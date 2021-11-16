1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have a 2019 BMW X5(worst decision ever to purchase, please heed my warning). The car just stopped working completely. Unable to drive and incredibly dangerous. My car is very rarely used and had less than 20k miles on it. I purchased it under the assumption the car would be safe to transport my 4 year old daughter, unfortunately with the car's high level of unreliability that is not the case. I dropped the car off at BMW, or rather the car had to get TOWED to BMW because it was unable to move. No loaner car was provided on day one so we were left with no means to transport our 4 year old daughter back and forth to preschool. Hands down the worst experience possible, i highly recommend you not USE this dealership COMPETITION BMW OF SMITHTOWN or atleast be warned at their incredibly POOR business practices and LACK of REGARD for ANY OF THEIR CUSTOMERS concerns. I was reached out to days later informed that this issue happens ALL THE TIME and that it is a QUICK FIX and it is COMPLETELY COVERED under the new car warranty. This is all recorded on the multiple phone calls i had with COMPETITION BMW OF SMITHTOWN. THIS WAS WELL OVER A MONTH AGO AND WE STILL HAVE NO CAR***** We were contacted a week or 2 later by BMW saying they decided not to cover this under warranty because there was some type of liquid damage(THAT WAS CLEARLY NOT VISIBLE DURING THE INITIAL DIAGNOSTIC WHEN THE REPAIR REP REACHED OUT TO ME ASSERTING THIS ****HAPPENS ALL THE TIME**** AND WILL BE COMPLETELY COVERED AT NO COST. Bait + Shift poor business practices at trying to overcharge a problem that should be completely covered that was committed as completely covered. I then reached out to customer relations at BMW corporate and the rep , ARIES(name), confirmed this is incredibly poor practice and she will work to get this resolved. TO NO AVAIL, i still have no car. Joseph Geosits(Manager at Competition BMW) + Joseph Gras(Manager at Competition BMW) DO NOT CARE ABOUT THEIR CUSTOMERS, BUYER BEWARE Read more