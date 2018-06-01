1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I Bought a car for almost $20,000 and I paid it in full amount without negotiating, trusting the seller who told me youll receive the car checked all around and with no problems at all. We had an agreement that if anything in the car needs to be replaced, it will be done by him before I came to pick up the car. I paid a deposit and left. A week and a half later I came to pick up the car, paid the rest of the money, and on the way back home I noticed that there was something wrong with the brakes and the shocks. Later I found out that the Bluetooth and heated seats were not working as well. I took the car to my own mechanic and found out that the rotors and brakes were completely out and that the serpentine belt is bad and was not replaced as promised, but instead it was just sprayed (dealer told me he will replace it because it made noises when I started the car). Also 3 days later the check engine light came on (and now I understood why when I first came to see the car the battery was unplugged). I went back to the dealer (1 hour drive, I live in queens) and he told me how embarrassed he was and that its not his fault. He just gave it to the mechanic and he messed it up and it is the mechanics fault. I believed him because I know people can make mistakes sometimes. Dealer asked me to leave the car and come back in few days (did I mention I had to take 3 hours train and bus back to queens). Two weeks later came to pick up the car and the dealer said that EVERYTHING was fixed. The brakes felt OK in the beginning but later started to squeak and make all kinds of weird noises. I took it to my mechanic again (which I had to pay for a checkup, second time.) and found out that nothing was done with the shocks, brakes and pads were cheap and did not fit the type of car I bought, heated seat on the left side still wasnt working, and for dessert, few days later the check engine light came back on. How beautiful was that!!!! I called again to dealer to complain but this time I wasnt ready to go there again and lose another day of work. The dealer didnt offer anything else besides that and here I am stuck with a car that needs $2,500 of work done to it after I paid full price for it and got a 30 day warranty from the dealer which of course didnt help at all. Needless to say it was hard to get them the salesman on the phone after that. To the people out there who are thinking to buy a car from them, beware and do not make the same mistakes I did. If you do buy a car from them, dont just believe the beautiful words they might tell you there. Bring your own mechanic with you to check the car even if itll cost you some money. It will save you a lot of headache and much more money later. Also, dont pay the full amount until your mechanic checks that everything was done to the car as agreed. If anybody have any questions about my transaction, you are welcome to message me. Read more