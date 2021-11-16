Competition BMW of Smithtown
Customer Reviews of Competition BMW of Smithtown
BUYER BEWARE*****
by 11/16/2021on
I have a 2019 BMW X5(worst decision ever to purchase, please heed my warning). The car just stopped working completely. Unable to drive and incredibly dangerous. My car is very rarely used and had less than 20k miles on it. I purchased it under the assumption the car would be safe to transport my 4 year old daughter, unfortunately with the car's high level of unreliability that is not the case. I dropped the car off at BMW, or rather the car had to get TOWED to BMW because it was unable to move. No loaner car was provided on day one so we were left with no means to transport our 4 year old daughter back and forth to preschool. Hands down the worst experience possible, i highly recommend you not USE this dealership COMPETITION BMW OF SMITHTOWN or atleast be warned at their incredibly POOR business practices and LACK of REGARD for ANY OF THEIR CUSTOMERS concerns. I was reached out to days later informed that this issue happens ALL THE TIME and that it is a QUICK FIX and it is COMPLETELY COVERED under the new car warranty. This is all recorded on the multiple phone calls i had with COMPETITION BMW OF SMITHTOWN. THIS WAS WELL OVER A MONTH AGO AND WE STILL HAVE NO CAR***** We were contacted a week or 2 later by BMW saying they decided not to cover this under warranty because there was some type of liquid damage(THAT WAS CLEARLY NOT VISIBLE DURING THE INITIAL DIAGNOSTIC WHEN THE REPAIR REP REACHED OUT TO ME ASSERTING THIS ****HAPPENS ALL THE TIME**** AND WILL BE COMPLETELY COVERED AT NO COST. Bait + Shift poor business practices at trying to overcharge a problem that should be completely covered that was committed as completely covered. I then reached out to customer relations at BMW corporate and the rep , ARIES(name), confirmed this is incredibly poor practice and she will work to get this resolved. TO NO AVAIL, i still have no car. Joseph Geosits(Manager at Competition BMW) + Joseph Gras(Manager at Competition BMW) DO NOT CARE ABOUT THEIR CUSTOMERS, BUYER BEWARE
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No competition at Competition BMW in St James
by 08/15/2018on
This is our 3rd CPO BMW from Competition BMW. There Dealship from the Sales people in our particular case Doug Monette, BMW Genius Jorge Urrea-Vallejo, Business Manager Helga Carroll, Asst Service Manager Rudy Alanis everyone has been amazing. You feel that they are there to help with any of your needs. I wouldnt ever go anywhere else. Give this dealership the opportunity to help you in your decision to purchase a BMW. Thanks Maureen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Breath of Fresh Air
by 08/13/2018on
Rudy Alanis was my Service Advisor at Competition BMW. It was my first time going to Competition BMW and WOW what a difference it was from another dealership I had been going to on the South Shore. Everything was a five star experience at Competition ! This will be my next new car purchase location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW 330i purchase
by 06/25/2018on
It was a pleasure working with Antonella Martinis on the purchase of my 2018 330i. This is the second car I leased through Competition and Antonella helped me both times. I will defintely recommend Competition BMW and Antonella if you are in the market for a BMW
Recently bought BMW 320i x
by 06/21/2018on
Joseph Deinzer, the sales rep, was very friendly and extremely knowledgeable. I approached him with the exact car that I wanted, and what I wanted to spend. He patiently worked with my wife and I to find the features that I was looking for. He explained a few extra features to us that were available, and in the end, our car was a little less than what I expected to pay. Helga Carroll thoroughly explained all of our financial options and did not pressure us at all to make a decision on anything right away. In all it was an enjoyable experience for us with very little stress. We love our BMW, it rides like a dream.
Excellent service gorgeous facility
by 05/21/2018on
The service at competition bmw of smithtown is outstanding. Very fast and accurate repairs. The car was returned clean and without fault. I highly recommend them to either purchase a new vehicle or service yours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ALWAYS GREAT SERVICE!
by 05/04/2016on
Competition always is a pleasure to work with on my car....everyone is friendly, respectful and courteous. Been dealing with them for many many years and wouldn't want to go anywhere else! Joe is THE BEST!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nina Maldonado was a true professional.
by 05/03/2016on
Smithtown BMW was a pleasure to do business with. Easy and professional. No mucking around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service/Great Dealer
by 05/03/2016on
Brought my car in for a low tire pressure reading. As it turns out the car needed two tires(I have a 435xi with low profile tires) and some issue with the rims. Thankfully, my sales guy suggested I get tire and rim insurance. I was given a loaner car and a couple of days later my car was returned to me at my office I had 2 new tires and my rims fixed. Car was washed and good as new! Competition service department is the best! I always have a great service experience at Competition BMW! In the past I used another dealer for 2 other BMWs and can tell you that the Competition experience is noticeably different and better. I am a Competition fan now and will never go anyplace else. My sales guy was great, my Service Rep great and the Service Dept excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior Service
by 05/03/2016on
Competition BMW in St. James, NY provides superior customer service. My personal representative, Joe Fiorentine is always accessible, accommodates my busy schedule, provides me with a loaner car, and follows up after the service appointments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Courteous and knowledgeable staff
by 04/19/2016on
Upon entering the dealership ,I was greeting with a welcoming smile and a friendly "Good Afternoon". I was promptly introduced to one of the sales staff who walked me through the showroom to his desk. The showroom is spotless, well organized with a nice variety of available models. The sales person was courteous, attentive to my comments and questions and didn't push any dealer agenda. My questions were answered satisfactorily and after a test drive, the sales person worked the numbers and we shook hands on the deal. It was probably the most enjoyable car-buying experience I've had. Two days later the car was ready for pick up. After a brief visit with the financial officer to sign the paperwork, it was off to the car. The sales person went through all the particulars to get me up to speed and I was off. I've since been contacted to set up an encore session with one of the "Genius" staff to go over any questions I may have now that I've been driving the car for a month and a half and to get into some more detail about the numerous features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long time customer.
by 04/19/2016on
Even though I have an older car I always bring it back to the deasler.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 04/15/2016on
everything went perfect. our sales person Phil was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 04/01/2016on
We had a great experience came from another BMW dealer and was thrilled with the information that was sheared w us. We knew exactly where our money was being spent!! Highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/11/2015on
Great staff, great service always a pleasure. In and out makes servicing vehicle easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience!
by 12/11/2015on
Marc Humanitzki was the most professional and courteous salesperson that I've ever dealt with. He was able to get us the exact car we wanted at a great price even though we had credit issuess and a trade in. I couldn't be more satisfied with the whole experience... Beautiful facilities also!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experiance I've ever had!
by 12/04/2015on
My husband and I went car shopping in different dealerships but I must say that the BMW In smithtown was buy far the best! Nina the sales associate to Jonathan the sales manager and Ron in finance were all amazing. Not pushy at all and they were very imformative. 1st car buying experience I have loved in a very long time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Friendly Staff
by 12/01/2015on
I would definitely purchase another vehicle and get my car serviced here. Friendly staff that answer on time and make sure all questions & concerns are answered properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Competition BMW
by 11/25/2015on
The dealership is very friendly and eager to please. Russell, our salesman is very hands on and knowledgeable. He encouraged us to contact him with any issues or concerns that may come up in the future or just to say hello. Wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent car service
by 11/24/2015on
I love this dealership they are the best.they take care of your vehicle the way its suppose to be taking care of
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Service even for the simplest of things
by 11/24/2015on
Service manager was great. She listened to my requested, it was noted, and addressed. It did not matter that the request was to see the nail, if it was indeed a nail, in my tire once it was retrieved. My request was taken seriously, handled professionally and respectfully and not questioned or asked why with a snicker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes