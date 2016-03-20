5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After reading the previous review I felt compelled to write one of my own as I have had a very different experience than the previous poster. Let me begin by saying that I am a repeat Emerling Ford Mercury customer over the span of the last 12 years. I have not received anything but the highest quality of customer service at Emerling Ford Mercury. This is why I am a repeat customer and I would recommend them to everyone. What shocks me most about the previous post is the outright bashing of Delaney Peters. I personally choose to work with Delaney because of his great attention to customer service. Delaney has always been excellent in keeping in touch with his customers, but not in a pushy way. He has always returned my emails and telephone calls promptly. He has kept in touch with mailed notices or cards. Again, not in a pushy way. I value the personal time he takes for his customers. It makes me feel like I am not just another number. He has gone out of his way to seek out the exact vehicle I wanted...and I am particular...and done everything in his power to get it for me. As far as the rest of the staff...I highly recommend them as well. Service has always been available when needed. Emerling Ford Mercury has gone out of their way for me in the past when I was in great need and stranded. I would also like to add that you couldn't find a better general manager than John Woodruff. John makes a point to know the customers personally and strives to make them happy. Once you walk in their door and establish your relationship with Emerling Ford Mercury you become part of the Emerling Family. They don't forget you when you drive away. I am in contact with Delaney Peters in between vehicles as well as during the process of seeking out a new one. Therefore, in conclusion I would like to say that if you are looking for a Walmart type experience in buying a vehicle where once you pay the cashier they move on to the next customer and forget all about you......then go to another dealer. However, if you are looking for an experience where you are treated well and are not forgotten about when the deal is done then PLEASE take your business to EMERLING FORD MERCURY IN SPRINGVILLE, NY and ask for "DELANEY PETERS!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more