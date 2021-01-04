1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to buy a new car and talked with the deserved pricing in 30 mins, so the deal seem very smooth from the beginning and I tho it was a great dealer to deal with!! So I signed the pricing agreement, gave a $100 deposit and gave them my loan & insurance information since I applied my own loan before going to the dealer. So I was told that the car will be ready by Monday since the DMV doesn't open on the weekend. So I was expecting to have my new car on the following Monday. I got a call from an insurance company in the morning morning asking the confirmation to transfer the insurance policy to the new car. So I am expecting to have it by the end of the Monday. But then the sales never call me to pick up the car so I have to call him and the sales said it's not ready and will call me back in 5-10 mins. But then I waited for more than 40 mins, and called back, the sales was already gone for the day!! I was like, where is my car?! where is my respond?! On Tuesday I called the sales and he said the car is not ready yet and never explained a reason why!! On the same day, I got an email from my bank where I applied the loan. In the email, it has a new contract with the agreed pricing and some extra unknown amount for $2500 and $795. Then I called the sales to find out and unfortunately I couldn't never get a hold of him, so I decided to call the bank and find out directly. The bank told me that the amount of $2500 and $795 was requested to add by the dealer on Monday and it stated that the amount is for Extended Warranty and GAP insurance. I was like, what the hell I need those for? I have $6000 trade in so the GAP is not necessary and the dealer can't offer GAP because it is illegal in NY. About the extended warranty,we never talked and mentioned about it at all so why they added without any authorization?! So I need to call to the sales to question about what is going on. But of course I couldn't find the sales on the whole Tuesday due to they claimed that he is busy or away from the desk and will get back to me whenever he came back which he never did call back. The sales is off on Wednesday so I have to wait and call on Thursday to find out. I finally found the sales on Thursday over the phone & he told me that $3295 is required from the bank to secure the loan for me. I was like what the hell?! Then I called the bank again and they said, they never offer extended warranty and only dealer will offer that and their GAP insurance is only $595 and never charge $795 plus they can't offer GAP to NY resident since it is in illegal to offer as a bank, so the bank didn't add those for sure! So I called back to the dealer and of course the sales is disappeared again for the whole day. So on Friday, I called a few times and left messages and I even faxed my concern in writing to the sales and ask them to remove the extended warranty and GAP or just give me back the $100 deposit. I can just simply go to other dealer. But surprisingly he called back to me and he was still telling me that was requested from the bank and it is necessary, he even put the financial manager on the speaker phone to back him up his lies. So I asked him to wait and then I called the bank on the other line and we have 3 ways conference call, so the bank explained everything to the sales and I at the same time, so the sales can't lied any more since the truth is the bank doesn't charge any additional fee beside interest. So the dealer has to adjust the contract with only the agreed amount. Then the sales apologized and he said that he didn't know and it was added by the financial manager and he done this is because he thought I would like to take that offer and he still saying that he didn't do it intentionally but obviously they were doing that on purpose, otherwise they should have discussed those with me instead of lying. So now everything seem straighten out and I went to the dealer to re-sign a new contract on another Monday with the correct amount and gave them my copied of DL. Since the dealer needs to send required documents to the bank before they will release the payment!!! Then now another problem came again which is the dealer never followed the list of what documents need to be sent. They missed a few things, the dealer's book out, the copied of my DL, and the guarantee of title etc. So now I need to wait for another week for it since the dealer didn't take it seriously from the beginning and the bank needs a few days to review all the required documents to get it finalized. Finally the bank told me the check payment has sent to the dealer yesterday by Fedex over night so I am assuming I can get the car by tomorrow without any more delay. Hopefully I will not have a hard time to get my car from the dealer tomorrow or Friday. It's been almost a month since 6/2 and today is already 6/26. Let's see what happened and hope the nightmare is done by this week. I supposed to have the car within a week, if the dealer didn't intentionally charge extra to me and they did follow what is on the list to send out but now it needs a month which is I am highly don't recommend this dealer to anyone. Even if you think you have to go to this dealer, be sure to get the loan yourself from any bank first, don't go through them otherwise you might have to force to pay additional $3295 for the new car. Plus you will have no car to drive since they has already transferred the insurance policy to the new car which i can't drive for a month. Go apply the loan yourself before going to any dealers or you might have to pay high price for a car. *please note* Remember, GAP insurance can only offer by the insurance company in NY, not from the dealership or not from the bank. *please note* Read more