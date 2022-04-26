5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ok readers, bear with me. Yes this is a lengthy review, however it is absolutely imperative that you read it all! I'd give Carbone Subaru 10 out of 5! This company fully restored my faith in car dealerships! I fully read all the reviews prior (laughed at the car-boned one), and was a little nervous about trying them out (I was 2 hours away!!). I asked everyone about the bad reviews, they all ensured me they were under new management. I've heard that before, but kept an open mind. I 100% see the hard work they have put into being what I felt is the BEST CAR DEALERSHIP EVER. though every step of my new car buying process was a true pleasure! NO JOKE. Each person was friendly, professional, funny, personable and KIND (all things you wouldn't expect from salesmen!). Brandon helped me find my new car. It was so refreshing to talk to him because he didn't talk over me, talk down to me, or act like I was a helpless girl who doesn't know jack about cars (SO many salesmen do this- it's so frustrating too). He listened to what I wanted and delivered every. single. thing! I also worked with Cullen the sales manager. He was an absolute joy, very quick to respond, helpful, professional, kind, funny and the good kind of quick wit. Has a great personality and drives a hard bargain, but ultimately I truly felt like I got the better end of the deal (again, how many car buying experiences do you actually feel you get this!?). He went above and beyond to make sure I got everything I needed (even sent me shiny new lug nuts!). One piece of advice: try and get him to let you use his coveted fancy pen :) Linda the receptionist was very sweet and friendly, I called a bunch of times and she always happily transferred me (till I practically got everyone elses phone numbers haha). I got the pleasure of working with Mark in finance (again... seriously who says that?! ME! I NOW DO). He was very fast, thorough, personable and friendly. This was my 10th car. My last one put me in tears (never EVER go to Berlin City Kia- read my review first). These wonderful folks seriously made me happy and excited to buy my new car (which is by far my FAVORITE so far!). I made sure to meet with the big boss Paul, and tell him what I thought, because all too often people only write the bad reviews, I sure have. I want it to be 100,000% clear that this place ROCKS! I don't need a new car for hopefully a looong time, but when I do, you can bet I am going to give them my money lol! I didn't have to write this. I wasn't paid to write this. I chose to. That is how happy they all made me. So happy that I wrote this novel of a review. Please go and check them out. If you don't want a Subaru, ask them to find what you want! Have a trade in? They are so helpful! Read more