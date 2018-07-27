Skip to main content
Competition INFINITI

587 Middle Country Rd, Saint James, NY 11780
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Competition INFINITI

26 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience!

by Mnjcavanagh on 07/27/2018

Anthony Davis made my first experience leasing an Infiniti simple and painless. He was friendly, knowledgeable, and honest throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding! Andrea Contreras!

by jetjustin on 07/23/2018

She is kind, knowledgeable, and professional. It's happy buying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another great experience

by Auntdede04 on 07/18/2018

Vanessa Caruso at Competition Infiniti is a wonderful sales person. She's very professional, not pushy, always gets me the best deal she can. She's very knowledgeable and spends as much time as you need to go over the details of your car. I've owned 5 cars from the same dealership. I don't even look elsewhere because I don't think I can beat my past experiences. Also, you cannot beat the service department. It is truly the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Qx60 excellent car

by forever12 on 06/29/2018

It was a pleasure to do business with competition Infiniti everything went smooth thanks to the excellent salesman lenny vilsaint!he was very patient nice welcoming and answer all questions he make everything seems easy before I know it I went out with a new car! Thank you Infiniti thank you lenny!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beyond Satisfied

by CarolAnnp on 06/29/2018

Brandon Russell is the kind of salesman everyone needs to deal with when buying a car. He was thorough, straightforward and extremely accommodating! I went in knowing what I wanted in a car but needed it to be affordable and he worked very hard to make that happen. All the people I came in contact with at Competition Infiniti were friendly and helpful. A very pleasant experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease of Q50s

by Q50lease on 06/01/2018

I had the pleasure of working with Lenny Vilsaint in Sales at Competition Infiniti for the past two months. I first went to Competition but walked out as I wanted to continue to research other vehicles. Of all the salespeople from different dealerships I interacted with, Lenny made me feel the most welcome and provided the most information. He spent so much time finding the exact vehicle I was looking for and was always quick to answer my many questions via phone or email. Do not hesitate to come to the wonderful team at Competition Infiniti and do yourself a favor and ask for Lenny.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vanessa Caruso

by Danobie on 05/30/2018

Vanessa was a pleasure to work with when I leased my 2019 QX 50. There was no sales pressure on me and she was very knowelegable about the product. She made the process enjoyable and I would recommend her to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vanessa Caruso best sales person 2018

by Crossroad28 on 05/23/2018

If you want to be treated with respect take your business to Vanessa Caruso at Competition Infiniti in Smithtown. Not only will you receive kind and pleasant care but the friendly staff will make you feel like family. As a female especially, car shopping can be quite intimidating but not with Vanessa at competition infiniti. She makes this experience relaxing and enjoyable with her calming presence and her friendly smile there is no pressure and no stress. You can walk away not feeling guilty or angry as many other dealerships can leave you feeling. The showroom is clean. The lighting is bright and the variety of vehicles they have to offer will surpass any of your needs. From the receptionist at the front door to the service staff they make you feel comfortable. I have just leased my third vehicle from Vanessa. Although I have shopped around to other dealerships with my last lease just to see what other cars are available to meet my needs both space wise and financially, she has set the bar high and I have yet to find a sales person that can surpass my experience. She is knowledgeable, professional and a true asset to the team at infiniti.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST AS ALWAYS

by Marta8834 on 04/08/2018

Great deal...great people..Vanessa Caruso is just pleasure to deal with &#128077;&#128077;&#128077;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent purchase of an Infiniti QX60

by Jakidy1 on 04/01/2018

Paul Matriciano was excellent from start to finish.He was to the point. He was very patient with my daughter and myself and he answered all our questions. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience !!!!

by NewBuyer on 03/29/2018

This could not have gone smoother. Andreas Contreras was great! She explained everything clearly, and quickly as I was on my lunch break and she didnt give me a run around. Straight and to the point.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience at Competition Infinity

by Infinitiman on 03/29/2018

Today I drove out of competition Infinity on Long Island a happy customers. Brandon Russel was able to reduce his price on my 2018 Q70L money lease . In addition he suggested a new teaming arrangement with an insurance broker. The broker was able to save me over $1,100 per year . This. Paid for a yearly protection plus on tires , wheel-rim, windshield, dentplus road service. Thanks Brandon your service was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smithtown Competition Infiniti

by cooky3g on 03/10/2018

My Experience at competition infiniti Smithtown could not have gone better my salesperson Brandon Russell was a complete pleasure to work with him along with Katie Seminario made my car buying experience exceptionally easy and enjoyable from start to finish .I highly recommend them if your in the market .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely Happy

by Silverlining on 02/26/2018

I was looking for a Q50 since I already owned a INFINITI G35x and loved it. My salesman was Eddie Figueroa, he helped me get a great deal on the car I wanted. I was able to text Eddie on this day off to get additional information and complete everything for the next day. I am now enjoying my new car. Thank you again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Pj7528pj on 02/19/2018

Leased a Q60 red from Competition Infiniti and I have to say that Brandon Russell made all the difference in the world regarding my decision to commit. Very informed on all the vehicles and put absolutely no pressure in the sale. Highly recommend the dealership and Brandon as your dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time at Competition Infiniti

by N01doorman on 01/29/2018

When my wife and I walked into Competition Infiniti, the first thing that impressed us was the very friendly receptionist. She directed us to the waiting room with complimentary refreshments. We asked if we could take a walk around and look at some of the cars outside. She gave us quick directions on navigating through the building. Her directions were spot on! After looking at some of the cars outside, we were introduced to Brandon Russell. Now I am not a person for salesmen personally. But Brandon, had us at ease the moment he started asking what our needs were. I have never been so impressed with his knowledge of the Infiniti. Before long, we were looking to sign and leave a deposit . Love the dealership, Love the super friendly service and especially love the car!!! A +++ for this experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Competition Infiniti

by RobertW81 on 01/26/2018

My visit at Competition Infiniti in Smithtown was pleasant with excellent sales from Brandon Russell. He made me at ease on my purchase and gave me all options on the price I wanted. I appreciate his patience and his honesty which allow me to purchase the car Ive always wanted. Thanks again Brandon Russell for your quality customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Competition Infiniti

by BobbyJL on 01/01/2018

Everyone we met at Infiniti were great. Always concerned that we were being helped. Our salesman, Tyler Hirt was excellent. Knowledgeable, courteous and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Cpafrank on 12/14/2017

Vinny Trapani and Darlene Titus were so helpful with my new Q50 Red Sport. Very happy with the time they spent. This is my 4th INFINITI from Competition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales review

by Ikymd12 on 10/31/2017

My salesperson at Competition Infiniti,Vanessa Caruso was outstanding..Honest,informative and able to get me the price i wanted without the usual salesperson issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Weak, very weak

by thew60 on 07/28/2011

I went to this dealer in search of a pre owned "G" sedan. I was directed to a salesman who was clearly not very well versed in the brand nor the model. I looked at and drove several cars, and finally drove one with the asking price and features I was interested in. After spending an hour looking at and test driving cars my wife and I went inside and sat down at the salesman's desk where it took him all of 20 seconds to tell me the car I was interested in was SOLD. It should have been game over right there, but I gave him another chance. Saw some other cars and made another offer. All he wanted to do was get me to finance so the dealer could get a piece of the interest. "I can get you in the car for xxx dollars a month!" I wanted to puke. When I told him I was paying cash, his interest in me waned quickly. After making another offer he came back with a mad introducing himself as the manager. This man promptly made me feel quite small telling me what a "prestige vehicle" he was selling and that it was worth more than I offered because he had such "prestige vahicles" Really ?? I ran out of there so fast. I would up purchasing the car at another Infiniti dealer where it was the BEST car buying experience I ever had for a VERY fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
