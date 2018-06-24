Kia Of West Nyack
Customer Reviews of Kia Of West Nyack
The worst dealer ever
by 06/24/2018on
[non-permissible content removed] they called me on the phone and told me if you still interested in the car, car is available i just checked personaly, car it is in great shape i said ok i will be there in 1 hour, so they made me drive to there, then they made me wait another 30+ min and then they told me o car was sold yesterday is not available are you interested in something else. Shame on them very very bad business people
Horrible management
by 10/18/2017on
Visited here last month for an oil change on my optima and decided to shop around since my lease was maturing soon. I was greeted very professionally by a sales guy and he politely guided me to a seat at his desk. We discussed a deal and just as I was ready to pull out my amex in comes a manager [non-permissible content removed] away. I waited until he left to "work numbers" and I dissapeared. I suggest going to an honest dealership like Nissan, where they wont waste your time and swindle you for hours.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Bait and Switch Deler - not honest and no integrity
by 09/05/2017on
This dealership would not honor the Edumunds Price Guarantee! They are rude , dishonest and their dealership is full of garbage ( real garbage) Run , don't walk from doing business with this dealer . Read the BBB reviews from this dealer Ted P
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Bad representation out Kia
by 07/12/2017on
Husband and I just left here with cash still in our hands and no car. We drove all the way from Queens to purchase a certified pre owned vehicle we had had our eyes on for a few weeks online on the Kia West Nyack website. Long story short, after we observed several things wrong (including that it was in an accident) that would make the car not legitimately a certified pre owned vehicle the manager changed the car from certified to just pre-owned and didn't want to fix anything. We were not offered anything else and that's not like a dealership to let a cash paying customer to just leave like that. Warning to car buyers check the car thoroughly and know your facts before buying.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Don't buy from this dealer
by 07/03/2017on
Worst dealer to deal with after the sale, will not return a phone call. Kia of West Nyack still wont refund 3k warranty I canceled, wont refund extra state taxes I paid. I purchased from this dealer 4/20/17 when I was in NY, visiting family and live in Virginia so they know I cant just drive in and talk to them. I was told I get a lower interest rate by 3% if I bought the warranty. They will add in a thousand dollars or more to pad the cost of the car from the advertised price. Don't buy from this dealer .
Can't ask for more
by 04/23/2017on
My wife and I had a very pleasant experience with Kia of West Nyack. I am not sure where I read a bunch of negative reviews I decided to check it out myself. I emailed them on Wednesday late afternoon to set up a test drive. I was soon given an appointment for the next day, Thursday, and I decided what options I wanted. My wife and I went for the test drive with Eric and being we both liked the car we decided to buy it. We told Eric which options we wanted and he got us a price we were happy with. He said he had to track the car down being they did not have one on their lot. He called us Friday morning and said he will have it later in the day. Later in the day he called and said it was ready. We went to pick it up, everything was what we asked for and the balance of the sale went smoothly. There was no high pressure sales for any add ons or anything. I don't think I could have asked for anything more than that. Steven
Visit a different dealer or consider a different brand
by 04/13/2017on
This dealership was all about handshakes and high fives... but no deal after 3 visits and several phone calls and emails. Although a review is always subjective, fact is that they were not willing to honor a clearly specified deal on their website. Instead they doubled the price and this for a 2016 Soul electric! After this first time experience with the KIA brand I looked at other carmakers and just leased a beautiful Ford Focus Electric for less than what this KIA dealership offered on their website so I know that what I was looking for was realistic and fair. Thank you Ford for providing customers with amazing US engineered products! My impression after dealing with this dealership is that they use a high credit score against their customers: a high score means that you can afford more and justifies for this dealer to double its price. An amazing tactic and a sign of very questionable ethics. The reason I give this dealership 3 stars is because of their sales person Reggie. He really knows how to connect with customers, until his back office torpedoed all his good work. So 5 stars for Reggie and 0 for the dealership he works for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer service dropped after I signed on the dotted line
by 03/16/2017on
We are not new to Kia of West Nyack. We leased our 3rd (2014) and 4th (2017) Sorrento's with this dealership. We worked previously with Yonkers Kia (Optima and Sorrento 2012). Our first go around with West Nyack in 2014 was pleasant - sales team and post lease customer service was very good. We returned in 2017 to work with same sales person, however the dealership has new ownership. Within a month of signing my lease, my sales person parted ways with Kia and I was left to deal with the new management. The dealership did not follow through on their financial obligations to close out the lease on my returned vehicle. It required dozens of calls and eventually my having to physically show-up at the dealership (twice) for them to seemingly rectify the error. I was promised a check to reimbursement for fees I reluctantly paid (and were NOT my responsibility) to avoid it effecting my credit. It is now just shy of a month since the promise of this elusive check...I have yet to receive it; 90% of my calls go to voice mail and I have not received a single returned call to update me on the checks whereabouts. In the rare instance I catch the sales person I'm dealing with off his game and he answers my call- it's excuses, deflection and "let me speak to my manager" (love that one!). My husband and I will pay them another in person visit tonight in the hopes of holding them accountable to their unprofessional handling of this matter.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
beware of Eric Valdes of KIA of West Nyack!!!
by 01/17/2017on
We first found the 2014 MAZDA CX-5 SPORT VIN#JM3KE4BE6E0302224 on CarFax for $13,500. After speaking with sales phone rep Felix we were quoted the price of $13,500. I then drove to Kia of West Nyack and test drove the car with sales representative Eric Valdes, and then asked to see the car fax. I was told that I could look at it but could not take a picture of it or have a copy. When my fiance called to find out when he could come up and purchase the car the price changed from $13,500 to $14,850. My fiance stated that the car is listed on Edmunds, Carfax, and Auto Trader for $13,500. However Eric said that is a mistake and they will not honor the error as the websites created that error. Keep in mind that when he got off the phone with Eric he immediately called Felix who stated that the car is for sale for $13,500 not for $14,850. We then made him aware of what was stated by Eric Valdes. He then informed us that Eric is incorrect and he will call and speak to Antonio the manager and call us back. Of course Felix did not call us back. Basically that car has a dirty CarFax and the Kia of West Nyack is trying to get you in the door with the low price by lying. The previous person who wanted to purchase the car went through the same ordeal as they contacted us via Yelp. Beware of this dealership!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Bait and Switch
by 01/03/2017on
I just had the worst experience of bait and switch at this dealership. I would NEVER buy a car from them. They advertised a price for a car on their website and on car fax.com as $20,000. Then after we were ready to buy the car the salesman said that car fax is a third party website and they have no control over how they advertise. They said on their website it says $22,000. In fact their (the dealer)website says $20,000. Then it gives you how much it would cost per month if you financed. Only if you press a small print button for payment options does it direct you to a second page where in very small print it says $20,000 after $2,000 down and the monthly payment is only after approval with over 800 credit score. How deceiving! Then to add insult to injury the salesperson came back after speaking to someone and told us the price was $22,000 plus $1,000 for setting up financing and another 1,000 for some other absurd fee. Now we went from $20,000 to $24,000 so we walked out the door. Buyer beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The best salesperson
by 09/18/2016on
Salesperson was very knowledgeable and very friendly - Johan D. I don't have allot of time to go dealerships so he took care of everything for me. He assisted me in deciding on a vehicle that I am extremely happy with. I now have a 2017 Kia Sorrento SXL - it has EVERYTHING and rides like a dream. If you are in the market for a new car, you must call Johan D at Kia of West Nyack and he will definitely take care of you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mrs Sue M.
by 08/26/2016on
Everybody was very pleasant, especially Calvin Bibbs. He was very attentive to what I was interested in and really helped me to the fullest extent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kia of West Nyack, Excellent Lease experience
by 06/27/2016on
Our experience was excellent from the time we arrived to the pickup of our new forte. Anthony Jr ,Tony and Kyle were a pleasure to work with. As my wife said the best car buying experience we have had in all of our car purchases. We will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My NYACK Kia experience
by 02/02/2016on
I went into the Nyack location to checkout the new 2016 Sorento since my current lease was ending in 4mos. I had no real plans to end my lease early but Vlad and Tony were both very flexible and willing to work with my budget and I walked out with a New Car! John was also great in showing me the new features getting me even more excited about my new ride. I was really pleased with my experience and will certainly recommend!
KIA of West Nyack
by 08/12/2015on
Pleasant experience. Price advertised was the price I paid. No push to look at the more expensive models. John M. was the best, very professional!
Deliberately Lied to and Mislead
by 06/22/2015on
I wish I could give this dealership 0 stars. A few issues here, long story short do not purchase a vehicle here. They completely embody that slimeball car salesman persona. Take your money elsewhere. Nate was our sales person. He knowingly lied to us and deliberately mislead us with our purchase. The Dealership waited until we had signed all of the financials and sent them over to tell us that the car was not the color we purchased. They knew that we would be getting a different color the first day we had met. To make things worse, Nate actually had the nerve to give both me and my fiance attitude about the situation when we had confronted him about it. It was one of the most unprofessional things I have ever witnessed. Whatever manager stepped in was also useless. We PAID $600 to have the correct car "shipped" to the dealership but Nate knew that we were paying this freight for an entirely different car. To make matters even worse, our Temporary tags are about to expire. It has been OVER 3 WEEKS.After about 5 phone calls to the dealership, asking where our permanent plates were, we were assured that all was well and that the plates would be here shortly. Today, 6 days before the tags expire, we received a phone call (Only after we called to inquire about the plates for a 6th time), that there are now issues with our plates and the dealership needs more information. If you do purchase a car here take care of the registration yourself. Now we are scrambling to get the dealership (They actually gave us 4 hours to get them the information, in order to get the plates on time.) It's been over 3 weeks, and they gave us 4 hours to get them the information to avoid expired tags. Again, this is a service we paid the dealership for. It's very obvious that after 3 weeks, they decided to start the process of registering the car, and realized they were going to run into issues. They are also playing the blame game, and no one is taking ownership for the mistakes. I was also told that the plates would be mailed to us as we are 50 minutes away and now they are saying that they will not even do that! Take your business elsewhere. You have been warned.
No Pressure
by 03/31/2015on
Raffael was friendly, knowledgeable, courteous, and led us to the best deal available. He answered all questions directly and honestly without any sales pressure. we love our new Kia Soul!
Great Customer Service
by 08/15/2014on
My sales person was John and he was courteous, polite and very friendly. He answered all of my questions and I did not feel pressured into purchasing my car. I definitely recommend John to anyone looking for a car. He will make sure that the customer is totally satisfied.
Bad attitudes galore
by 04/16/2014on
Today, no one at this dealership seems happy. Long faces galore and surly attitudes. I went to drive a Kia Soul and consider if I liked the revised model for 2014. Melissa M was the sales person. We test drove two cars. She didn't ask about colors, or features or trim lines or credit score for lease calculations. Just talked about the really basic details. After the drives she wrote down the price on a post it note and handed it to me as if negotiation was a very dirty word. The price was a starting point, not a deal maker. But to her it was clear there was nothing else to discuss. In fact, she never even asked for the sale. This morning April 16, I went to the Kia of West Nyack website to look up their location and saw that the dealer site said "Drive any new Kia and get a $25 Visa gift card." After the drives I asked Ms. M about this offer and she seemed to know nothing about it. She asked and there was some discussion with a sales person about maybe that offer expired in March, or maybe the customer has to print out a coupon (none of that is listed on the website). She fiddled with her compute for several minutes, and then said, "I'll have to talk to the GM, who has gone, and let you know tomorrow if we can honor this offer. Are you kidding me? This woman is trying to sell $20,000 Kias, but doesn't know about a measly $25 offer on the dealer's website to get people into the showroom? Think about it: if this minimalist sales person doesn't have the flexibility to extend a paltry $25 offer on the public website, how in the world would anyone waste their time talking with her about a $20,000 vehicle? Bottom line: this dealership and its anti customer attitude is to
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Shockingly Good
by 04/11/2011on
I was extremely surprised by how easy and straight forward the whole car buying process was with this dealer. They made the whole process from deciding on which model, negotiating a price for new vehicle, negotiating a price for trade in, to financing and picking up the vehicle a very enjoyable experience. To be honest, I was a bit shocked by how easy it all was. And best of all, I got a better deal than I had planned to - even better than Edmunds.com thought! I highly recommend this dealer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inexperienced Dealer
by 09/01/2010on
We went to look for a car. They didn't even let us test drive it. They told us they would call us back, I had to call them 3 times without any results for financing. We didn't receive any callbacks or info, we gave up and went somewhere else. This dealer is run by a dad and his sons. They need to call customers back with info. if they want to stay in business.
1 Comments