5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is my wife 7th leased car, and I've purchase several new Ford trucks in the past. This was the best experience I've ever had. The salesman, Mike Green, was just exceptional. According to Mike, he has been working at Don's Ford for approx. 27 years. With the buying experience he provided, you would think it was his first year! Even after the sale, he went through the entire Edge's options and features with my wife, and also has made followup phone calls to both of us. He was extremely thorough, and has an amazing polite, and likeable personality. There are few vehicle purchases that I will remember, but this one I truly will for the rest of my life. Thank you Mike, and Don's Ford! Read more