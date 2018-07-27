5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you want to be treated with respect take your business to Vanessa Caruso at Competition Infiniti in Smithtown. Not only will you receive kind and pleasant care but the friendly staff will make you feel like family. As a female especially, car shopping can be quite intimidating but not with Vanessa at competition infiniti. She makes this experience relaxing and enjoyable with her calming presence and her friendly smile there is no pressure and no stress. You can walk away not feeling guilty or angry as many other dealerships can leave you feeling. The showroom is clean. The lighting is bright and the variety of vehicles they have to offer will surpass any of your needs. From the receptionist at the front door to the service staff they make you feel comfortable. I have just leased my third vehicle from Vanessa. Although I have shopped around to other dealerships with my last lease just to see what other cars are available to meet my needs both space wise and financially, she has set the bar high and I have yet to find a sales person that can surpass my experience. She is knowledgeable, professional and a true asset to the team at infiniti. Read more