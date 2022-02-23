1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Contrary to what she says in all of her ads, Kitty does not answer her phone, shoe does not answer her emails nor does she respond to voicemails or messages left for her to return my call. I bought a brand new 2014 Forrester from Van Bortel Subaru in March of 2014. I have only had two problems with the car. Two of the doors open and close very hard (not a huge deal but frustrating). It is the second problem that is at issue and has now become an even greater problem because I now am trying to teach my 16 Year old daughter how to drive and she has nearly had two accidents as a result. When you press on the accelerator, the car lunges forward like a tiger chasing down a gazelle on the Serengeti plains. The first time I took it in they said they checked for codes and found none, and they felt it was normal. Now mind you, every single person that has driven this car, without exception, has said "what's wrong with the gas pedal, why does it do that?" I am forced to tell them it has been checked by the experts at Van Bortel and that it's all in their imagination. So I drove it a few more months.... and have had a few more complaints when others drive it. My other children refuse to drive it now for fear of having an accident. So I take it in for another check. This time, once again, I am told there are no codes so there must not be anything wrong. I even asked to drive another new Forrester. Imagine my surprise when the other Forrester did not exhibit the same symptoms..... I pointed this out and was told that they would check with Subaru to see if there are any "updates" or "service bulletins"... Nada. I was sent away once again being made to feel like I was imagining the whole thing. By the way, I called back two more times to see what Subaru has to say and was given the run around... clearly no one actually took the time to really check.. I'm a crazy woman after all. Fast forward a few more months and I see these ads that Kitty has been taking out in the Democrat and Chronicle about how great the service is a Van Bortel Subaru... better yet, she offers up her cell phone. You can call her directly if you have an issue. Riiiggghhhhtttt. Kitty Van Bortel doesn't answer her cell phone anymore than Vladmir Putin. NEVER. I am a professional. I wear a suit to work everyday. I left her multiple congenial messages on her voicemail, I have sent her emails, I have left messages for her at the dealership.... All polite and professional in Nature. NOTHING. Not so much as an acknowledgment. I just gave up and vowed that from that point on... It would be my mission to convince anyone I knew that was considering a new car from Van Bortel to seriously re-consider. Currently the count lies at 4. Vindictive you say... maybe. But my youngest daughter just turned 16 and guess what car she is forced to learn how to drive on? You guessed it... my car also nicknamed LURCH. I'm used to keeping Lurch under control... keeping all of those horses under the hood in check is no small task... especially when they all want to go into full gallop as soon as you touch the gas pedal. I should probably take this thing to the track, I would be the quickest off the line of anyone. By now you have probably drawn your own conclusions... either I'm some crazy woman who has no idea what she is talking about... especially cars. Or, my story is legit and I've gotten downright lousy service. I assure you it is the latter. And for the record, I am not a member of the LGBT community for those of you haters out there that want to try and make some correlation between me owning a Subaru and making a stink about how poor the service is at Van Bortel. There is no link. Back to my 16 year old. Like I said. I have learned how to compensate for LURCH. Don't follow to closely. Stay way back from other cars at stop lights (remember, when you give him permission, Lurch wants to run, like right now...) and now for the most important part of learning how to drive LURCH. Be very careful when making right hand turns from stop signs and stop lights. Lurch's inability to contain himself makes him occasionally swing very wide on ride hand turns... that's not a big problem for seasoned drivers like myself... I have learned how to tame the beast. My daughter on the other hand... scares her. Quite frankly it scares me. So far we've been lucky. I have told her that from now on though, she needs to make sure that not only her lane is clear before proceeding, but the opposing lane that would not normally affect her at all, has to be clear as well. Thank You, Van Bortel for helping her be an even more careful driver than she was before I started to teach her how to drive. I just keep telling her that I'm training her to take Danika Patrick's job. It's good to have goals right? Summary: I like the car. I really do. It's great on gas, good in the snow and has with few exceptions been reliable. I am convinced that even this won't elicit a response from Kitty, but hey, I am an optimist. In the meantime, I would avoid Van Bortel. There are a couple other dealers in the area that sell that brand. ps. Interestingly enough, I have written similar responses to those post service visit surveys that everyone sends out these days. Still no phone call. Maybe Kitty should read her own mail or answer her own phone. Read more