Love my Ram!
by 03/18/2020on
Professional service and willing to work with the customer.
Great buying experience
by 12/21/2016on
Sean Steven's was great and did a great job working with in my budget and made it a very pleasant experience
Good Experience
by 12/12/2016on
Salesman was friendly and courteous. Sales staff and finance person were accommodating working with me to meet my requirements. Though some issues overall a very good experience as I wound up purchasing the vehicle.
Highly Recommend!
by 11/23/2016on
My salesman, Joe Smith, was friendly,, knowledgeable, professional, and honest. My new car was ready for pickup when I arrived, and John, the financial person , was fair and competent and well-prepared.
Thank You
by 11/03/2016on
Sean Sajecki would not rest until he got me what I was looking for. He was extremely passionate about the Jeep products. It was quite busy the day I came in, Sean appeared to be more like a Manger than a sales consultant with his multi tasking skills. I was very pleased with the entire transaction.
Dodge durango
by 10/31/2016on
Sean was extremely helpful. He knew what we wanted and didn't try to force us into anything we weren't comfortable with.
Good place to do business with
by 10/05/2016on
Everyone was as helpful as could be. The staff did everything to make the best deal they could. Ryan in particular and Carl were great!
fantastic service
by 08/31/2016on
This is our forth purchase in six years with Sean Sajecki .He always gives us excellent service .the whole staff is fantastic and we will continue and tell others to come here.
Buying a Vehicle
by 08/31/2016on
Everyone in the building, especially my dealer, Lorenzo, were very friendly. They made me feel comfortable. They offered me plenty of water to drink and one person even offered to get me something to eat.
Will definitely recommend to others!
by 08/21/2016on
My sales rep was very knowledgeable and was respectful of my wishes. He answered all of my questions and had a smile the entire time!
Great Job Anthony at Island Jeep
by 08/19/2016on
Anthony and Sean were very attentive to my needs. They were honset and realistic about price amd options. They really worked to get me out of my old lease and into a safe, comfortable and convenient car for me and my family.
Ram 1500
by 08/17/2016on
very helpful, do not force anything upon you and listen to exactly what you want. Also gave a couple of options which helped me choose exactly what I wanted. Very pleased
Friday afternoon
by 08/13/2016on
I loved that there were not hidden fees! That Joe Smith, the person that help us was super professional but at the same time made us feel comfortable! Like we knew each for awhile... He was honest and gave us few tips for the financing process overall I love the place!! Keep it up Joe Smith!! U are the best...
Recent Purchase
by 08/09/2016on
Sean S is the man. Great service. Played no games and got me into the vehicle I wanted. Highly reccomend.
Car
by 07/30/2016on
They were willing to work to help with my situation. I had 7000 $ in negative equity. They worked until they found a deal that was perfect for me and my sales rep bought me a ices!
Car sale
by 07/29/2016on
The salesman was excellent and knowledgable about the vehicle and the sale was quick and easy. I would recommend to friends and family.
Purchase of 2016 Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary
by 07/25/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Grand Cherokee and dealt with sales rep Matthew Lonano. He was very professional and went above and beyond to make my purchase a pleasant one. Overall very happy with my experience, if you're in the market for a Chrysler product go see Matt!
Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 07/20/2016on
Everyone was very helpful- especially Joe S. (sales) and John ( finances). They tried so hard to get us out on the road as quickly and pain free as possible.
Great customer service
by 07/09/2016on
Sean was great!! We went in originally with just the intentions of looking at the jeep. After meeting with Sean and taking the car for a test ride we decided to get the jeep that day. We didn't feel like Sean was pushing the truck on us just to sell it. Everything went very smoothly and we walked out with the car that day.
Review
by 07/07/2016on
Easy going, no, did not take to long to get done pressure and good deal good service. Would come back and recommend to family and friends.
