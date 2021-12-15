5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the second 4 Runner we've bought from Lia this year. No, we're not crazy! Upon bringing our vehicle in for it's 10,000 maintenance we noticed a brand new TRD Pro parked just outside the main entrance. Tom Pottenburgh, who sold us the 2021 vehicle, said that this 2022 model was not yet spoken for. After looking at it, Tom worked out numbers for us. We ended up trading in and taking the new model home later that day. As always, Tom was very professional and personable. We have been pleased with all personnel we've had contact with at Lia. Just yesterday we had the pleasure of meeting Andrew Small who spent time with us going over the features on this new vehicle. It is clear that Andrew really enjoys what he does. Lia is fortunate to have both Tom and Andrew in their employ. Read more