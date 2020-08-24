Lia Nissan of Colonie
Customer Reviews of Lia Nissan of Colonie
Great Sales Rep
by 08/24/2020on
My friend and I neede to each buy a new car. My first at age 65. Anthony Giles was our sales consultant. He was excellent! He took his time with both of us to make sure we each got the car we wanted. He went out of his way to make us both comfortable with the entire process. When we picked up our cars he made sure we each knew how to use all the features. When I buy another car I will come back to this dealership and ask for Anthony!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 09/16/2019on
John Attanasio was excellent. Was very knowledgeable about vehicles and not pushy at all. Gave us every option for vehicles we were interested in. I would recommend John and Lia Nissan to anyone
Lia Nissan of Colonie Service Review
by 09/15/2019on
Curtis Leach was the service advisor. Courteous and the service team kept me updated on progress of the service performed. Tasks completed included regular systems checks, oil change, and brake fluid flush.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 09/13/2019on
Hit a pot hole and destroyed my tire. Lia honored my roadside warranty and replaced my tire for free. Fast and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent sales rep
by 09/06/2019on
We have been dealing with Lia Nissan since 1997. Our sales consultant was Michael DiGioia and he was very patient with us as we were trying to make our decision on our choice vehicle. He gave us his input on the vehicles but never put any pressure on us. Great job Mike!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Simoniz review
by 05/23/2019on
Excellent top glass coat was installed. It was rubbed in using a small sponge in the interior and exterior. Everything glides right off the vehicle and nothing sticks. Really good work, less trips to the car wash I’m loving it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Rogue Service
by 05/20/2019on
Recently had my Rogue serviced at Lia Nissan Colonie. The Service Rep. (M. Sankar) was very professional, knowledgeable and courteous. The service included routine maintenance as well as warranty work. I had arrived at Lia at the appointed time and was taken right in without waiting. The work was completed at the scheduled time. The service experience was actually very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic car leasing experience
by 05/02/2019on
I came into Lia Nissan not knowing what I wanted just that they would buy my car back for more then itâs Kelley blue book value. I was invited to this event and had the pleasure to meet with John Attantanios. He convinced me that upgrading my vehicle wouldnât take too long and took the time to find the vehicle that I wanted and color that I like. He gave me a tour of the vehicle and a rundown of its features and connected my phone to the car. I never used a remote car starter so he showed me how it works for Nissan Rogue 2019. I was so happy with this lease purchase and had a good time there including lunch and breakfast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you Tom Sinkora
by 05/02/2019on
Tom, I cannot Thankyou for the service provided to me and my 2017 Nissan Rouge. Christine (Service Advisor) was fantastic from the time she was writing up my order to the time I picked my vehicle up. What an asset tLua Nissan she is. Christina kept me informed of what was happened the day I brought the car in for service and she called me with a status when she told me she was going to call and the day I was picking up the car, she personally washed and dried the car! She went above and beyond in every way. Mark (Forman), he was very informative and I felt very comfortable with what was explained to me as far as the problem. He told me it would be about 3 weeks for it to be repaired and it was just shy of that. My vehicle was returned to me in the same condition as when I brought it in with, eiththe exception of the "Cargo Covet" which was missing. Kiddos to Mark for a job well done! Tom, I want to THANKYOU for: 1. Stopping to talk to me asking what service(s) I was in for and checking on it. You were showing some genuine care! 2. Inquiring about my previous issue regarding the sunroof and making sure there was a level of satisfaction 3. When identified that the Cargo Covet was missing, you without hesitation said a new one would be ordered. Tom, I also am a Custumer Service Manager and feel very strong about how important it is to try our best to "satisfy" the customer without having a negative effect on the company. You certainly met my expectations and always have. You are a positive leader and role model for your staff. All 3 of these employees mentioned are an asset to Lia Nissan and should be commended for a " job well done"!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 04/19/2019on
Great service from people who care about your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change
by 04/10/2019on
Mike at the service desk was nice and helpful, got me started for the oil change and I was completed in a quick and timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Caring and Helpful Staff
by 03/03/2019on
Sales Manager, David Bartuch was so helpful and made the process of buying my car so easy! He was relatable and genuinely listened to me and what I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a new Frontier
by 02/22/2019on
Mike Heffernan and Pedro Fernandez were terrific...engaging, informative and thoroughly professional. I've been purchasing new cars for over 50 years and this was, hands down, my most enjoyable and productive buying experience!
Excellent, professional from start to finish
by 11/14/2018on
I went to Lia Nissan of Colonie with an objective of just gathering more information for a purchase or lease in December or maybe the early part of next year. I was greeted by Aaron Haynes who took the time to listen to what I was trying to accomplish before starting his sales pitch. He did not waste my time with any unnecessary details of models of cars or incentives that I was not interested in already. He never pushed me in a direction I was not fully prepared to go in, there was simply âno pressure sellâ. During my first encounter with Aaron he showed me 5 or 6 different models of the two cars that I was interested in. He knew what accessory package I was looking for and answered in each model and answered all my questions directly and without hesitation. When it came time to ârun the numbersâ he took the time to do a side by side comparison of two models I was most interested in. At no time during this encounter did I ever feel like I had lost control of negotiation which is a welcome change to how some dealerships in Albany operate. This was a pleasant surprise because I had grown used to the âhard sellâ tactics of other salespeople at other dealerships. At pickup time Aaron spent well over what seemed like an hour with me going over all of the bells and whistles of my new purchase. I could not have been happier with my entire interaction with all members of the Lia Nissan of Colonie staff, and especially my salesperson, Aaron Haynes. New Altima Owner - Niskayuna, NY
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CVT FAILURE
by 11/08/2018on
service advisor Mike: he listens and understand what i trying say about CVT issues jugger and binding and whining noise. he took for a ride heard issues. He respects and sees i have extended warranty. nicely manner he made another apointment ( that day for oil change) and diagnose CVT issues. Made new appointment because have to do extnesive repair and provide me rental (my ext warranty covers).. OH yeah i would buy from Lia Again with extneded warranty plan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/04/2018on
We worked with Vincent Feliciano who took us for a test drive and pointed out the features of this truck. He worked to get us a fair value on our trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
leaking oil
by 09/19/2018on
Called John Elmendorf, about oil leak. Took me in and repaired problem in less than hour. Was polite, apologetic and did not charge for repair. Treated Great!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing a Nissan
by 09/06/2018on
I just leaned my car and I'm was very pleased with my sales person and the manager Tom Sinkora. The experience could of not been more pleasant. These guys worked to make sure I had exactly what I wanted in a car. Thank you very much t ok both of them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Rogue
by 08/30/2018on
Vincent Feliciano was an awesome salesperson. He answered all of my questions, treated me with respect, ultimate professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
JOHN ELMENDORF
by 08/02/2018on
Deserves a5 star rating. Very fast service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Aaron Haynes
by 07/27/2018on
Was my sales rep., and did a bang up job from start to finish.He located the car I wanted, and was available on call during the negotiations to answer all questions. His performance was professional and cordial at all times. He meets the standards that I am accustomed to in my previous dealing with Lia. A very good experience in all respects. Lia is still my favorite dealer because of Aaron Haynes.
1 Comments