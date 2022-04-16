Customer Reviews of Jaguar Southampton
Superb Sales Department
by 04/16/2022on
The staff here pays close attention to you and your needs. They always work with you and are
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service department
by 04/16/2022on
The service professionals at Jaguar Southampton are professionals and listen to what the customer has to say/ask
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar Southampton
by 07/01/2018on
Overall the experience at this dealership was excellent. The salesman (AJ) was extremely helpful, diligent and willing to go the extra mile to satisfy me. In addition, the Centre Manager (Cara) and the Delivery Specialist (Kristina) both did everything to make my purchase as smooth as possible. I would highly recommend this dealership for someone locating to purchase a new or certified pre-owned vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar F Type Convertible
by 07/05/2017on
Engine light came on my 2016 Jaguar F Type Conv. Jaguar service promptly brought the car to their Southampton dealership who provided me a loaner car. They had my car ready when promised with all repairs done and even washed it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
