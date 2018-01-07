Skip to main content
Jaguar Southampton

355 Hampton Rd, Southampton, NY 11968
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Southampton

Overall the experience at this dealership was excellent. The salesman (AJ) was extremely helpful, diligent and willing to go the extra mile to satisfy me. In addition, the Centre Manager (Cara) and the Delivery Specialist (Kristina) both did everything to make my purchase as smooth as possible. I would highly recommend this dealership for someone locating to purchase a new or certified pre-owned vehicle.

