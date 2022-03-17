2 out of 5 stars service Rating

After bringing my car in for a check engine light and waiting 2.5 hrs in the waiting room, I was told I needed a loaner, as they did not know what was causing it, but it was illegal for them to let me take it home, as it had something to do with emissions I believe. The loaner was fine. I called the following day and there was no change, but I would have to wait until Monday to find out more. I received a call on Tuesday that a flap was open somewhere and it was caused by an accident that I had 4 months prior (I had hit a coyote), and that it was not going to be covered and that one of the fixes alone would be over $1000.00 plus there was much more and that I should put it through insurance. I called insurance to get that started-no problem. I then received another call saying that the bumper had a crack in it and that it would need painting and that a support was cracked somewhere, and that I would need to have it brought back to the shop that did the original work, as they do not do bodywork. I needed to drop off the loaner that day or by noon the next day and pick up my car--now evidently it was safe for me to drive it?? I brought it to the shop and explained everything and they took the car in and the insurance adjuster was there in a day. The bumper was replaced with the first accident-absolutely nothing wrong with it! No body work was required at all. A part had needed replacing, they felt is was weakened by the accident and eventually cracked. It had a sensor on it that caused the check engine light to go on. Super easy fix and I had my car back the next day. Insurance covered it and it was less than a $500.00 fix. If they did not want to work on my car because I had it initially repaired at a body shop, (2nd car that I had purchased there), I would have been more understanding, but lying to me about the work needed is unacceptable. They charged me around $140.00 for plugging the car in and getting the code too, but i'm told I can get that back through insurance. Read more