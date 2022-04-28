Lexus of Smithtown
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Smithtown
Buy HERE!
by 04/28/2022on
So to start, this was my first brand new vehicle purchase. Shawn and Fahad were awesome through the whole process. Both very patient and transparent. Made the process super easy. Denise in the finance department was also phenomenal. They made me feel right at home and part of the Lexus Family. I’ll never go anywhere else again! 10/10 recommend. They’ve got good vibes over here.
New lexus
by 08/28/2021on
I want to thank Ken Goldberg for a most pleasant and professional sales experience. I want to thank Carlos for a thorough lesson in regard to all the functions of the car
Samantha Klaus is a shining star.
by 08/04/2021on
The whole experience of buying a car was great. Samantha allays was so well informed and helpful. This is my third time buying a car at your dealership and having Samantha there explaining everything was the best experience ever. She has such a great personality and puts you at ease. I never felt stressed or anxious. I left Lexus of Smithtown ( as the old saying goes) “with a smile on my face and a song in my heart”. So happy that Samantha was my sales consultant. She is an asset to Lexus I also want to thank Denise Plourde for all her help on the financial end. This dealership most definitely receives a FIVE star rating from me.
Technology Friendly
by 05/14/2021on
Just wanted to compliment Carlos employed at Lexus of Smithtown who explains the technology of the car. This is our 5th Lexux lease from this dealership with each one having new technology.. Carlos explained everything in terms us seniors could understand...he was professional and knowledgeable and asset to the Lexus family ...
A new car for nana.
by 03/30/2021on
I knew exactly what I wanted when I entered the dealership. The salesman did not waste time. He found the car I wanted and the deal was done. I picked up the car today. Carlos explained the controls of the car perfectly. He was knowledgeable and answered all questions. I was very pleased!
A love this car owner
by 01/20/2021on
Ive been in a lot of dealerships in my life . THIS ONE IS THE BEST I HAVE EVER BEEN IN, BY FAR. The salesmen are great people and know everything about the car. I can't say enough about the service I received. I will recommend my new car 100% and everyone that works in that building for their expertise and kindness!!!
Amazing
by 06/26/2020on
I Bought a beautiful 2020 rx350 for my dad on fathers day. Rene did a great job explaning the features and showing me the options available. Def highly recommended. James also showed me the technolgy piece few days after purchaae great walkthrough
Charles Greene Lexus if Smithtown
by 12/04/2019on
Charles is the best sales executive I have dealt with in my 30 years of car buying. This is the fourth car I have purchased from him. Top notch
A Great Experience
by 09/05/2019on
I had a great experience with Lexus. First and most importantly I like to thank John Valveri for being very professional and personable in making this happen. I like to than Denise (loan and admin work) and Sean (Tech) for their input as well. Bottom line..............this was the best experience I ever had in purchasing a car. Kind regards. BM
Smith town Lexus
by 02/21/2019on
Great place to purchase a Lexus. No high pressure and they really seem to care for their customers. Our sales person Suzi Boucher was absolutely the kindest and most caring person to help us through this complicated transaction. She was wonderful.
Amazing SUV and service too!
by 01/04/2019on
I picked up my first Lexus tonight and from the help we received making the carâs selection down to every little detail, the service was extraordinary and a step above any experience we have had with other dealers. The beauty and amazing ride of the RX 350 speak for themselves. So far, everything has been spectacular!
Accommodating and pleasant customer service
by 09/22/2018on
Well, my initial impression was slightly disappointing because I unfortunately had to wait longer than anticipated to get the car I was willing to pick up same day due to paperwork delays with the storm was hitting by the processing center. Not their fault - but an inconvenience to the client regardless and putting me over a week out. BUT...Caleb was so thorough and meticulous and personable with me from the second I came into Lexus to shop till the moment I finally picked up my car that any concerns were ultimately squashed. He is the reason I decided to pu she with Lexus. His dedication to the client is exemplary and should be recognized. Matt worked hard to accommodate my inconvenience by getting me a loaner and going above and beyond to make an exception for me to please his client and retain a good business relationship, and Caleb stayed on top of everything answering Qs and involving upper management when needed. They even went further and gave me a remote start to offset my inconvenience and as the client, they could not have done more to alleviate, impress and resolve. Denise handled the loan processing seamlessly and with ease and obvious knowledge and she ensured I was comfortable and clear with all docs and packages added. This team did an outstanding job and my original disappointment is far dissolved. They turned this around and should be commended for how well they worked to resolve the issue and satisfy the client. I am telling this story because I would choose a company that builds and repairs a relationship over one that never made One to begging with. They are amazing and I would certainly recommend :) thank you Caleb Matt and Denise for making my experience excellent and for all your hard work, it is very much appreciated
Great overall experience
by 09/18/2018on
We had a great experience with our sales representative Ken Goldberg. This is our 2nd vehicle with him and we cant be happier.
Great dealership
by 08/10/2018on
Great vehicle selection backed by professional, knowledgeable and friendly staff. Joe and Jim were excellent and helped us every step of the way to make sure everything ran smoothly. Thank you
Recently purchased a pre-owned Subaru Forester
by 11/20/2017on
Our experience at Lexus IS Smithtown was wonderful. Even though we were purchasing a car that was not a Lexus, the sales, finance and tech support staff were extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Our sales associate, Tabetha Pradel, was wonderful and made the process very easy. We look forward to returning to Lexus of Smithtown in the future for another purchase.
Lexus of Smithtown and Rob Romano
by 09/16/2017on
Sitting in the customer lounge at Smithtown Lexus you hear a lot of talk of other dealerships and their customer service. I am very proud to mention our service manager Rob Romano and his team as the best of any experience that I've had the privilege of interacting with. Excellent. Professional and very compassionate about the customer and the Lexus name.
NO ATTACK TACTICS WHEN WALKING THROUGH THE DOOR
by 08/16/2017on
Although I didn't finalize my purchase last night the receptionist (Louise) and the sales associate (Bill Pottetti) where both wonderful... No hassle, bombarding or salesmen hovering over you.... No high pressure tactics or pushes to meet their manager... A truly relaxing experience that leaves little to be desired... Bill Pottetti was exceptional, well knowledge on the product line (LC500) and extremely professional. Louse who greeted me was polite and even offered to assist me herself should I needed anything and even unlocked the car for me to have a first hand experience in the vehicle of my choice.... Again I felt so relaxed and ZERO pressure as I will return to purchase this vehicle. Thank you guys
New car Lease Lexus ES 350
by 08/02/2017on
This was our 2nd Lease with Lexus of Smithtown. Ken Goldberg is a true professional, very knowledgeable about all Lexus vehicles and showed appreciation of our time. Ken is one of the reasons why we choose Lexus of Smithtown. We never once felt pressured nor did we ever feel, at anytime, that we were taken advantage of. When it was time to go over our vehicle's controls and functions, Shawn did a fabulous job! It was the last day of the month and they had a line of cars to deliver but Shawn never rushed us. Even though he probably has shown the same features to hundreds of customers, he understands that it's our first time in this new vehicle and demonstrated his patience. Some Dealers you may forget the employees names or issues but you will never forget how they made feel....At Lexus of Smithtown you'll never forget their names or how important they made you feel. Thanks to all
Great Experience, Amazing Car
by 07/29/2017on
I had an outstanding experience due to the professional and caring team at Smithtown. Ali, Mr. Meyer, & Mr. Rossworn made it possible for me to purchase a beautiful RX350, with the mileage I needed and amazing features. This is my 3rd RX and the 4th Lexus in the family, all from Smithtown. The experience at Smithtown Lexus from sales and financing, to service is excellent. They put customer relations ahead of everything else, which makes the process so much less stressful than what I have experienced with other companies.
I had a great experience!
by 06/28/2017on
Renee H. assisted me once I arrived at the showroom. He was professional, pleasant and well informed about the vehicles and their features. He was able to quickly identify the best models for me to consider and then ultimately purchase. He indulged me in multiple test drives, calls and visits before making my final selection. Once I identified the model and options I wanted he had my vehicle registered, insured and ready for delivery the next day. I will recommend this dealership to anyone who seeks to buy or lease a Lexus! -Lynn L.
Excellent dealer
by 06/04/2017on
Recently Purchased my fifth vehicle from Lexus of Smithtown. Their personnel treat their customers like family. Never have any issues from the pricing to the delivery. Everyone extremely professional. Have known Rob Meyer for many years. Even though he is no longer a salesperson he took the time to meet with me to explain my options. Introduced me to Charles Greene to complete my purchase who was able to answer any and all inquiries. So personable. Charles attempted to introduce me to the service reps but I declined. I've been dealing with Ray Romano in service for many years so the introduction was not necessary. Ray always goes well beyond. Entered the dealership at 8:45 pm and completed my purchase by 9:10. Amazing. Delivery of the vehicle was also completed in the most efficient manner. James O'Connor the tech specialist answered every question with complete satisfaction. I can't praise the dealership staff enough.