a question, or an inquiry, each one of them responded very quickly whether via email, text, vm, etc. These days service is everything. You delay a little, and you lose out. I think the guys at Rockland get this, and their level of service and responsiveness is top notch. Having dealt with a dealer first, I was accustomed to certain comforts and guarantees you "feel" are there by doing business with the dealer. The dealer didn't have the color my wife wanted, but Rockland did. The car was in pristine condition and it was what we were looking for. Before we went, I was skeptical of dealing with a typical "used car lot". But this was not one of those in any sense of the word. They make you feel like you are doing business with upstanding people, and nothing like what everyone thinks of user car salesmen. Joe understood that every customer is looking for something a little different from the other, and went the extra mile to make me feel like I was walking away from a Lexus dealership with a CPO vehicle. Once I made my decision to go, they got on it and had the car and everything else ready in a day and a half. Wow. I wasn't expecting to have my new car ready to go on our road trip for New Years but they had it all ready to go very very fast. I am not an easy guy to do a deal with, I'm the type of guy who will walk away if I feel like I'm not getting the right value for my hard earned money. Joe gave me the deal I was looking for and made both myself and my wife happy, and that's not an easy thing. If you're looking for a luxury used car, do yourself a service and check Rockland motors first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
