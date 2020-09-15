Skip to main content
5712 Horatio St, Utica, NY 13502
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Don's Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(24)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People

by Ann Marie Kovalsky on 09/15/2020

This is the second vehicle I bought from Daniel Saponaro and I would buy another from him. He is very attentive and always there to answer any questions. He is very knowledgeable and willing to go the extra mile, working with trade ins and negotiating. After I bought both vehicles he was still there helping with anything that came up. He was even willing to go out of his way and come to me because I was not able to get to the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
24 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Unwilling to honor warranty

by Jim on 09/13/2019

Long story short. Have a new ford with sync audio issues well within 3yr, 36K miles, but they were brushed off by Ford and dealer as a self service upload. After many attempts at the self serve upload and significant lost time, I asked the dealer to do it. When we finally got it in, they advised the systems is corrupt and they want $885.00 to replace. Won't honor the warranty because although the vehicle was well within warranty when the issue began they didn't diagnosis the issue until out of warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ripped off by the Different kind of dealership

by Tsw1941 on 01/26/2018

Id like to take the time to update this review. I ended up speaking to a manager at Don's Ford and he was very helpful. After speaking to us on the phone for about 10 minutes he came up with a solution that was more than satisfactory. He went the extra mile and the car is running smoothly and my Mom and I are very happy with the way things turned out. Don's Ford will continue to be out go to place for service and sales in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great!

by Laddies on 12/07/2017

I love this place. I bought a Subaru from AD, I recommend him as a great salesperson. Even though he works with the BMWs, he knew just as much about the Subarus! He went above and beyond to make sure my vehicle was safe and ready to go for me when I wanted. He even followed up several times after I took the vehicle home to make sure everything was ok.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hidden problem found

by Wcwheatley on 10/20/2017

Intermittent problem was difficult to identify but service team never gave up and problem was finally identified and corrected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Associate Professor

by jyager27 on 10/15/2017

This is my wife 7th leased car, and I've purchase several new Ford trucks in the past. This was the best experience I've ever had. The salesman, Mike Green, was just exceptional. According to Mike, he has been working at Don's Ford for approx. 27 years. With the buying experience he provided, you would think it was his first year! Even after the sale, he went through the entire Edge's options and features with my wife, and also has made followup phone calls to both of us. He was extremely thorough, and has an amazing polite, and likeable personality. There are few vehicle purchases that I will remember, but this one I truly will for the rest of my life. Thank you Mike, and Don's Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Staff

by DanaC18 on 10/12/2017

The staff as Dons Ford is excellent and attentive. They work hard to make sure they put you in the right car for you. Dons Ford is the only place my family has been purchasing our cars for close to a decade. Highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Update probkem

by Badtaz99 on 09/03/2017

I pulled in without a appointment and they took care of me right away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Ford Taurus SEL AWD

by MandyPlano on 08/18/2017

I had a good experience buying this car, not strongly pressured. The car was on the lot a long time and it could have been cleaner when I took possession.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales and Service

by DaveWallace on 08/13/2017

I had a great experience buying my new Ford Taurus Ltd. Tom C. the sales guy was great. I signed paperwork and got my car the next day! All the staff were friendly. They gave me a good deal on my trade and I received great incentives! I'm a returning Don's Ford customer and glad to know service shop for oil changes and routine service is right around the corner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy Mother

by AJBerberick on 08/08/2017

The shuttle service is the best! With a one year old, everything is hard. This service allows me to get my car fix while I am at work and my daughter's schedule is uninterrupted! Thank you Don's Ford for understanding how important time is to a working mother!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F350 service

by raykay75 on 08/03/2017

always fast service is welcome for busy people like me. walk ins are a breeze thanks to to knowledgable technicians.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

issue with noise

by kowalchuk on 06/07/2017

John Mazza did an exceptional job in hearing my issue and trying to resolve it. He took the time to go thru my car and try to pinpoint the noise. I still hear the noise but its not as loud. John was very helpful and has represented Ford in a great way

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast lane service

by lenmont51 on 06/05/2017

I'm always pleased with the service and consideration your staff provides

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Job

by prserve on 04/26/2017

Stopped by on my lunch hour for a new key and to have keyless entry reset to factory setting. John in Service got me right in and I was done in about 45 minutes. Thanks, John!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A++ Don ford has kept me coming back ...great service !!!!

by mrs_coffee on 04/11/2017

A++ excellent service ..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dons Ford

by bennyv3434 on 04/07/2017

This is our 5th purchase from Don's Ford and we can not say enough about how caring and understanding Scott and Mike Risucci and the team at Dons are. My wife and I will be Don's Ford customers for life and it is because of people like them that we continue to come back. Thank you to the entire staff at Don's for the incredible job you do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car issues

by Jg123789 on 04/04/2017

Chris was great! Its not a very good experience having car issues less than 2 months after purchasing but he made it a very easy and stress free. Great service! 10 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review on my experience at Don's Ford

by katganci on 04/03/2017

I like that everyone is so friendly and accommodating there. They serviced my car and washed it too. I have always received good service at Don's Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Been receiving good quality work when ever I have come in for service

by althorn on 03/30/2017

It was pretty good. I really appreciated the car wash at the end. I don't remember them ever doing that before.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don's Ford

by kachinasue on 12/03/2016

Mike Green was awesome, he knew just what we wanted and the deal was GREAT!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Want to get to know Don's Ford a bit better? See why so many drivers shop with us year after year!

Here in the greater Utica, NY area, there are any number of places to shop for a car. That said, you could shop at every store from Ilion, Herkimer to Whitesboro and still not find a dealer as eager to earn your business as we are here at Don's Ford.

Known locally as Don's Superstore, or just Don's to our friends, we've been doing business with folks from all corners of New York for quite some time now, and we've always taken great pride in our customer service. Whether you're shopping for the latest Ford models near Rome, NY or you just want a great deal on a used car near New Hartford, NY, our team here at Don's Ford will gladly work with you to help you find the car, truck, or SUV of your dreams.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

