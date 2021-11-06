5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was attended to right away. The salesperson was very knowledgable and not pushy. He treated me with respect and tried his best to accommodate my needs. I had already been to other dealers that I feel did not take me seriously because I'm a female. At Hassett, I did not feel that way and the staff was very cordial. After negotiations, the salesperson was very patient with getting all my paperwork in order and having everything ready for me. My insurance agent is not the easiest to deal with and my salesperson patiently dealt with her. The salesperson was great in giving me a lesson on how to work the car. The Lincoln is so high tech I was a bit nervous but after the lesson I felt comfortable. He also informed me of Hassett's services and free lessons to learn all features of the car. I'm very happy with the service I would definitely recommend the dealership and my salesperson Dennis as well. In addition, I love the car! Thanks so much. Read more