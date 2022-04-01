1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a brand new 2022 civic in September and the experience has been an absolute nightmare. The salesperson was not easy to work with, dodging my questions at every turn and not being transparent. I went forward with the purchase and started filling out financing paperwork with another person. He had the same vague approach to answering questions and kept leaving the room telling me he was 'too busy'. I asked him how much was the final amount including taxes and he kept dodging the question. After finishing the paperwork I was told that I would only receive one key fob since Honda is experiencing chip shortages and the other one will be issued when available. I am a bit annoyed that they weren't upfront about the key but accepted the explanation and drove off. Something didn't feel right about the process and I reviewed the numbers later that night. An extra 2k was added to the financed amount. When I went back and inquired about it the next day they said it is for extended warranty on tires and key fob. I explicitly said no to any extended warranty while signing the papers but he added it anyway while I was preoccupied with something else(my daughter got injured at daycare). He even lied to me that it was DMV related paperwork while signing, such blatant dishonesty! I never received the plates even after a month and they kept lying about a backlog at the DMV. I went to the DMV to find out if it is true and clearly it was not. The dealership just lied to my face instead of resolving the issue. Same story for the 2nd key fob. They lied about how Honda doesn't have any stock and they have no idea how long it will take to get one. I spoke to Honda customer relations and they said Key fobs are available and the dealership needs to put in a purchase order. They never ordered the 2nd key fob and when I asked for a purchase order proving that they did, they refused to provide that information. Obviously the key takeway is that they are incredibly dishonest and thought they could take advantage of me. Buyers should definitely review the numbers before signing anything. Make sure to have someone with you so you have an extra pair of eyes to catch any bait and switch tactics. And make sure to get everything they owe you before you sign and drive off, you will find it tough to get anything done after. They are incredibly good at giving the runaround. I spent so much time and energy trying to chase them down for the plates, refund on the cancelled extended warranty and the key fob. THE ONLY WAY I WAS ABLE TO GET THEM TO RESOLVE ANYTHING WAS TO FILE COMPLAINTS WITH THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU AND THEY WERE FORCED TO RESPOND TO THE COMPLAINTS. I ALSO REPORTED THEM TO HONDA CUSTOMER CARE @ 800-999-1099. I am really surprised Honda hasn't taken any action regarding how bad this dealership is, they ask for comprehensive feedback every time you purchase a new car. You can see my complaints dated 9/30/21, 10/8/21 & 11/24/21 on the BBB website - https://www.bbb.org/us/ny/tarrytown/profile/new-car-dealers/tarrytown-honda-0121-26206/complaints 1/3/2022 - I still haven't received the 2nd Key fob. It been 4 months since purchase. Read more