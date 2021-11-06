Hassett of Wantagh
Customer Reviews of Hassett of Wantagh
A well oiled machine
by 06/11/2021on
No I’m not referring to the terrific Lincoln I leased, rather the whole experience at Hassett from start to finish. Steve was great, offered a negotiated great deal, kept me informed along the way, and took time to properly explain the car at time of delivery. Team is top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scam. Robbed me!
by 11/18/2021on
Hassett of Wantagh biggest [non-permissible content removed]. You know professional curtesy you think we would get. I’ve been doing this since 2006 and never experienced this crap! Ordered a bronco first edition back in July of 2020. My order was finally delivered to them in mid October, i was in contact with them all year at the store. Lied to Me over and over again saying the car didn’t land, so i run the Carfax and guess what they sold My order!! Biggest [non-permissible content removed] in the industry, when i called and explained how i caught them In a lie.. there response was too bad, your agreement was with ford not with us! Which isn’t true i have all confirmation with ford and the dealer including a deposit..
A well oiled machine
by 06/11/2021on
No I’m not referring to the terrific Lincoln I leased, rather the whole experience at Hassett from start to finish. Steve was great, offered a negotiated great deal, kept me informed along the way, and took time to properly explain the car at time of delivery. Team is top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ms
by 05/10/2021on
sales person was excellent and respectable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rough start but ended well
by 04/28/2021on
My sales rep gave me the impression that it would be too much trouble to move the cars surrounding my car of interest for a test drive, even though I scheduled the appointment to see the specific vehicle. Once he complied with my request the remainder of the visit went well and I did end up purchasing the car. Overall this location doesn't try to sneak in extra fees!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing a 2020Ford Ranger
by 01/23/2021on
Everything went great. It's a family owned dealer and you feel comfortable when you are there. Started buying from them over 40 years ago. The service was great then and it still is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/03/2020on
The guys at basset made our car buying experience easy . Thank you hasset!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford is MY vehicle and Rich Perissi is MY guy.
by 07/20/2020on
Rich Perissi is one of the main reasons that I keep coming back to Hassett to lease a car for myself and another for my wife. We’re on our third round of car leases at Hassett. Rich is never slick or overbearing like many care salespeople. It’s like going back to a friend and he makes the process smooth and trouble free. The dealership is always spotless and bright and Ford’s vehicles are second to none. We’ve been leasing Fords since 1993. Every lease cycle brings more great features and innovations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks for an incredibly pleasant car leasing experience
by 05/01/2016on
Leasing a Ford Escape has never been easier. I have to say that it was an incredibly smooth process from start to finish. My wife and I knew what we wanted and Michael David made us feel very comfortable throughout the sale. We never felt pressured, and we felt that we had your best price from the start. I am not a fan of car shopping, but if I happen to find a place that works, you can bet I'll be back. Not to mention that Ford has an excellent product. Thank you for a very pleasant experience. Sincerely, Mike D.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love the Lincoln MKX - Pure Luxury
by 04/13/2016on
I was attended to right away. The salesperson was very knowledgable and not pushy. He treated me with respect and tried his best to accommodate my needs. I had already been to other dealers that I feel did not take me seriously because I'm a female. At Hassett, I did not feel that way and the staff was very cordial. After negotiations, the salesperson was very patient with getting all my paperwork in order and having everything ready for me. My insurance agent is not the easiest to deal with and my salesperson patiently dealt with her. The salesperson was great in giving me a lesson on how to work the car. The Lincoln is so high tech I was a bit nervous but after the lesson I felt comfortable. He also informed me of Hassett's services and free lessons to learn all features of the car. I'm very happy with the service I would definitely recommend the dealership and my salesperson Dennis as well. In addition, I love the car! Thanks so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everything was perfect!
by 04/10/2016on
This is the third car that John Fanuzzi has been my salesperson. He is very knowledgable and makes it all an easy process. He always followed up and responded quickly to my questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 04/08/2016on
The service and staff were excellent. Michael David helped me purchase the Ford Escape and was delightful every step of the way. I have purchased my last 5 cars from Hassett Ford and never have a bad experience with anyone who I deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service. ...
by 04/08/2016on
I purchased a 2016 mkz the car is really nice more than I expected, the service was great and the staff was helpful I appreciate the service that received at hassett.....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
a big thanks
by 04/07/2016on
very good my salesman jim was always upbeat! delivery salesman ralph was the final glue! thanks guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great dealer
by 04/05/2016on
We purchased the escape. We really liked our salesman Dennis. Everyone very helpful and nice at dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people and dealership.
by 04/02/2016on
MKZ. Our salesman John could not have been any more friendly and accommodating . All your employees were very helpful. It was the best car buying experience in my 50 years of driving.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff. Large inventory.
by 04/02/2016on
Exceptional staff. They were very easy to talk to and made the buying process very smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Pleased
by 03/29/2016on
2015 Flex lease. Dennis Kubat our salesman was thorough & very helpful. All our questions & concerns were promptly addressed & we closed a month early on our current lease. It was less than a week from our initial visit to leaving the lot with the new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased Sight-Unseen and Thrilled
by 03/29/2016on
I purchased a 2015 Taurus SHO. I walked in to the dealership, told them what I wanted, and they went out of their way to get it. I agreed to the lease agreement without ever seeing the car. When I finally picked up my new vehicle, it far exceeded my expectations. This car is a 10! Hassett's entire management team to include Lou, Tony, Joe, and Craig went above and beyond to make this happen. I am certain that I got a great deal and I love love love my SHO! Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, friendly and courteous.
by 02/06/2016on
Friendly, polite and courteous they did a great job. I would highly recommend your service department. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/02/2016on
Thought the dealership could have cleaned sooner after the blizzard. I want to thank John, my Sales and Leasing Consultant, for coming in on his day off so I could pick up my Fusion
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive Experience
by 01/28/2016on
Quick check in. Helpful staff. No issues. Experience was pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes