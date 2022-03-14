Curry Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Curry Chevrolet
Curry Chevrolet
by 03/14/2022on
Anthony and Marcia were personable and professional. They both went over and above to make sure I was happy with my purchase. It was a pleasure working with both of them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 04/21/2021on
Went in for routine oil change and inspection and all went smoothly. The work was performed in a very reasonable amount of time and all the staff at the service desks were pleasant and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
chevy
by 01/20/2020on
good service and friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Troy!
by 12/29/2019on
I just purchased my first car today at this dealership and it was the best feeling ever! I had the pleasure to purchase with Troy and he did a phenomenal job on getting me the car that was a perfect fit for me and working out the best possible deal. I left the dealership feeling not only excited but confident that I made the best desicion after visiting multiple dealerships. I am so happy with my brand new car and I also want to mention one of the managers Cindy, she was so kind to my son and very informative about the Chevy brand. Overall 5 stars and I would recommend anyone, first time car buyer or already have owned a car to visit this dealership, ask for Troy!
2018 Silverado purchase
by 10/24/2018on
Great experience, great staff and great price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Body Shop Experience
by 11/30/2017on
My experience at Curry Body Shop was less than stellar. I had brought in my car for repair to my fender and bumper the week of November 6th. Geico had issued a check for $744 to fix it. It was returned to me with the bumper fixed correctly, but the fender was not fixed properly- I could see where they had to putty the molding. So, I had to return the car to them on November 16th to replace the fender because the crack on the fender could not be fixed. Geico had to reissued payment to replace the fender. I was informed on 11/21 that my car was ready for pick-up, so I arrived there at 4:30 p..m. However, the fender was not aligned with the rest of the car, the interior lining of the fender was not clipped on properly, and the headlight sensor was on. I had to wait an additional hour for them to fix it. The manager and staff initially gave me the car without doing a quality check, and this is unacceptable. Therefore, I will not use this body shop again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst car place ever
by 01/29/2017on
Worst car place ever! Ronni mancinelli, has absolutely no manners, or even the remote ability to know what customer service means. Rude, nasty attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Need to be re qualified
by 12/19/2015on
Was there for a loud squeaky noise on the back of the drivers seat. Instead of attempting to repair or replace it The service manager leads me into the back yard to show me all the new cars have the same problem.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great sales staff/ service is the worst ever
by 12/18/2015on
I got the best deal on a Cruze at this dealership However I wouldn't go back to that service department even if it was free
New 2015 Chevy Traverse
by 07/08/2015on
I purchased a 2015 AWD Traverse LT1. I initially considered leasing but eventually ended up purchasing the car. Laura and Andrew worked out a good lease deal for me. They were very considerate and patient and met our outlined pricing needs. Eventually, when we decided to switch our decision to purchasing they were supportive and worked out a very good deal for us again. We were able to go from deciding to buying the car to walking out with the car in a matter of hours. Very importantly we carried out a lot of our interactions over the internet and phone. For busy professionals like my wife and myself this saved us a lot of time. Their friendliness and professionalism was an important reason for us choosing to buy with Curry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
manager was very disrepectful
by 07/30/2013on
i made an appointment to come in on a saturday he was with a customer i told him i was there he said he would be with me in a few minutes after i waited 1/2 an hour he told the salesman that he was too busy to see me because he had a lot of people to see but i made an appointment with him on a wednesday.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable