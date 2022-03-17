Customer Reviews of Sayville Ford
Ten out of Ten
by 03/17/2022on
A 10 out of 10 is not usually synonymous with car dealerships and services. But I have never had a bad experience nor do I have one negative thing to say about Sayville Ford. Everyone I have dealt with is knowledgeable, helpful, empathetic, courteous and just plain great. Henceforth, a 10 out of 10 from me
Great to deal with
by 03/08/2022on
Just purchased a new vehicle from Sayville ford and had very limited time to complete the deal. I met Ryan Deverux in sales and he was able to complete the entire deal in a very timely fashion. The entire process went smooth and the staff were very friendly. Strongly recommend Sayville ford when looking to purchase a vehicle.
Sales
by 03/03/2022on
Dealt with Mariana. Great service, car is amazing👍🏼
Escape
by 02/25/2022on
Excellent service. Helpful, courteous and very knowledgeable. It's always a great experience.
Love my factory order!!
by 02/15/2022on
Marianna helped me with process of building a 2022 factory order f150. With Chris K also helping with order, my truck was designed exactly how I wanted it. When just arrived , I also had Paul and Tom in finance help me to trade in my 2018 and get smoothly into my new truck. Love dealing with Sayville, always friendly, knowledgeable assistance. Stress free and I walk out happy. Let’s not forget Colin also helped me to pair my phone and explain CarPlay and features of the new truck. Thank you
Did I just buy a new car ?
by 01/20/2022on
I was looking to purchase a Ford Ranger and downsize from the F150 that I was driving. I met with Jesse G - and we spoke about the selection of Rangers that Sayville had on the lot. I was impressed with the selection...XL, XLT, Lariats. I was interested in one of the XLT's because of the options. We went back inside and Jesse asked if I would like to test drive one. Within 5 minutes, I was out on the road test driving it. While I was out driving, they appraised my vehicle and honestly gave me a better trade in value than Carvana, KBB, or Edmunds ! This trade in value coupled with the Ford 0% financing made it a done deal. Jesse, throughout the process was informative and extremely courteous. I agreed on the price and drove home for the title and extra key. While I was doing that they installed the Ford oem drop in bed liner that I wanted for the truck. When I got back, the truck was ready and I met with Tom in finance to complete the paperwork - again no pressure - and a very enjoyable experience. With the papers signed and the truck ready to go, I met with Noah who connected my phone with the truck's Sync 3 system. Everyone I met while at the dealership was courteous - no pressure at any point in the purchase process. I am glad to have met and worked with Jesse in purchasing a new Ford.
Living on the Edge with my Ford!
by 01/16/2022on
Marianna was and will always be a dream to work with! I’ve been dealing with her for 6 years now and from the beginning she listens, really gets to know you and cares about finding the right vehicle to fit your needs. Always a pleasure!
My perfect car at the perfect place
by 01/16/2022on
Marianna knew I was looking for my next car and called me when she had one that she thought might be good. From the moment I saw it I knew she had done it. Buying was easy and the paperwork was a breeze. Everything about Sayville told me I was dealing with pros who cared. Looking forward to having them take care of future servicing. I was impressed and confident they all had my best interests in mind.
AWESOME EXPERIENCE
by 01/15/2022on
I had an awesome experience with Sayville Ford when purchasing my new f150. Everyone I dealt with was extremely nice and accommodating. My salesmen, Vinny, was excellent. He was attentive, personable and on top of everything! He definitely made me feel comfortable throughout the entire process. Both Vinny and Tom (Finance) were able to work with me and help me get a great deal. I was trading in my old truck and they were so helpful through the whole process, even when I was having an issue with getting my title. I was back and forth on the phone with Vinny for a couple days before the deal was finally made. He was so patient! Vinny even followed up with me the next day to see how I was liking my new truck. Thank you to everyone at Sayville Ford!
Rob T
by 01/08/2022on
Robert made the whole process of buying my first car amazing. He is such a great guy. Nothing bad to say about him.
Great experience
by 12/30/2021on
Ordered my bronco here. From start to finish the process was quick and easy. No headaches. Rob was great
Great Place to Buy a Ford!
by 12/30/2021on
Worth the drive! My Salesman, Rob T. is a very welcoming and knowledgeable salesman. Friendly and professional. Highly recommended. Even knew where to get a dog seat that fits perfectly in my new Bronco. Rob and my financial guy were informative and patient with me and made that process quick and put me at ease. Got a Great Deal! This is the best dealer on the Island!
Above and Beyond for Customer Experience
by 12/29/2021on
I went in and was given the opportunity to work with Vinny. He was honest and caring when working with me to get a new car. He was able to work with me over every question I had. I would recommend going to see Vinny if you were looking for a new car or commercial vehicle.
Great salesman!
by 12/29/2021on
I recently bought a new vehicle from sayville ford and Rob Tarnowski was very helpful. He answered all my questions and made the process very easy. I highly recommend asking for Rob.
Sayville Team Rose and Colin
by 12/15/2021on
What an amazing car buying experience I had with this team! My sales person Rose was so patient with me because I changed my mind on my original choice! She was so sweet and happy for my new purchase! Colin was so thorough on all the functions on the SUV and explained everything! I would recommend using them to all friends and family! Picked it out Saturday and had it Monday afternoon! Love my new Explorer!!! Thanks for all you did for me!
Best car buying experience ever!
by 12/07/2021on
Highly recommend the staff at Sayville Ford! I have to say in all my years in car shopping, this way by far the best. Nick, Jason and Colin go above and beyond to make this experience seamless and accommodating. Their professionalism and knowledge cannot be beat. My family and I will continue to utilize Sayville Ford for all our future car purchases! Thank you!
Awesome dealership
by 12/01/2021on
Robert Tarnowwski was great. Professional from the minute I walked in Happy with my purchase. You got to love a family run dealership Tony
Marianna rocks!
by 11/30/2021on
Have bought and leased many cars at Sayville Ford over the years and always have been treated great with no no funny business or unexpected fees. Marianna is professional, nice and super accommodating and has gona above and beyond for us in our search for new cars. Sayville Ford is lucky to have her and would recommend anyone to buy or lease cars through her. Also Tom in finance dept. makes the process easy and stress free.
Ryan D.
by 11/30/2021on
Ryan Devereux was a great salesman from start to finish. I ended up walking out a few days ago but he called me back once the car I wanted became available and we were able to work out a deal. He was never pushy or over the top, he listened to what I had to do to get into the car, and we made it work. Everything was a breeze while working with Ryan.
Outstanding salesman
by 11/27/2021on
Vincent visceglia was extremely honest, professional, courteous and knowledgeable about his product. The buying experience was made easy and pleasant I highly recommend this salesman and this dealership
Complete transparent
by 11/27/2021on
My salesman was Vincent. Was so happy with his honesty and good advice. When the time comes to buy again I will ask for him. Such a pleasure.
