Jaguar Southampton

Jaguar Southampton
355 Hampton Rd, Southampton, NY 11968
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service department

by Unicornlady on 04/16/2022

The service professionals at Jaguar Southampton are professionals and listen to what the customer has to say/ask

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jaguar Southampton

by rac0099 on 07/01/2018

Overall the experience at this dealership was excellent. The salesman (AJ) was extremely helpful, diligent and willing to go the extra mile to satisfy me. In addition, the Centre Manager (Cara) and the Delivery Specialist (Kristina) both did everything to make my purchase as smooth as possible. I would highly recommend this dealership for someone locating to purchase a new or certified pre-owned vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jaguar F Type Convertible

by hab1969 on 07/05/2017

Engine light came on my 2016 Jaguar F Type Conv. Jaguar service promptly brought the car to their Southampton dealership who provided me a loaner car. They had my car ready when promised with all repairs done and even washed it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television

