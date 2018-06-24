1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I wish I could give this dealership 0 stars. A few issues here, long story short do not purchase a vehicle here. They completely embody that slimeball car salesman persona. Take your money elsewhere. Nate was our sales person. He knowingly lied to us and deliberately mislead us with our purchase. The Dealership waited until we had signed all of the financials and sent them over to tell us that the car was not the color we purchased. They knew that we would be getting a different color the first day we had met. To make things worse, Nate actually had the nerve to give both me and my fiance attitude about the situation when we had confronted him about it. It was one of the most unprofessional things I have ever witnessed. Whatever manager stepped in was also useless. We PAID $600 to have the correct car "shipped" to the dealership but Nate knew that we were paying this freight for an entirely different car. To make matters even worse, our Temporary tags are about to expire. It has been OVER 3 WEEKS.After about 5 phone calls to the dealership, asking where our permanent plates were, we were assured that all was well and that the plates would be here shortly. Today, 6 days before the tags expire, we received a phone call (Only after we called to inquire about the plates for a 6th time), that there are now issues with our plates and the dealership needs more information. If you do purchase a car here take care of the registration yourself. Now we are scrambling to get the dealership (They actually gave us 4 hours to get them the information, in order to get the plates on time.) It's been over 3 weeks, and they gave us 4 hours to get them the information to avoid expired tags. Again, this is a service we paid the dealership for. It's very obvious that after 3 weeks, they decided to start the process of registering the car, and realized they were going to run into issues. They are also playing the blame game, and no one is taking ownership for the mistakes. I was also told that the plates would be mailed to us as we are 50 minutes away and now they are saying that they will not even do that! Take your business elsewhere. You have been warned. Read more