Van Bortel Subaru
Customer Reviews of Van Bortel Subaru
New car purchase. Outback Wilderness
by 02/23/2022on
Friendly courteous sales reps. No pressure and honest about availability and wait times. Car was delivered as promised and described. This is my second Subaru from this dealership and I chose them because of my previous experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase. Outback Wilderness
by 02/23/2022on
Friendly courteous sales reps. No pressure and honest about availability and wait times. Car was delivered as promised and described. This is my second Subaru from this dealership and I chose them because of my previous experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They really ARE as awesome as you've heard!
by 06/24/2016on
In my recent quest for a new vehicle, I visited over a dozen dealerships for test-drives. Van Bortel Subaru (as well as Van Bortel Ford) has the friendliest and most efficient customer service by far. I actually went on three different occasions to test-drive a CrossTrek (I'm a very careful car shopper), and the salespeople were helpful and accommodating each time with absolutely no hounding or pressure. When I finally decided that a CrossTrek was what I wanted, they gave me a very agreeable price. They also answered my many questions patiently, pleasantly, and thoroughly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is how new car sales should be!
by 04/22/2016on
First time Subaru owner and we're extremely happy with our new Forester! Van Bortel Subaru has the right formula! Stop shopping around and head to Van Bortel's :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor showing from van bortel
by 03/31/2016on
My wife and I purchased a used forester XT here almost two weeks ago. Our sales person was nice enough and helpful, but honestly her job was easy. I knew what we wanted and we were prepared to pay cash. The no haggle pricing was nice and the experience looking at the car and what not was fine. The trouble started the moment they knew they had a sale. The business manager called to set up a time to pick up the car and originally it was to be at least two days. For a dealership of this size, I find this unacceptable. I can go into pretty much any dealership and walk out with a car and yet their inability to meet demands prevents this. Their sales manager admitted this was a problem but did little to try and address it. I got over that issue and scheduled a time to pick up the car two days later. I was then called and informed it would be three more days due to an open recall. My issue with this is that we were buying a $25k certified vehicle and the recall had been issued over a month before. A certified vehicle should not be on the lot with an open recall. I was getting frustrated and began looking elsewhere and wouldn't you know a local Honda dealership had a similar vehicle. I called and guess what? They were aware of the recall and already had their vehicle fixed. How is it the largest Subaru dealership in the area couldn't figure out how to do that. Fast forward, we still decide to buy the car. We reviewed the certification checklist and several "no's" were checked dealing with the interior. I actually asked what that was about and if rips had been found and was told by their business folks that "no, that means we didn't look at that". A few days later, i found a rip in the drivers seat that we hadn't noticed before and I think I was flat out lied to. Yes, I should have spotted this, but we looked at the vehicle in the evening in poor lighting. They also forgot to include an accessory we ordered, which they charged us more than $60 more than I can get the same item for through Amazon, so i had to drive back out and pick that up. We still bought the car because it's what we wanted and that had NOTHING to do with Van Bortel. I rarely leave reviews but The final straw was someone called to ask my opinion and experience. I explained all of this and was told that I would be contacted within 24 hours by a manager to address these concerns as they wanted to ensure everyone a great experience. Guess what? That was four days ago and no call. Clearly just lies and lip service to make a sale. Take your Subaru business to Spurr in Brockport. By far a much better experience and dealership. Ms. VanBortel should be ashamed of this type of service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptioanl dealership for deal and service.
by 03/25/2016on
In 2014 I purchased a 2015 Subaru Outback. I waited 4 months for the car. To make a very long story short, I was having several different problem in the first few months of owning it. The service department and staff always did a great job. But, the problems continued to mount. The service department finally suggested that I talk to Kitty, the owner. I did and she reimbursed me for travel expenses (16 visits in 6 weeks) and offered to replace the car. There was a slight miscommunication with staff, but eventually I got a new 2016 Outback. I have never had a dealership do something like this for me. Others just make you live with it. So I encourage everyone to at least check out this dealership. My salesman was Vince Bovenzi and Bryon Triglianos in service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealership!
by 02/27/2016on
We just bought a new Forester from VanBortel Subaru and are so glad we did. The dealership really made us feel valued as customers. The deal made was a great savings over other dealers prices and the process a pleasure. Special commendations to Vince Bovenzi, Dave Kaser and Sherry Guest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Vehicle Purchase
by 02/10/2016on
My wife was in the market for a new vehicle and so we had stopped at a few dealerships in the Syracuse area which is only 40 minutes from home. She had her mind set on a certain make and I on a Subaru as I had read numerous articles on both vehicles. After convincing her to at least look at the Subaru Forester we stopped by the local Subaru dealer and she fell in love with it. After the usual test drive with the salesman there explaining all the fancy features of the car we went back and talked trade in value, any sale prices and rock bottom price of the car. Of course the Salesman had to excuse himself to talk to his manager, and the typical waiting period, etc. We left there not quite satisfied with the whole process, it is only 40 minutes from home when service is needed. Our neighbors suggest we try VanBortel in Victor, NY which is 1 hour and 30 minutes from home. Well to make a long stor short we dealt with Vince Bovenzi and walked out of there with a new vehicle at a significance savings. The VanBortel salepeople were very courteous, there was no pressure, we test drove the vehicle without the dealer who said to "take it for a drive and have fun". we sat and talked new car price and trade in price and walked away very satisfied with the whole experience. So if I'm willing to drive 1-1/2 hours from home to by a vehicle then that must say something for VanBortel. Also dealt with Kevin Hunt who processed the final paper work when picking up tje new vehicle and Jake who was an absolute riot to talk to as he went over the eletronics and how everything worked. I would definetly recommend VanBortels to friends and relatives and will continue to do business there in the future.
The Best
by 01/27/2016on
I have bought a lot of cars in my 73 years. Van Bortel was the best car buying experience I have ever had. I shopped several dealers before going to Van Bortel Subaru. They gave me the most for my trade in and the best price on the new Subaru Forester I could find. Very nice people and they treated me great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Dealership Operation on the Planet
by 12/15/2015on
Having now purchased a used vehicle and more currently leased a 2016 from Van Bortel Subaru in Victor, and having had some 50 years experience with similar outlets, I can without reservation nor fear of contradiction say that Ms. Van Bortel has the finest example of such in existence. Anywhere. Ever. The degree of customer orientation, the lengths to which the staff go to ensure a good customer experience, the appearance of the physical plant, the professional appearance and demeanor of the staff, the generosity of company policies, the no horseplay pricing, and the superb quality of the product they're selling (used as well as new) all go to yielding a transaction which is as painless as possible, and is largely genuinely enjoyable (excepting the paying part!). Our purchase in 2010 of a 2005 Forester was facilitated by that consummate professional, Karl Lindemuth, so when we found ourselves in the market for a replacement, based on the felicitous earlier experience, it was he whom we sought out. Once again, Karl's encyclopaedic product knowledge, professional aura, no-pressure/no-nonsense approach, patience, and ability to convey large amounts of technical as well as financial information in a form we could understand, proved him to be exactly what we seek in representatives. In the course of our discussions, Karl was able to demonstrate to us that for the same amount of money out of pocket over the life of a used car loan or new car lease period would be roughly equivalent, and that at the end of that period we'd be ahead of the game in seeking a replacement at that point, which made our decision making process much shorter and easier. Karl is a great ambassador for the dealership, and a great asset to the customer. We so value Subarus generally and Van Bortel in particular, it is unlikely we shall ever do business with any other dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ever
by 12/10/2015on
My second "new, new" vehicle ever, and my second Fuji heavy industries American made vehicle. Here are some things I learned in my recent car buying journey: I'm not one of these people driving around in an extension of my ego and I inherited my father's perspective on depreciating assets later in life. Plus, someone (and I'm saying who) insisted on living at the top of Walton's mountain in New Jersey so an advanced AWD system is a must. Not afterthought AWD, actual AWD. Nobody is better at that than Subaru. I had been driving another luxury brand sedan for last six years. Ive had three of these in my life and while they were great drives, they all seemed to start falling apart at about 38 months. Thankfully, that is usually around the time my lease ended. Also, for the money, the quality isn't there. Subaru doesn't load up the cars with tons of tech that's antiquated the moment you drive it off the lot either. For that reason, I chose the option of not having navigation in my car as well. I test drove sedans at twice the price point of this car. Without getting into it, this car held and I felt the road better. It was tight and overtaking speed, responsiveness and control were better from the bigger motor Legacy. Car buying has advanced since the days of the greased up sales man on a power play. Well, not completely. Time honored tactics like the "fear of loss" trick, quick roll up" and choreographed finance guy discussions are transparent and nauseating to me and yet they still exist. I used a third party site to make the connection to dealers and the barrage of emails I got was unholy. Thankfully, I set up an email account that I can now delete just for this task. Of the two dozen or so contacts I made, only not one actually responded to my simple request: I want this vehicle with these accessories. So simple. So easy. So hard to get anyone to return your calls. Next to impossible to get what you want since the overwhelming majority of the dealers I spoke to only wanted to sell me what was on the lot. The Legacys recent design updates put it in demand and theres a wait. And certain dealers would have you believe what you want is impossible in order to sell you whats on hand. In the end, I sent Karl Lindemuth a note on Facebook. He responded immediately and found me what I wanted at a competitive price. Sold. Done. Offered to pick me up at the airport and take me to the dealership to pick up the car since Van Bortel is nearly 400 miles from my home. Thanks Karl! Thanks Van Bortel! Thanks Subaru!
OUTSTANDING sales team
by 08/22/2015on
First time Subaru purchase was outstanding. This is very best car buying experience in my lifetime. Could not be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The wait was worth it!
by 08/05/2015on
Sales staff at Van Bortel Subaru have been straight forward and easy to work with, which is why I bought my last two cars from them. Like most car buyers, I don't want to haggle back and forth all day and I want a fair deal when I'm spending my hard earned money. These people seem to get it, are courteous, respectful, friendly, and willing to work with you to get your business. Ordered a 2015 Subaru Outback Limited and had to wait a bit longer than I preferred for my custom order to come in, but all told it was worth the wait. My wife and I will be back again in a couple years for her next new car. Thanks Shawn and Nicholle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 07/11/2015on
I was replacing a RAV4 which I was giving to a granddaughter. Several people suggested Subaru and Van Bortel. Vince Bovenzi was the salesman and he was courteous and knowledgeable. I test drove different models and picked a model that was on order. My son and I drove the new model and decided to lease it since I do not do that much driving. All the details were handled efficiently. Car was ready when promised. The drive is very smooth and comfortable. I like having a GPS system and since I'm short, having a button to lift the trunk lid. Every person that I was in contact with did their job expertly.
Impreza sedan
by 06/10/2015on
Extremely proficient and courteous (Vince) sales person with a welcoming interest in determining our needs. While we had gone online before our visit to research the vehicle models, we were intrigued by both the Impreza and Legacy. We were encouraged to test drive both vehicles, which we did, and satisfied ourselves that the Impreza was a better fit for us. More compact with better fuel economy - we don't haul lots of people or big loads any anymore.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trouble On Every Service Visit - 5 Visits In 2 Years
by 05/31/2015on
Let me start by saying that my sales experience was excellent, and that the courteousness on my service visits was great, including a phone conversation with Kitty Van Bortel. However, sadly, there were major issues on each and every service visit from 2013 to 2015 so I stopped going there for service. I would purchase a car there again, but no more vehicle service. One visit, 7 grease smears from the mechanic inside the vehicle on my new cream-colored leather interior on the passenger seat, driver-side door and passenger door. On another visit, no wiper fluid in the rental vehicle on a snowy day filled with salt-spray, had to purchase it myself. On another visit, careless mechanic broke my $500 engine cover while fixing an unrelated part, causing my vehicle to sit in the dealership for over 5 days while they waited for the replacement part. On another visit, changed my oil, supposedly full synthetic, yet only set my sticker for 3,00 miles - full synth can go up to 8,000 miles, so they either did not use full synth or they were trying to rip me off on excessive oil changes - in either case, taking advantage of me. If any one of these issue happened by itself, I would perhaps let it slide, but every single service visit to VanBortel has involved hassle. Yes, they took some money off in each case to make it "right", however I would have preferred to not have any such hassles in the first place. I now have all of my service completed at Doan in Webster as a result.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Truly Worth the Drive -Wonderfully pleasant car buying experience
by 04/28/2015on
After trying to buy a Subaru locally, and having a Horrible, pushy and scary experience with my local Subaru dealer -we decided to follow the advise of friends and drive 1+ hours to VanBortel. We were Extremely pleased with the Friendliness, knowledge, and comfortable car buying experience we had at VanBortel. I highly recommend shopping at VanBortel for your next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Purchasing Experience
by 03/18/2015on
If my long-term ownership experience is as pleasant as the sales experience, it will be the best car purchase I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Finally Got it Right
by 03/13/2015on
I purchased a used Impreza in December 2014. It had very low milage and was pretty loaded with options so it seemed like a good deal. Within a week of purchase it starting having problems with the left turn signal. To make a long story short, I ended up bringing the car back 4 times for the same problem because it was very intermittent. They would seemingly fix it. I would drive home. A few days later I had the same problem. During the entire time the service staff was very courteous and did their best to eliminate the problem, eventually replacing the bulb, wiring harness, and headlight assembly at no charge to me. One time they even topped off my gas tank. Although this problem was a real pain in the $^&*)^! I could not ask for better service. I have had no problem since.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Pleasant experience . . . again
by 03/13/2015on
Purchased a used 2010 Impreza with under 36000 miles in November 2014. I had checked web sites to get an idea of what it should sell for, and this car was just slightly over, but it was pretty well loaded with options, so I went for it. This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchased here (2 new Foresters previously). It's always a pleasant experience. I'll be looking for another new one soon and I'll probably be back if Subaru has the kind of car I'm looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The worst service ever
by 03/09/2015on
Contrary to what she says in all of her ads, Kitty does not answer her phone, shoe does not answer her emails nor does she respond to voicemails or messages left for her to return my call. I bought a brand new 2014 Forrester from Van Bortel Subaru in March of 2014. I have only had two problems with the car. Two of the doors open and close very hard (not a huge deal but frustrating). It is the second problem that is at issue and has now become an even greater problem because I now am trying to teach my 16 Year old daughter how to drive and she has nearly had two accidents as a result. When you press on the accelerator, the car lunges forward like a tiger chasing down a gazelle on the Serengeti plains. The first time I took it in they said they checked for codes and found none, and they felt it was normal. Now mind you, every single person that has driven this car, without exception, has said "what's wrong with the gas pedal, why does it do that?" I am forced to tell them it has been checked by the experts at Van Bortel and that it's all in their imagination. So I drove it a few more months.... and have had a few more complaints when others drive it. My other children refuse to drive it now for fear of having an accident. So I take it in for another check. This time, once again, I am told there are no codes so there must not be anything wrong. I even asked to drive another new Forrester. Imagine my surprise when the other Forrester did not exhibit the same symptoms..... I pointed this out and was told that they would check with Subaru to see if there are any "updates" or "service bulletins"... Nada. I was sent away once again being made to feel like I was imagining the whole thing. By the way, I called back two more times to see what Subaru has to say and was given the run around... clearly no one actually took the time to really check.. I'm a crazy woman after all. Fast forward a few more months and I see these ads that Kitty has been taking out in the Democrat and Chronicle about how great the service is a Van Bortel Subaru... better yet, she offers up her cell phone. You can call her directly if you have an issue. Riiiggghhhhtttt. Kitty Van Bortel doesn't answer her cell phone anymore than Vladmir Putin. NEVER. I am a professional. I wear a suit to work everyday. I left her multiple congenial messages on her voicemail, I have sent her emails, I have left messages for her at the dealership.... All polite and professional in Nature. NOTHING. Not so much as an acknowledgment. I just gave up and vowed that from that point on... It would be my mission to convince anyone I knew that was considering a new car from Van Bortel to seriously re-consider. Currently the count lies at 4. Vindictive you say... maybe. But my youngest daughter just turned 16 and guess what car she is forced to learn how to drive on? You guessed it... my car also nicknamed LURCH. I'm used to keeping Lurch under control... keeping all of those horses under the hood in check is no small task... especially when they all want to go into full gallop as soon as you touch the gas pedal. I should probably take this thing to the track, I would be the quickest off the line of anyone. By now you have probably drawn your own conclusions... either I'm some crazy woman who has no idea what she is talking about... especially cars. Or, my story is legit and I've gotten downright lousy service. I assure you it is the latter. And for the record, I am not a member of the LGBT community for those of you haters out there that want to try and make some correlation between me owning a Subaru and making a stink about how poor the service is at Van Bortel. There is no link. Back to my 16 year old. Like I said. I have learned how to compensate for LURCH. Don't follow to closely. Stay way back from other cars at stop lights (remember, when you give him permission, Lurch wants to run, like right now...) and now for the most important part of learning how to drive LURCH. Be very careful when making right hand turns from stop signs and stop lights. Lurch's inability to contain himself makes him occasionally swing very wide on ride hand turns... that's not a big problem for seasoned drivers like myself... I have learned how to tame the beast. My daughter on the other hand... scares her. Quite frankly it scares me. So far we've been lucky. I have told her that from now on though, she needs to make sure that not only her lane is clear before proceeding, but the opposing lane that would not normally affect her at all, has to be clear as well. Thank You, Van Bortel for helping her be an even more careful driver than she was before I started to teach her how to drive. I just keep telling her that I'm training her to take Danika Patrick's job. It's good to have goals right? Summary: I like the car. I really do. It's great on gas, good in the snow and has with few exceptions been reliable. I am convinced that even this won't elicit a response from Kitty, but hey, I am an optimist. In the meantime, I would avoid Van Bortel. There are a couple other dealers in the area that sell that brand. ps. Interestingly enough, I have written similar responses to those post service visit surveys that everyone sends out these days. Still no phone call. Maybe Kitty should read her own mail or answer her own phone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Best car buying experience
by 03/04/2015on
I just purchase a 2015 Subaru Outback and it was the best car buying experience. I drove 1-1/2 hr to dealership and worth the drive. I tried to buy the car from several dealerships within 30 minutes from where I live but the salesmen where to pushy. I would recommend the dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments