Bill Rapp Superstore
Customer Reviews of Bill Rapp Superstore
2020 GMC AT4
by 03/04/2020on
Great service. Been doing business with Bill Rapp for 10 years. Will continue
Great buying experience
by 02/14/2020on
Bought a used Subaru. Sam worked with us and was very helpful. He took care of everything that he could to make the experience low pressure and enjoyable.
Great saie and service
by 02/13/2020on
Very helpful and courteous sales and service people. This is are third vehicle purchased from Bill Rapp superstore and they have done a great job with us.
Outstanding service; fabulous used car!
by 02/06/2020on
Based on my experience purchasing a used Subaru, I highly recommend Bill Rapp Subaru.
Car shopping
by 01/12/2020on
Fast, convenient, fair, and professional service.
New car review
by 01/02/2020on
I was very pleased with the suv I bought.the bill Rapp dealer did a great job with me.they did everything they could to help me get the suv I bought. I thank all the staff that did all they could for me. I am very happy with the suv.
used car delight
by 12/25/2019on
dan took his time with me. i test drove 3 cars. no pressure to decide before i was ready. took me 3 trips to the store to decide. i am quite happy
GMC lease
by 12/13/2019on
Nick Reid was great. Took the time to find us what would fit in our budget. Also the young man replacing Dan while he is out was excellent (can’t recall his name)
Amazing Service
by 11/25/2019on
Sam C. was a pleasure to work with and was very patient with me while I was buying my first car! He was available to answer all of my questions, and walked me through the car before I left with it. I will definitely be back for our next car purchase!
Bill Rapp Superstore SCORES!!!
by 11/21/2019on
Needed a replacement for my 2012 Hyundai Genesis which was totaled in a recent accident. Bill Rapp Superstore had a wide selection of used late model vehicles. After several test drives with salesman Shawn Colabufo, I decided on a 2018 Honda Accord EX-L with low mileage. Shawn took care of all the details, insurance and license transfer and fair financing. Talk about easy. I am very pleased with my purchase and highly recommend the Bill Rapp Superstore Team.
Bill Rapp Superstore SCORES!!!
by 11/21/2019on
Needed a replacement for my 2012 Hyundai Genesis which was totaled in a recent accident. Bill Rapp Superstore had a wide selection of used late model vehicles. After several test drives with salesman Shawn Colabufo, I decided on a 2018 Honda Accord EX-L with low mileage. Shawn took care of all the details, insurance and license transfer and fair financing. Talk about easy. I am very pleased with my purchase and highly recommend the Bill Rapp Superstore Team.
By far, best car buying experience
by 11/06/2019on
John Fanto and the sales team at Bill Rapp Subaru provided no-pressure, informative guidance throughout the purchasing process. They gave a fair trade-in price and took care of all the details. I bought a certified used Outback. Couldn't be happier with the car and the experience.
We'll be back!
by 10/18/2019on
Nate was great... so helpful and pleasant. So was Janelle. This was our third car from Bill Rapp Subaru and we'll keep going back... love our Subarus and love the people here!
Outstanding!
by 10/14/2019on
Everything about this experience was A+. From Brian handling the internet lead, to Ernie in management negotiating the deal, to the in-house salesman Jeff, and Dan in financing, each and every member of this team provided exceptional customer service. The vehicle I purchased was priced well below what it could have been, and I was offered a very fair trade-in value. I told Ernie what I was willing to do-he made it happen. I told Dan what rate I wanted- he kept working until he got it. Jeff was great to deal with and I was impressed with how much he knew about this vehicle--one they did not stock at his dealership. He had clearly done his homework before I arrived. To ice the cake, every staff member that was not directly involved in my buying experience said hello, smiled and held doors open throughout my 4 hour stay. I will absolutely return to this dealership, they are top notch! Thanks so much guys!
Great experience
by 08/04/2019on
We recently purchased a new GMC Sierra . The staff was very helpful and we got a very fair price .
3rd Subaru
by 06/14/2019on
We just picked up our latest Subaru from Bill Rapp in Syracuse. This our 3rd in Two years. A 2018 and 2019 Outbacks and a 2019 Forester. One more daughter to go then I'm done. I was overwhelmed that I received so much for my trade in. I have put 24k miles on my outback and it has been great. All the transactions with the Bill Rapp dealership were super easy and the deals fair. I will buy from them again. Woody
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would buy a car from Bill Rapp again
by 06/14/2019on
I would buy a car again from Julie Moore at Bill Rapp Subaru! She made the whole car shopping experience a joy. She talked with me about what I wanted for a car, what were my needs, and gave me the pros and cons of each type of car. She gave me the time to think about which car I wanted. It was so nice not to be pressured. Julie explained all things my new Forester had, how they worked. She called back after we purchased it to see how we were doing with it and if we had any questions. Shawn helped us with the financing. He made sure we had all the information we needed and made it a very easy process. He was very patient with all the questions my husband asked. I have gone in for my first oil change and couldn't believe how easy it was. I love my Forester! Thank you for making my car buying experience a stress-free and enjoyable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru Sales
by 05/12/2019on
Since 1999 I have purchased 4 Subarus from Bill Rapp Subaru and plan to purchase a new one from them later in the year. I have always been treated fairly and with the utmost courtesy. Never talked down to or treated differently because I'm a woman. I have developed relationships with the GM and salespersons and since my previous two have moved away, I've picked my next salesperson and we've spoken about my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/14/2018on
Excellent , prompt customer service. Jenna, CSR, is beyond excellent in her professionalism.
Seven Cars Later!
by 12/01/2018on
I have been a two decades long customer of Bill Rapp Super Store. I am a "to the point, give me the facts" kind of person. My sales & leasing specialist does just that, completely professional, respectful & prepared to meet all of my requirements to complete the leasing transaction without any complications. Not only do I purchase or lease my cars here, Rapp is the only place where service is performed to keep them running smoothly & within warranty specs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru sales & service
by 11/02/2018on
I am on my 4th. Subaru. I don't even consider any other cars. I get everything I need a a price I can afford. Sales people treat me fantastic & the service dept. is the best. Car gets in when I want comes back in reasonable time & it's always washed. I have never had a problem with anything. As far as I am concerned an agency doesn't come any better than Bill Rapp & I don't buy their expensive car, I get the bottom of the line as it's all I need, but I'm treated like I was buying the top of the line. That's rare these days. I can't say enough about them. I will get car number 5 next year. I feel safe in the bad weather. Great car, Great agency.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes