Customer Reviews of Tarrytown Honda
Predatory & dishonest
by 01/04/2022on
I purchased a brand new 2022 civic in September and the experience has been an absolute nightmare. The salesperson was not easy to work with, dodging my questions at every turn and not being transparent. I went forward with the purchase and started filling out financing paperwork with another person. He had the same vague approach to answering questions and kept leaving the room telling me he was 'too busy'. I asked him how much was the final amount including taxes and he kept dodging the question. After finishing the paperwork I was told that I would only receive one key fob since Honda is experiencing chip shortages and the other one will be issued when available. I am a bit annoyed that they weren't upfront about the key but accepted the explanation and drove off. Something didn't feel right about the process and I reviewed the numbers later that night. An extra 2k was added to the financed amount. When I went back and inquired about it the next day they said it is for extended warranty on tires and key fob. I explicitly said no to any extended warranty while signing the papers but he added it anyway while I was preoccupied with something else(my daughter got injured at daycare). He even lied to me that it was DMV related paperwork while signing, such blatant dishonesty! I never received the plates even after a month and they kept lying about a backlog at the DMV. I went to the DMV to find out if it is true and clearly it was not. The dealership just lied to my face instead of resolving the issue. Same story for the 2nd key fob. They lied about how Honda doesn't have any stock and they have no idea how long it will take to get one. I spoke to Honda customer relations and they said Key fobs are available and the dealership needs to put in a purchase order. They never ordered the 2nd key fob and when I asked for a purchase order proving that they did, they refused to provide that information. Obviously the key takeway is that they are incredibly dishonest and thought they could take advantage of me. Buyers should definitely review the numbers before signing anything. Make sure to have someone with you so you have an extra pair of eyes to catch any bait and switch tactics. And make sure to get everything they owe you before you sign and drive off, you will find it tough to get anything done after. They are incredibly good at giving the runaround. I spent so much time and energy trying to chase them down for the plates, refund on the cancelled extended warranty and the key fob. THE ONLY WAY I WAS ABLE TO GET THEM TO RESOLVE ANYTHING WAS TO FILE COMPLAINTS WITH THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU AND THEY WERE FORCED TO RESPOND TO THE COMPLAINTS. I ALSO REPORTED THEM TO HONDA CUSTOMER CARE @ 800-999-1099. I am really surprised Honda hasn't taken any action regarding how bad this dealership is, they ask for comprehensive feedback every time you purchase a new car. You can see my complaints dated 9/30/21, 10/8/21 & 11/24/21 on the BBB website - https://www.bbb.org/us/ny/tarrytown/profile/new-car-dealers/tarrytown-honda-0121-26206/complaints 1/3/2022 - I still haven't received the 2nd Key fob. It been 4 months since purchase.
Honda CR-V
by 02/27/2020on
Walked in and was taken care of immediately by Rafael Sencion. Could not have asked for a better experience, he didn’t beat around the bush or try to sell us on something we didn’t come in looking for. He was honest and showed us our options and helped us decide the best match. As soon as we figured that out he showed us the cars that fit the bill and gave us an amazing deal! The only slowdown was waiting for DMV, but that’s not their fault! I would definitely recommend Tarrytown Honda and specifically Rafael!
Great Staff, Great Price, Great Car... New Honda Civic EX
by 02/08/2020on
The most hassle free car purchase I've ever made. Dwight and his staff were fantastic from the start, so accommodating not just with the price but the financing too, and Jose handled everything perfectly, Thanks guys we'll be back.
NEVER AGAIN
by 10/22/2019on
First I must start by saying in October of 2016 I had the best car buying/leasing experience I have ever had. Fast forward to my lease ending experience in October 2019 I am so displeased, that I am actually going to lease through a different Honda dealership just because they offered me free oil changes and a $3 monthly payment difference. I was lucky enjoy to lease a SE model Honda in 2016, my lease has ended and the only vehicles comparable at this time are much higher models (this is more of a manufacturer issue) so of course the lease price for these comparable models are much higher. But I would think that to keep a returning customer who has decided to in actuality downgrade to upgrade, meeting a $3 difference offer over their initial offer and an incentive of free oil changes for the duration of the new lease would be a no brainer, right? Apparently not at Tarrytown Honda! They would much rather, have an honestly DISGUSTED customer go to another local Honda dealership. Literally for $3 less a month and 6 free oil changes. I am the customer service industry, giving away more than that cost to keep a client happy in one day of service, what Honda refused to in order to keep my business. Always remember unhappy customer discuss their issues with others more often than happy customers refer. So you lost a loyal customer and referrals, for a couple hundred dollars!
Exceptional Service
by 05/10/2019on
I’ve been coming to Tarrytown Honda for a couple of years and since the first day I arrived at the Service Department, I’ve been impressed with Joel’s work as a service advisor. He always greets you with a smile and reassures you that your concerns are important to him, and that they will get resolved. I always have a plethora of questions and Joel always answers each one with respect, and patience. Joel goes above and beyond and he complements his position by allowing his own good values to carry over into his job. It’s rare that you find an employee these days that actually takes their job seriously, and represents the company well. Thank you for having Joel as one your staff members. He keeps me returning for service due to the satisfaction I receive from trusting him with my vehicle. Travis T
Wonderful experience
by 04/22/2019on
It's been a number of years since I purchased a new vehicle and I'd never purchased one at Tarrytown Honda, so I was anticipating the hard sale of yesteryear. Boy, was I wrong. Working with Keith Alexander was a very smooth and respectful process. He was very patient and spent a lot of time showing me the inventory and explaining my options of both vehicle and pricing. Keith gave me plenty of time to make the decision that was best for me. I'm happy to say that I drove away in a beautiful, certified pre-owned Odyssey with terms that fit my budget. Also, there were a couple of minor bumps and bruises with the vehicle, and they were all taken care of. Mr. Alexander made sure the Odyssey was in top shape and that I was happy with the sale. I highly recommend Tarrytown Honda and encourage you to look for Mr. Alexander.
Excellent service
by 02/01/2019on
The people I dealt with at the service department here were highly professional and honest and ended up solving a problem my car had for much less than I expected it would cost.
Friendly service
by 11/12/2018on
I worked with Alex and Luis at the service center. Very helpful and they found a problem that was overlooked by another local honda dealership. My car is running good now. Also, I find them to be much faster than expected and made repairs on the spot.
Amazing People!!
by 08/05/2018on
Amazing dealership. Very patient with there customers and super nice as well. Richard Johnson was an awesome sales consultant.
Excellent experience and very helpful Salesman Victor Almonte!
by 06/27/2018on
I went to the dealer to ask about a flyer that I received by mail. The salesman Victor Almonte was very helpful and explained very well all my options and advice on the car Honda Clarity that I loved it and never see that car before. Every question or doubt that I had he help me out. Also, he showed me the personalize setting sheet for the car which helped me to learn how to use it and personalized to my needs. I will recommend this salesman and dealer to everyone that I know. Thank you so much!!
Tarrytown Honda
by 06/03/2018on
When I called ahead to specify the color I wanted, they made sure that color was there. The salesperson, Richard, was excellent. He took me for a test drive and made the process seemless. I first went to White Plains Honda because it was near my home. They were terrible. They lied and told me the color I wanted was there. No one took me for a test drive and they acted like they didn't believe I wanted to buy a car.
TARRYTOWN HONDA SERVICE
by 05/22/2018on
I was allowed to sit and wait just outside the service garage, instead of in the lounge while I waited. Hearing the machinery, tools and workers is very sentimental environment to me.
Highly Recommend
by 05/10/2018on
I liked the professionalism and the positive culture within Tarrytown Honda. I did not feel like I was being given gimmicky or disingenuous sales pitches common with car sales. I also didnt experience any difference treatment because I am a woman, which is also all too common in car sales.
BATTERY RECALL + OVERALL INSPECTION
by 05/01/2018on
Great communication, thoroughness of work, very courteous, comfortable waiting area, very competitive pricing which I was pleasantly surprised with. I would go back again especially to their new facility that is due to open soon.
Tarrytown Honda
by 04/29/2018on
Fast and reliable service. They took my car right in and I was out in a little over an hour. They even offered to wash my car if I wanted them to.
Overall, 5 star experience!
by 04/26/2018on
Richard was absolutely wonderful from the minute we walked into the dealership until we left with our new cars. He was knowledgeable, helpful, and super friendly throughout the entire process. I really appreciate all of the hard work he put into making our experience at Tarrytown Honda a positive one!
The service at Terrytown Honda was the best experience I had
by 04/21/2018on
Would definitely recommend family and friends to this dealership..
My 9th Honda Civic Lease
by 04/10/2018on
Harry Potamianos He helped me lease my previous 8 Honda Civics. Painless, professional, knowledgeable. A lot of paperwork done online. Tarryrown Honda was very reliable and honest
Honda2017
by 04/07/2018on
Excellent service from time checked in until car was completed. Everyone was helpfully, friendly and courteous. A pleasure to have car serviced at Tarrytown Honda.
My Honda Service Station
by 03/18/2018on
Hospitality, speed and fairness are the keywords. I keep coming back to this station for all of my car's servicing needs. The personnel is very pleasant and, on the whole, it is a welcoming car dealership and service center.
Great Customer Service!
by 03/12/2018on
Very professional and friendly staff. I do not live in Tarrytown, but I do work in the area. This location is very convenient for me, plus their service is fast and reliable.
