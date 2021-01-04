Manfredi Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Manfredi Chevrolet
Love this Place
by 04/01/2021on
Whenever I go to Manfredi Cheverolet I leave with a new vehicle. The atmosphere is pleasant and they are there to sell cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Replaced drivers arm rest
by 10/29/2018on
Service writers at Manfredi Chevrolet Peter Cea on his game . Explained to me Possible payment or it may be covered under warranty. Straight no fluff or maybes’ He knee his product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
oil and filter change
by 08/21/2018on
fast and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Freddy B., New car Dealer
by 03/19/2014on
I'm 47 and buying a new car for only the second time in my life. Freddy B. was pleasure to work with. He got me a great deal and answered all my questions patiently. I would defiantly buy from him again or recommend him to a friend. I would say the same thing for Joe and the the guys at the parts counter also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tricky dealer, no follow up from sales, almost everything confimred by me
by 06/26/2013on
I went to buy a new car and talked with the deserved pricing in 30 mins, so the deal seem very smooth from the beginning and I tho it was a great dealer to deal with!! So I signed the pricing agreement, gave a $100 deposit and gave them my loan & insurance information since I applied my own loan before going to the dealer. So I was told that the car will be ready by Monday since the DMV doesn't open on the weekend. So I was expecting to have my new car on the following Monday. I got a call from an insurance company in the morning morning asking the confirmation to transfer the insurance policy to the new car. So I am expecting to have it by the end of the Monday. But then the sales never call me to pick up the car so I have to call him and the sales said it's not ready and will call me back in 5-10 mins. But then I waited for more than 40 mins, and called back, the sales was already gone for the day!! I was like, where is my car?! where is my respond?! On Tuesday I called the sales and he said the car is not ready yet and never explained a reason why!! On the same day, I got an email from my bank where I applied the loan. In the email, it has a new contract with the agreed pricing and some extra unknown amount for $2500 and $795. Then I called the sales to find out and unfortunately I couldn't never get a hold of him, so I decided to call the bank and find out directly. The bank told me that the amount of $2500 and $795 was requested to add by the dealer on Monday and it stated that the amount is for Extended Warranty and GAP insurance. I was like, what the hell I need those for? I have $6000 trade in so the GAP is not necessary and the dealer can't offer GAP because it is illegal in NY. About the extended warranty,we never talked and mentioned about it at all so why they added without any authorization?! So I need to call to the sales to question about what is going on. But of course I couldn't find the sales on the whole Tuesday due to they claimed that he is busy or away from the desk and will get back to me whenever he came back which he never did call back. The sales is off on Wednesday so I have to wait and call on Thursday to find out. I finally found the sales on Thursday over the phone & he told me that $3295 is required from the bank to secure the loan for me. I was like what the hell?! Then I called the bank again and they said, they never offer extended warranty and only dealer will offer that and their GAP insurance is only $595 and never charge $795 plus they can't offer GAP to NY resident since it is in illegal to offer as a bank, so the bank didn't add those for sure! So I called back to the dealer and of course the sales is disappeared again for the whole day. So on Friday, I called a few times and left messages and I even faxed my concern in writing to the sales and ask them to remove the extended warranty and GAP or just give me back the $100 deposit. I can just simply go to other dealer. But surprisingly he called back to me and he was still telling me that was requested from the bank and it is necessary, he even put the financial manager on the speaker phone to back him up his lies. So I asked him to wait and then I called the bank on the other line and we have 3 ways conference call, so the bank explained everything to the sales and I at the same time, so the sales can't lied any more since the truth is the bank doesn't charge any additional fee beside interest. So the dealer has to adjust the contract with only the agreed amount. Then the sales apologized and he said that he didn't know and it was added by the financial manager and he done this is because he thought I would like to take that offer and he still saying that he didn't do it intentionally but obviously they were doing that on purpose, otherwise they should have discussed those with me instead of lying. So now everything seem straighten out and I went to the dealer to re-sign a new contract on another Monday with the correct amount and gave them my copied of DL. Since the dealer needs to send required documents to the bank before they will release the payment!!! Then now another problem came again which is the dealer never followed the list of what documents need to be sent. They missed a few things, the dealer's book out, the copied of my DL, and the guarantee of title etc. So now I need to wait for another week for it since the dealer didn't take it seriously from the beginning and the bank needs a few days to review all the required documents to get it finalized. Finally the bank told me the check payment has sent to the dealer yesterday by Fedex over night so I am assuming I can get the car by tomorrow without any more delay. Hopefully I will not have a hard time to get my car from the dealer tomorrow or Friday. It's been almost a month since 6/2 and today is already 6/26. Let's see what happened and hope the nightmare is done by this week. I supposed to have the car within a week, if the dealer didn't intentionally charge extra to me and they did follow what is on the list to send out but now it needs a month which is I am highly don't recommend this dealer to anyone. Even if you think you have to go to this dealer, be sure to get the loan yourself from any bank first, don't go through them otherwise you might have to force to pay additional $3295 for the new car. Plus you will have no car to drive since they has already transferred the insurance policy to the new car which i can't drive for a month. Go apply the loan yourself before going to any dealers or you might have to pay high price for a car. *please note* Remember, GAP insurance can only offer by the insurance company in NY, not from the dealership or not from the bank. *please note*
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Manfredi all the way!!!
by 05/09/2013on
The car buying experience ever my salesman Freddy B. went out of his way to help me buy my new car from questions over the phone about the car and he even picked me up from my house when I had no way to get there .i would recommend anybody looking for a car to see Freddy B. at manfredi Chevy I know I will be back when my lease is up thank you Jodie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Personal Touch
by 01/06/2011on
Jack Defelice was my salesman. He was extremely attentive to my needs and helped me along with the entire process. He was honest and didn't try to upsell me to anything I didn't need. I was in a bad deal from my previous finance and he helped me get the most for my trade and a bunch of extras for the new car. Saved me 3,000 by getting me a higher model with only 3,000 miles on it at a significant savings. I kept the poor guys there 2 hours past closing time so I could drive home the same day. Had my family with me (a nine month old) and they took very good care of us. Encouraged me to shop around, without the high pressure and stayed in contact with me throughout the process. I highly recommend buying a vehicle from Manfredi Chevrolet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leaves much to be desired..
by 09/12/2010on
Sales Staff are friendly, of course they want to sell you stuff, however, repair reps, are not that eager to help. They are always "Too Busy" always wants you to just leave the car, and when you do, the car isnt repaired right away, and always ends up there overnight. On several occasions, I needed something that they could do in a few minutes, and they could have gotten me out of there, instead they wanted me to leave the car, and I ended up buying the part and doing it myself..... My suggestion is before buying or leasing a car, find out how their service is..... If they are lousy, then find another dealer. What separates dealers isnt the price or the sales service. That will always be the best, what separates them is the service they will provide you after the sale. In my opinion, I wont buy another car from them, until I see that their service improves. I had a problem with my alignment, and brought it to firestone, bought new tires from them, and had my brakes done, in 1 day. Manfredi wanted to keep the car overnight, and charge me over $300 beyond what I paid for at firestone. The one part of the alignment that firestone couldnt do, I got done at another chevy dealership.
1 Comments