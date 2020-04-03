5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would buy a car again from Julie Moore at Bill Rapp Subaru! She made the whole car shopping experience a joy. She talked with me about what I wanted for a car, what were my needs, and gave me the pros and cons of each type of car. She gave me the time to think about which car I wanted. It was so nice not to be pressured. Julie explained all things my new Forester had, how they worked. She called back after we purchased it to see how we were doing with it and if we had any questions. Shawn helped us with the financing. He made sure we had all the information we needed and made it a very easy process. He was very patient with all the questions my husband asked. I have gone in for my first oil change and couldn't believe how easy it was. I love my Forester! Thank you for making my car buying experience a stress-free and enjoyable experience. Read more