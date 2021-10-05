1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

To whom it may concern this is the most [non-permissible content removed] disgraceful dealer I have ever been in. Not once but twice!!!! The 1st I went in stayed in showroom for at ten minutes looking at cars. I opened up doors, trunks, hoods and guess the WHOLE STAFF SAID NOTHING looked at me and back at there computers. I had to go into the General managers office to ask for Help. How they treat people of color they make them feel not welcome with that body language at that time a guy named Peter Dee was a manager there. The next was 5/7/2021 a manager named Tony looked at me when I entered mind you no mask just business as usual. No pandemic went in his office and just kept staring at me.I asked was everything OK because at that point he still wouldn't acknowledge me. I had to confront him like I am some vigilante just to see if could spark a conversation. This [non-permissible content removed] asks me did you need anything? I responded with " No I drive to dealership too look at balloons you have on the ceiling. When I ask for just basic information about what I thought was public information on pricing such rates Msrp cost invoice I was told we don't give people that information. WHAT many consumers ask this question all the time. I never asked if they sell me a car at any price just wanted to gauge payments on a vehicle to possibly replace spouse's current Lexus lease. I forgot lastly I previously had worked in this industry at one point. I know disgraceful disparate treatment when I see it TONY THE MANAGER has got nervous when he saw a person of color and just acted in way as pure unwelcoming period point Blank. It's Ashamed dealt with Darren as well. Read more