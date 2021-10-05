Island Acura
Customer Reviews of Island Acura
Island Acura are [non-permissible content removed]
by 05/10/2021on
To whom it may concern this is the most [non-permissible content removed] disgraceful dealer I have ever been in. Not once but twice!!!! The 1st I went in stayed in showroom for at ten minutes looking at cars. I opened up doors, trunks, hoods and guess the WHOLE STAFF SAID NOTHING looked at me and back at there computers. I had to go into the General managers office to ask for Help. How they treat people of color they make them feel not welcome with that body language at that time a guy named Peter Dee was a manager there. The next was 5/7/2021 a manager named Tony looked at me when I entered mind you no mask just business as usual. No pandemic went in his office and just kept staring at me.I asked was everything OK because at that point he still wouldn't acknowledge me. I had to confront him like I am some vigilante just to see if could spark a conversation. This [non-permissible content removed] asks me did you need anything? I responded with " No I drive to dealership too look at balloons you have on the ceiling. When I ask for just basic information about what I thought was public information on pricing such rates Msrp cost invoice I was told we don't give people that information. WHAT many consumers ask this question all the time. I never asked if they sell me a car at any price just wanted to gauge payments on a vehicle to possibly replace spouse's current Lexus lease. I forgot lastly I previously had worked in this industry at one point. I know disgraceful disparate treatment when I see it TONY THE MANAGER has got nervous when he saw a person of color and just acted in way as pure unwelcoming period point Blank. It's Ashamed dealt with Darren as well.
Island Acura is the Best!!
by 04/17/2019on
Joseph Robinson helped me out with a recall, I was so pleased I returned to have my car serviced and a full detail. I couldn’t be happier. I’ll never go anywhere else!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Review
by 12/09/2013on
Shop around. These people aren't the friendliest or helpful, in fact a bit arrogant. Customer service means a lot. Maybe next time guys.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pleasant Experience
by 06/14/2013on
Bought a 2014 RDX from them on 6/10/13 and picked it up on 6/11. Test drove, answered all questions by knowledgeable sales person, price was fair (a little less than Edmunds TMV) and no high pressure sales or add-on/warranty from the staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/31/2013on
They are great!!! Fast, Friendly and always willing to do what ever is needed to satisfy the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, honest and pleasant
by 03/23/2008on
Wife and I went to 3 different Acura dealers in LI and found this to be the best of them all. Salesman was upfront honest an a great guy to deal with. Wife and I were sold on the TL before we went to the dealer and were now just trying to cut the best deal. We did very little negociating and when we finalized the deal it finished up $11. less per month than the deal we had in hand! Last step I wanted to take the car on a final test drive. After taking a copy of my license salesman pulled up in a loaner TL put the plate in the back and told me to take a drive... WITHOUT the salesman in the car. This gave me and my wife a chance to explore the vehicle on our own, drive around on the parkway, etc. After getting back to the dealer we signed the paperwork and we expect our new car in about 2 weeks, Great experience!
1 Comments