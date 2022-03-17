5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking to purchase a Ford Ranger and downsize from the F150 that I was driving. I met with Jesse G - and we spoke about the selection of Rangers that Sayville had on the lot. I was impressed with the selection...XL, XLT, Lariats. I was interested in one of the XLT's because of the options. We went back inside and Jesse asked if I would like to test drive one. Within 5 minutes, I was out on the road test driving it. While I was out driving, they appraised my vehicle and honestly gave me a better trade in value than Carvana, KBB, or Edmunds ! This trade in value coupled with the Ford 0% financing made it a done deal. Jesse, throughout the process was informative and extremely courteous. I agreed on the price and drove home for the title and extra key. While I was doing that they installed the Ford oem drop in bed liner that I wanted for the truck. When I got back, the truck was ready and I met with Tom in finance to complete the paperwork - again no pressure - and a very enjoyable experience. With the papers signed and the truck ready to go, I met with Noah who connected my phone with the truck's Sync 3 system. Everyone I met while at the dealership was courteous - no pressure at any point in the purchase process. I am glad to have met and worked with Jesse in purchasing a new Ford. Read more