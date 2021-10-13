Customer Reviews of Dana Ford Lincoln
Great Service
by 10/13/2021on
Was being given ridiculous prices everywhere for trucks I didnt even want, went to Dana, sales associate Hamze approached me , happened to have exactly what I was looking for on the lot and managed to get me a more then reasonable deal. Great experience, will definitely be back in 3 years.
TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 02/25/2022on
if there was an option to leave 0 stars i would.... THE WORST customer service relationship, i purchased close to a $70,000 truck, come to find out 2 days later there are giant dents in the roof of the truck. Not only did they know about the dents and not disclose the information about it they tried to cover it up with a quick patch before i took the car home. I reached out to My salesperson multiple times about the dents and they responded with "we will get it into the body shop and fix it we know about the dents ". I have offered multiple times to leave the truck there for a week or two but their excuses of " not having loaners changed to We do not have any openings". I am DISGUSTED, OUTRAGED and turned off from this dealership form the LACK of profession and courtesy I will NOT ! be returning to ford, let alone DANA FORD I have not been contacted in months with any update and nor have i been compensated or talked about compensation to the inconvenience of my day to day, LOSS of WORK, and LOSS of MONEY due to the " run around " they are giving me to avoid resolving the issue. Shame on FORD for allowing your customers to be treated with less Then the bare minimum. HIGHLY RECOMEND NOT WASTING TIME AT THIS DEALER. #BBB
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible
by 02/10/2022on
They won’t give you an appointment for months if you didn’t buy your car from them. Basically indirectly saying we don’t want to work on a car we didn’t sell. My Mustang had an airbag recall and Dana Ford blew me off for at least 5 months telling me the airbags were on back order and they couldn’t help me. I called All American Ford gave them the recall info and vin number they had the airbag in two days, I brought the car and and while I waited it was fixed. All American Ford told me once they had the recall and vin number the airbag would be allocated for my car. Today I called to bring my truck in to have work done out of pocket. The woman who answered the phone said she was going to look my truck up and I told her it had never been serviced there. She then told me the earliest appointment they had for work like I needed was not for 7 months. I called All American Ford and they gave me an appointment right away. There is a difference between [non-permissible content removed] dealerships and dealerships that care about Ford customers. Btw since Ford is also cracking down on dealerships who inflate the sales price of cars (like Dana Ford jacked up their GT500 by $50K over sticker) I hope Ford monitors their activity.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Felix is amazing!!!!
by 11/17/2021on
Felix kept me up to date with everything going on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great hospitality
by 10/12/2021on
The pandemic has made it a difficult time to purchase/lease a car! My time spent in Dana Ford was well spent Hamze helped me greatly with finding & purchasing a car with a great deal! I’ve been to many dealerships but his hospitality was unmatched! Thank you guys!!
Shocked!
by 03/10/2021on
I am completely shocked by this dealership's business practices. 2 months ago was given an out the door price in writing on a 2021 F150 platinum. This truck was "in transit" and not yet at this dealers location. I agreed to the price (in writing), gave them a deposit (which they accepted) so that when the truck arrived I would make the purchase. Notified yesterday the truck has finally arrived. I book non-refundable airline tickets for my wife and I to go up this weekend to pick up the truck. Notified today the price of the truck is now $5K more then what we agreed to 2 months ago. Wow! I've seen plenty of dealer games in my time but nothing like this. Extremely disappointed!
Sales
by 04/26/2020on
I keep calling for the last 2 weeks, no respond always operator promised some one will get back to me , that’s never happen, bad sales department.
Dana Service is the best
by 05/01/2018on
When I called for a service appointment and was told there was a 2 week wait I couldn't understand why, but scheduled my appointment anyway. Then I brought my car in. I was greeted by a friendly guy who was very helpful. Within 2 hours the work was completed. I discovered that the reason I had to wait is because of the volume of customers. This is a plus.....customers go back to Dana Service time after time because of the quality of work and the professionalism of the staff. They took the time needed to work on my car and did a great job. I will definitely be returning to Dana for my scheduled maintenances.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Varela/ 6267
by 04/30/2018on
I cannot believe what great service I received from Michael Verela from Dana Ford! I would truly recommend working with him if you need service on your car. Prompt, attentive, caring...some of the words I can use to describe him! THANK YOU for making a bad situation - great!
Great Car Dealership Experience
by 04/10/2018on
When the new Ford Ecosport SUV came out I knew I had to have one. My lease ended and I leased a brand new 2018 Ford Ecosport from Dana Ford. My experience there was quick and easy. My salesperson Vinny Caravella was very helpful and knowledgeable and I feel I received an excellent deal. The dealership was very clean and I found all of the employees to be very accommodating and friendly. I would definitely recommend buying your next car and Dana.
My New Lease of 2018 Ford Escape
by 03/25/2018on
I want to especially Jonathan Taylor for his Knowledge and Professionalism in making me feel comfortable decision with my New deal and getting me the best deal possible for my budget ,will be back to re-lease in the future
My Fusion
by 03/07/2018on
I've gone to Ford of Bay Ridge for my past service. But I got to say you guys a DANA are by far the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not so great Electric car & even worse customer service - Brookyn Driving
by 01/06/2018on
On June 24, 2017, our 2012 Ford Focus Electric Car, a "Stop Safely" icon symbol appear on the dash board and the car would not start. We had it towed to Dana Ford in Staten Island, NY- the dealership where we bought the car. They said they would do a diagnostic test on it. It took them over one month to inform us that the defect was a wire harness. This led to a six to eight week run-around where Dana Ford claimed that the part was on back-order. Soon after they received the wire harness, they promised us that the car would be ready for pick up within the week. That did not happen. They encountered another problem and we were told that the car still would not turn on. Dana Ford said that they would deal directly with Ford Corp and their technician to diagnose the problem. It took weeks before they even looked at our car. In late September, Dana Ford informed us that the car was ready for pick up, but that another part, (not covered under the warranty) needed to be replaced. They said it was a harness computer module that would cost approx $2800. We were told that the "wrench" icon still appeared on the dashboard and that the car could malfunction at any time. We said that this was unacceptable and to call Ford Corp to see what they could do to help. We called Dana Ford back after 2 weeks of not having heard back from them. They said that Ford Corporation agreed to give us a $500 discount on the job. Then Dana Ford told us that the part to be replaced was actually a different part that would only cost us $615.00 and that Corp would put in a $250 discount. We asked for the part number and we were told that they would call us back with the info, but they never did. 2 weeks later we called Dana Ford back to request the information on the needed part. The part number was for a Panel Assembly - Fuse Junction - Ford (GV6Z-14A068-L). At that point, we decided that we would order the part on our own and have an independent EV specialist evaluate the vehicle. We had asked Dana Ford to buy the part and asked them to apply the $250 credit on the price of the part and we would take the part and the car with us. They refused to apply the credit. Finally, on Nov 13, 2017 we picked up the car from Dana Ford. We drove the car for a day and a half while we waited for an appointment with the EV specialist. Then the "Stop Safely" icon appeared on the dashboard again and it hasn't started since. The car was towed to Precision Auto Works in LIC, the EV specialist. After closely following the Ford EV protocol, they found that the high voltage batteries had been compromised by cooling fluid. He further explained that this is the third step in procedure that must be done when evaluating this kind of vehicle. When the rubber grommets were pulled out of the batteries, approximately a gallon of coolant leaked out. Because there was coolant present in the batteries, they shorted out, therefore causing the icon to appear. We question why did Dana Ford not tell us about the coolant in the batteries. This must be a direct result of them not following Ford protocol. This explains why we were given the run-around. Over one year ago, our other 2012 Ford Focus EV vehicle had the same problem and at that time Dana Ford diagnosed the problem as "water" in the high voltage battery. They tried to blame us stating that the "water" must have gotten into the batteries because the weather-stripping around the back door was missing. Our EV specialist says that it is impossible for water to get in there even if the weather-stripping is missing. We now know that Dana Ford lied to us. Finally, after some effort they finally replaced those batteries. Being that both cars have had the same problem, we conclude that this is a defect in the cooling system of the battery and strongly feel that for us to pay over $20,000 for new batteries is outrageous. Both vehicles have spent over a year of time at the dealership while they sat idle and we paid insurance for them. They should have been working. We have been lied to by the dealer (Dana Ford in Staten island NY) and corporate. Please evaluate the decision and replace the batteries on this car or make some other arrangement to compensate for our losses.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service appointment cancelled due to lack of Service employees.
by 08/17/2017on
Received a call this afternoon ( August 16 at 5;30 PM ) from Dana Ford Service Department. The woman stated that the service appointment that i made 10 days earlier for August 21 was cancelled and the next appointment is September 16. When I asked why she stated that three service writers had quit and that they didn't have any replacements. I asked if she was kidding and she stated no. Is this very professional for a Ford Dealership. Really making me decide if this dealership deserves any business of mine. You can't make this stuff up.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Explorer
by 07/24/2017on
I have been doing business with Dana Ford Lincoln for several years now. I came to the dealership in desperate need to get out of my Lincoln lease. I hated that truck so much!!!! With my surprise Shaunna assisted me and helped me get into a new Explorer. I must say the truck rides like a dream and is a million times a better ride than my previous vehicle. Thank you Shaunna for all your help! I love my new Explorer!
Albert Pometto
by 07/07/2017on
Best car buying experience of a lifetime. Courteous, knowledgeable, and accommodating. Recommending to friends
I actually had fun buying this car from Dana Ford !
by 03/31/2017on
OK, this purchase was fun and satisfying on so many levels. Peter Bianco was a great salsesperson. He figured out my needs and matched me with a great Ford Edge after taking 3 test drives in different models. Steve Riccardone, the manager, gave me a price and was willing to work with me to get the cost down. I got some good advice from Frank Tripoli about financing and warranties and then I got great insurance advice from Rob Imbrugia. An all around great experience
Service crew on phone
by 03/23/2017on
Worst experience for the 4th time with the women who handle the service requests. Very RUDE and not very helpful what-so-ever! Will use NJ service and dealership on my next purchase. I am longtime customer of Ford and employees on the phone should be more courteous and helpful with all customers. This sort of behavior makes me want to switch to Honda or GMC. I work hard for my money and pay a good premium for my vehicles I own and lease and will not tolerate being spoken to in a rude manor on the phone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
un happy buyer
by 03/08/2017on
love the car. but once i put a down payment everyone changed. no contact or hard to contact. even when i told about the treatment i was told i should calm down from the girl at front desk. i had a breakdown on test drive a block away which took 45 minutes to get help. could be a bad week for them but i dont think so.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Review of Joseph Petrucelli and Francesco Verda
by 03/01/2017on
They were both fantastic and extremely friendly, helpful and took the time out to make sure my husband & I were happy with our selection and that it fit our needs as a family ( car seat, carriage space, etc) Thanks so much ! Dana & Michael Lacertosa
Great staff!!
by 01/11/2017on
ery courteous staff. Warm atmosphere from the minute you walk thru the doors. No pressure at all. They worked with me in crunching numbers, getting the vehicle I wanted & I am completely satisfied with the overall process from beginning to end. Would highly recommend them. My sales man, Val Beigelman was great!
