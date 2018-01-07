Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Southampton
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Jaguar Southampton
by 07/01/2018on
Overall the experience at this dealership was excellent. The salesman (AJ) was extremely helpful, diligent and willing to go the extra mile to satisfy me. In addition, the Centre Manager (Cara) and the Delivery Specialist (Kristina) both did everything to make my purchase as smooth as possible. I would highly recommend this dealership for someone locating to purchase a new or certified pre-owned vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television