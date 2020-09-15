Customer Reviews of Don's Ford
Great People
by 09/15/2020on
This is the second vehicle I bought from Daniel Saponaro and I would buy another from him. He is very attentive and always there to answer any questions. He is very knowledgeable and willing to go the extra mile, working with trade ins and negotiating. After I bought both vehicles he was still there helping with anything that came up. He was even willing to go out of his way and come to me because I was not able to get to the dealership.
Unwilling to honor warranty
by 09/13/2019on
Long story short. Have a new ford with sync audio issues well within 3yr, 36K miles, but they were brushed off by Ford and dealer as a self service upload. After many attempts at the self serve upload and significant lost time, I asked the dealer to do it. When we finally got it in, they advised the systems is corrupt and they want $885.00 to replace. Won't honor the warranty because although the vehicle was well within warranty when the issue began they didn't diagnosis the issue until out of warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ripped off by the Different kind of dealership
by 01/26/2018on
Id like to take the time to update this review. I ended up speaking to a manager at Don's Ford and he was very helpful. After speaking to us on the phone for about 10 minutes he came up with a solution that was more than satisfactory. He went the extra mile and the car is running smoothly and my Mom and I are very happy with the way things turned out. Don's Ford will continue to be out go to place for service and sales in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great!
by 12/07/2017on
I love this place. I bought a Subaru from AD, I recommend him as a great salesperson. Even though he works with the BMWs, he knew just as much about the Subarus! He went above and beyond to make sure my vehicle was safe and ready to go for me when I wanted. He even followed up several times after I took the vehicle home to make sure everything was ok.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hidden problem found
by 10/20/2017on
Intermittent problem was difficult to identify but service team never gave up and problem was finally identified and corrected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Associate Professor
by 10/15/2017on
This is my wife 7th leased car, and I've purchase several new Ford trucks in the past. This was the best experience I've ever had. The salesman, Mike Green, was just exceptional. According to Mike, he has been working at Don's Ford for approx. 27 years. With the buying experience he provided, you would think it was his first year! Even after the sale, he went through the entire Edge's options and features with my wife, and also has made followup phone calls to both of us. He was extremely thorough, and has an amazing polite, and likeable personality. There are few vehicle purchases that I will remember, but this one I truly will for the rest of my life. Thank you Mike, and Don's Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff
by 10/12/2017on
The staff as Dons Ford is excellent and attentive. They work hard to make sure they put you in the right car for you. Dons Ford is the only place my family has been purchasing our cars for close to a decade. Highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Update probkem
by 09/03/2017on
I pulled in without a appointment and they took care of me right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Ford Taurus SEL AWD
by 08/18/2017on
I had a good experience buying this car, not strongly pressured. The car was on the lot a long time and it could have been cleaner when I took possession.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales and Service
by 08/13/2017on
I had a great experience buying my new Ford Taurus Ltd. Tom C. the sales guy was great. I signed paperwork and got my car the next day! All the staff were friendly. They gave me a good deal on my trade and I received great incentives! I'm a returning Don's Ford customer and glad to know service shop for oil changes and routine service is right around the corner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Mother
by 08/08/2017on
The shuttle service is the best! With a one year old, everything is hard. This service allows me to get my car fix while I am at work and my daughter's schedule is uninterrupted! Thank you Don's Ford for understanding how important time is to a working mother!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F350 service
by 08/03/2017on
always fast service is welcome for busy people like me. walk ins are a breeze thanks to to knowledgable technicians.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
issue with noise
by 06/07/2017on
John Mazza did an exceptional job in hearing my issue and trying to resolve it. He took the time to go thru my car and try to pinpoint the noise. I still hear the noise but its not as loud. John was very helpful and has represented Ford in a great way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast lane service
by 06/05/2017on
I'm always pleased with the service and consideration your staff provides
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 04/26/2017on
Stopped by on my lunch hour for a new key and to have keyless entry reset to factory setting. John in Service got me right in and I was done in about 45 minutes. Thanks, John!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A++ Don ford has kept me coming back ...great service !!!!
by 04/11/2017on
A++ excellent service ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dons Ford
by 04/07/2017on
This is our 5th purchase from Don's Ford and we can not say enough about how caring and understanding Scott and Mike Risucci and the team at Dons are. My wife and I will be Don's Ford customers for life and it is because of people like them that we continue to come back. Thank you to the entire staff at Don's for the incredible job you do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car issues
by 04/04/2017on
Chris was great! Its not a very good experience having car issues less than 2 months after purchasing but he made it a very easy and stress free. Great service! 10 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review on my experience at Don's Ford
by 04/03/2017on
I like that everyone is so friendly and accommodating there. They serviced my car and washed it too. I have always received good service at Don's Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Been receiving good quality work when ever I have come in for service
by 03/30/2017on
It was pretty good. I really appreciated the car wash at the end. I don't remember them ever doing that before.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don's Ford
by 12/03/2016on
Mike Green was awesome, he knew just what we wanted and the deal was GREAT!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
