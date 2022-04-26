Carbone Subaru
Customer Reviews of Carbone Subaru
Never been so happy to buy a flippin car!
by 04/26/2022on
Ok readers, bear with me. Yes this is a lengthy review, however it is absolutely imperative that you read it all! I'd give Carbone Subaru 10 out of 5! This company fully restored my faith in car dealerships! I fully read all the reviews prior (laughed at the car-boned one), and was a little nervous about trying them out (I was 2 hours away!!). I asked everyone about the bad reviews, they all ensured me they were under new management. I've heard that before, but kept an open mind. I 100% see the hard work they have put into being what I felt is the BEST CAR DEALERSHIP EVER. though every step of my new car buying process was a true pleasure! NO JOKE. Each person was friendly, professional, funny, personable and KIND (all things you wouldn't expect from salesmen!). Brandon helped me find my new car. It was so refreshing to talk to him because he didn't talk over me, talk down to me, or act like I was a helpless girl who doesn't know jack about cars (SO many salesmen do this- it's so frustrating too). He listened to what I wanted and delivered every. single. thing! I also worked with Cullen the sales manager. He was an absolute joy, very quick to respond, helpful, professional, kind, funny and the good kind of quick wit. Has a great personality and drives a hard bargain, but ultimately I truly felt like I got the better end of the deal (again, how many car buying experiences do you actually feel you get this!?). He went above and beyond to make sure I got everything I needed (even sent me shiny new lug nuts!). One piece of advice: try and get him to let you use his coveted fancy pen :) Linda the receptionist was very sweet and friendly, I called a bunch of times and she always happily transferred me (till I practically got everyone elses phone numbers haha). I got the pleasure of working with Mark in finance (again... seriously who says that?! ME! I NOW DO). He was very fast, thorough, personable and friendly. This was my 10th car. My last one put me in tears (never EVER go to Berlin City Kia- read my review first). These wonderful folks seriously made me happy and excited to buy my new car (which is by far my FAVORITE so far!). I made sure to meet with the big boss Paul, and tell him what I thought, because all too often people only write the bad reviews, I sure have. I want it to be 100,000% clear that this place ROCKS! I don't need a new car for hopefully a looong time, but when I do, you can bet I am going to give them my money lol! I didn't have to write this. I wasn't paid to write this. I chose to. That is how happy they all made me. So happy that I wrote this novel of a review. Please go and check them out. If you don't want a Subaru, ask them to find what you want! Have a trade in? They are so helpful!
Car-Boning!
by 03/17/2022on
Carbone Suburu in Troy/Brunswick is awful! I bought a Lincoln MKC. Very nice car. Fell in love instantly, which was my first mistake. I bought it even though I felt all the red flags, I pushed through and ignored 'em. The rims are shot, they needed to jump it for me to take it for a test drive. The salesman lets slip that the vehicle hadn't been through the garage yet, but he had the guys take a look and it passed inspection. What about the rims and the battery? The battery is juiced and "we owe" you the rims. (They gave me a piece of paper that says We Owe You blah blah blah...Sales manager says he'll call me the next day to schedule getting the rims done. Guess what? No call. Of course, now I'm hearing the breaks crunch and it sounds like the power steering fluid is very low. When no call I left a message with my salesman. No call back. Left message with the another sales manager. No call back. I went to look at my contract, it's not in the packet of stuff they gave me. So now I go there today to get my paperwork. Guess what? My salesman sees me and turns away. Wouldn't look at me. The sales manager looked at me too and wouldn't acknowledge me. The finance guy was nice to me and was appalled at how I'm being treated. He kept asking me to wait while he went to talk to Jay - nah, I'm all set, thank you very much. Bahhh bye - Moral of the story is do not buy your car there! They do not honor what they tell you. Is the car I bought over 100k, yes. Did I know NY's lemon law, no. Did I believe those you know whats? You know I did. They had a sucker on the line and I ate that hook. Who'd've thought they wouldn't care about my business? Love my vehicle, but this sucks!
[non-permissible content removed], do not buy car over 100,000 miles
by 06/19/2021on
[non-permissible content removed] sales manager.. Do not buy a used car with over 100,000 miles from them.. paid $7000 for a car with 161000 miles on it and when I went to sign the paperwork they raised the sale price to $8000 and hoped I wouldn't notice. Before I purchased their mechanics looked it over "meticulously" only to need both rear hub assemblies replaced after getting up to highway speed. There was a squeal coming from the front right which they said was a "rust build up on the rotor, do some heavy braking and it will go away" the squeal went away when my pad was completely gone and destroyed my rotor. Front right tire consistently loses air pressure and all 4 tires are now nearly bald after only 1000 miles. Both front control arm bushings are shot and will need to be replaced as well. And since the car was over 100,000 miles there is no lemon law therefor they won't cover any of it. I was planning to buy a brand new wrx next year, but I will never purchase a vehicle from them again and neither will anyone that I know.
Norah is amazing. Great experience with everyone.
by 06/08/2021on
Whether you are family, friend, or new customer they really go out of their way to help you. Nora is the best I have ever dealt with in regards to getting a vehicle and personality. She goes above and beyond!!
More of the same old used car tactics.
by 05/19/2021on
Advertised a car online for sale. Within minutes of the listing, I called and said I wanted to buy it. Offered to pay full price in full over the phone. They strung me on for two days lying and telling me that everything was fine..."the manager will get back to me". The "manager" calls and tells me that "there was a pending sale on that vehicle, and it has gone through, but we have other used cars available."... Bait and switch. The worst of the worst.
not good
by 02/23/2021on
When I purchased my used car from Carbone, I was told many things that did not happen. When i first test drove the car I heard a noise and asked them to take a look at this and they of course promised the world. When I went to pick up the car after the paperwork was done and they had told me the car was fine they had "shaved down" the rotter. Well after a day the noise came back and I called right away to let them know the problem was still there. I took the car in a dropped it off for 2 days that time. They found nothing wrong with the car and asked me to come back to drive the car for them and get it to make that sound again. I came in and took the service manager for a ride and they agreed that it was not right, and they would look into it further. after another day or 2 went by and was told they couldn't find anything wrong with the car again. They asked that i come back again to drive the mechanic and get the car to make the noise. This time i was told that the caliper needed to be replaced and that it would be covered. This was done done only a few days later the car was making this sound again. I called and was told by the services manager that nothing else could be done. I took the car to another garage and had them inspect the car. This private 3rd party garage told me that the caliper was not completely replaced that they never replaced the caliper harness and that the noise was coming from this part and also the back wheel bearing was bad. I will never be back to this dealership again. This is the worst experience i have ever had in buying a car. Buying a used car from here is a gamble. once they have your money they could car less.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great team.
by 02/14/2021on
Great service experience! I showed up without an appointment and I was in and out in about 1.5 hours for an oil change, tire rotation and NYS inspection I was tagged in by John, written by Mike and Brain was the tech. Great team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude Staff, Bad Cars and no expectation of customer service found here.
by 01/14/2021on
Buying a car from Carbone Subaru was the worst mistake I have ever made. When I purchased the car 2 weeks ago I ended up staying at the dealer for about 8 hours because the car that I wanted was not inspected. It wasn't until after I had signed the papers for the car that they advised me the car was finishing up its inspection, and in addition they told me that the trunk would not open and would need to be fixed. That was 12/31/20. The car was just taken to get fixed today (1/13/21), but only because I went into the dealership to see why I was not called to get the car fixed. And worst of all, when I tried to explain that I would expect a car that cost $16,000 to have a working trunk, the guy who sold me the car, Zack, mentions how he spends much more money than that on cars, as if that was even the point. This place is filled with disrespectful employees who don't care about customer service, including the sales manager Fred Diamond, who was less than helpful getting everything resolved. I am glad that I will never have to go to Carbone Subaru again and will tell everyone I can to AVOID THEM AT ALL COSTS.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BUYER BEWARE
by 08/17/2020on
Frauds with a capital F. There in way over there heads in Fraud and they should just give there cars away to charity like real poverty pimps. The nys attorney generals consumers fraud bureau has a file on these fake sopranos the size of bologna sub and it’ll be awhile before they finish that sub. To bad in the meantime there cherry-picking. This place should of been closed a long time ago so consumers like me wouldn’t of trusted them instead of all the bad reviews that have been verified.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Refusing to perform work and lying about repairs needed.
by 07/12/2020on
After bringing my car in for a check engine light and waiting 2.5 hrs in the waiting room, I was told I needed a loaner, as they did not know what was causing it, but it was illegal for them to let me take it home, as it had something to do with emissions I believe. The loaner was fine. I called the following day and there was no change, but I would have to wait until Monday to find out more. I received a call on Tuesday that a flap was open somewhere and it was caused by an accident that I had 4 months prior (I had hit a coyote), and that it was not going to be covered and that one of the fixes alone would be over $1000.00 plus there was much more and that I should put it through insurance. I called insurance to get that started-no problem. I then received another call saying that the bumper had a crack in it and that it would need painting and that a support was cracked somewhere, and that I would need to have it brought back to the shop that did the original work, as they do not do bodywork. I needed to drop off the loaner that day or by noon the next day and pick up my car--now evidently it was safe for me to drive it?? I brought it to the shop and explained everything and they took the car in and the insurance adjuster was there in a day. The bumper was replaced with the first accident-absolutely nothing wrong with it! No body work was required at all. A part had needed replacing, they felt is was weakened by the accident and eventually cracked. It had a sensor on it that caused the check engine light to go on. Super easy fix and I had my car back the next day. Insurance covered it and it was less than a $500.00 fix. If they did not want to work on my car because I had it initially repaired at a body shop, (2nd car that I had purchased there), I would have been more understanding, but lying to me about the work needed is unacceptable. They charged me around $140.00 for plugging the car in and getting the code too, but i'm told I can get that back through insurance.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Routine service and ODS RECALL =Botched 12/18/18
by 04/14/2020on
It took ~4 months, I was Without my Vehicle for the 4 mo.. Service techs broke the Occupant Detection Sensor 12/18/19 instead of Fixing recall! I was there for oil change b4 driving 600 miles south for winter. No parts in USA, possible fix by January 10th! No apologies no regrets OR DISCOUNTS. A BAD BUSINESS!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
PERFECT CAR
by 02/04/2020on
I love my new 2020 Crosstrek! Jeff listened to what I needed and what I wanted in a new car. He gave me many options of cars and allowed for me to experience many test drives. Jeff constantly helped me when I needed help understanding how to buy a new car (because this was my first new car). Staff was awesome. The man in finance was wonderful. I don't remember his name but he had a spilt coffee mug on his desk and I enjoyed it very much! The workers at carbone really care about you and your needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/21/2020on
I needed to take my Crosstrek in for service, Carbone bake it super easy to schedule. Once there, the service drop off area was in doors, clean and it was very easy to get my service underway. They kept me up to date, and I did not feel at any time that I did not know what was going on, expected delivery times etc.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A plus
by 01/16/2020on
Had an appointment for a recall. Timely service, great customer service, issue corrected. Thank you! Happy customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 01/04/2020on
Jeff is the most amazing sales guy ever. He is so nice and just makes everything go so smooth. This is the second car we have bought from Jeff, I don’t want to buy from anyone else.
2020 legacy
by 01/01/2020on
Very pleasant experience from start to finish. My salesperson was very helpful, always available to answer my questions. I’m a repeat customer and always recommend this dealership.
Second Purchase
by 12/28/2019on
This is the second vehicle we have purchased at Carbone Subaru. Our salesman , Sohail William is a pleasure to deal with, not only is he not a high pressure salesman, he is very knowledgeable about the product he is selling.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick Service
by 12/14/2019on
Prices are in line. Appreciate that you don't push extra services. Waiting room is nice , good WIFI and service advisors and staff are generally very friendly and polite.Car was done ahead of time promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
quick service
by 12/01/2019on
I scheduled my 12,000 mile service on line only a few days before, and was in and out in 45 minutes! The best thing is that I can have my car serviced on a Saturday, and the on-line scheduling is very convenient. The waiting area is large and comfortable too, and there is free coffee or tea and tables to work at or comfortable couches to sit on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy Camper
by 11/29/2019on
Have always dealt with Bill Magee. He is very personable and knows what I want. Experience was easy and I am happy with results.
Customer service
by 11/18/2019on
Great friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments