1 out of 5 stars service Rating

On June 24, 2017, our 2012 Ford Focus Electric Car, a "Stop Safely" icon symbol appear on the dash board and the car would not start. We had it towed to Dana Ford in Staten Island, NY- the dealership where we bought the car. They said they would do a diagnostic test on it. It took them over one month to inform us that the defect was a wire harness. This led to a six to eight week run-around where Dana Ford claimed that the part was on back-order. Soon after they received the wire harness, they promised us that the car would be ready for pick up within the week. That did not happen. They encountered another problem and we were told that the car still would not turn on. Dana Ford said that they would deal directly with Ford Corp and their technician to diagnose the problem. It took weeks before they even looked at our car. In late September, Dana Ford informed us that the car was ready for pick up, but that another part, (not covered under the warranty) needed to be replaced. They said it was a harness computer module that would cost approx $2800. We were told that the "wrench" icon still appeared on the dashboard and that the car could malfunction at any time. We said that this was unacceptable and to call Ford Corp to see what they could do to help. We called Dana Ford back after 2 weeks of not having heard back from them. They said that Ford Corporation agreed to give us a $500 discount on the job. Then Dana Ford told us that the part to be replaced was actually a different part that would only cost us $615.00 and that Corp would put in a $250 discount. We asked for the part number and we were told that they would call us back with the info, but they never did. 2 weeks later we called Dana Ford back to request the information on the needed part. The part number was for a Panel Assembly - Fuse Junction - Ford (GV6Z-14A068-L). At that point, we decided that we would order the part on our own and have an independent EV specialist evaluate the vehicle. We had asked Dana Ford to buy the part and asked them to apply the $250 credit on the price of the part and we would take the part and the car with us. They refused to apply the credit. Finally, on Nov 13, 2017 we picked up the car from Dana Ford. We drove the car for a day and a half while we waited for an appointment with the EV specialist. Then the "Stop Safely" icon appeared on the dashboard again and it hasn't started since. The car was towed to Precision Auto Works in LIC, the EV specialist. After closely following the Ford EV protocol, they found that the high voltage batteries had been compromised by cooling fluid. He further explained that this is the third step in procedure that must be done when evaluating this kind of vehicle. When the rubber grommets were pulled out of the batteries, approximately a gallon of coolant leaked out. Because there was coolant present in the batteries, they shorted out, therefore causing the icon to appear. We question why did Dana Ford not tell us about the coolant in the batteries. This must be a direct result of them not following Ford protocol. This explains why we were given the run-around. Over one year ago, our other 2012 Ford Focus EV vehicle had the same problem and at that time Dana Ford diagnosed the problem as "water" in the high voltage battery. They tried to blame us stating that the "water" must have gotten into the batteries because the weather-stripping around the back door was missing. Our EV specialist says that it is impossible for water to get in there even if the weather-stripping is missing. We now know that Dana Ford lied to us. Finally, after some effort they finally replaced those batteries. Being that both cars have had the same problem, we conclude that this is a defect in the cooling system of the battery and strongly feel that for us to pay over $20,000 for new batteries is outrageous. Both vehicles have spent over a year of time at the dealership while they sat idle and we paid insurance for them. They should have been working. We have been lied to by the dealer (Dana Ford in Staten island NY) and corporate. Please evaluate the decision and replace the batteries on this car or make some other arrangement to compensate for our losses. Read more